Revolutionizing digitalization: The key to transforming Indonesia into a developed nation

Central to this transformation is the development of robust digital public infrastructure, which could serve as the foundation for Indonesia’s modernization and stronger shared prosperity. The big question is, what can turbocharge Indonesia’s pursuit of becoming a developed nation from a digital public service perspective?

Shuhaela Haqim
Thu, October 24, 2024

Revolutionizing digitalization: The key to transforming Indonesia into a developed nation A barista prepares a beverage on Sept. 19, 2024, as a customer uses a smartphone to scan a Quick Response Indonesia Standard (QRIS) code to make a digital payment at SK Coffee Lab, a café in Kediri, East Java. Bank Indonesia reported that QRIS transactions grew 217.33 percent over the past year to reach 52.55 million users and 33.77 million merchants. (Antara/Prasetia Fauzani)

W

hen Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto becomes the leader of Southeast Asia’s largest economy on Oct. 20, the former defense minister will take the reins of a Group of 20 nation brimming with massive economic potential and ambition to become the next global superpower.

With over 200 million people of working age and a vibrant ecosystem of start-ups and digital decacorns, Indonesia’s ambition to become a developed nation by 2045 with GNI per capita of around US$30,000 appears within reach. However, the long journey is dotted with multilayered and multitudinous challenges, requiring bold actions across sectors in public services.

Central to this transformation is the development of robust digital public infrastructure, which could serve as the foundation for Indonesia’s modernization and stronger shared prosperity. The big question is, what can turbocharge Indonesia’s pursuit of becoming a developed nation from a digital public service perspective?

What the country needs is a new paradigm of digital government, transitioning from traditional infrastructure to digital public infrastructure (DPI) that integrates three essential services: digital identification, data exchange and digital payments. DPI could be a key driver of economic growth by streamlining public services, reducing administrative bottlenecks and enhancing access to information and markets.

Moreover, DPI can bridge urban-rural gaps, ensuring that underserved communities can participate in the digital economy.

To put this into perspective, let’s turn to an imagined scenario involving a rural working-class couple from an economically disadvantaged background who have just welcomed a new baby.

With DPI, the couple can seamlessly access various government services, such as obtaining a birth certificate and registering their child for social services, including future health care. This shift from agency-focused to user-centered services saves time and logistical costs, consolidating multiple government applications into one digital platform.

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

