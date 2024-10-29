TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Investors should not underestimate Prabowo

There are early signs that Prabowo, a son of Indonesia’s legendary economic minister Sumitro Djojohadikusumo, could actually be more pragmatic than anticipated. Many local analysts believe that Prabowo will preserve Indonesia’s fiscal prudence, after bond-market sell-offs earlier this year.

Putera Satria Sambijantoro (The Jakarta Post)
Tue, October 29, 2024

Customers are presented with Indonesian high-quality traditional batik cloths during the Jakarta International Handicraft Trade Fair in Jakarta on Oct. 2, 2024, which coincides with the National Batik Day. Indonesian batik, recognized as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage, is a textile art that uses hot wax dots and lines for dyeing, and is a popular export commodity. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

rabowo Subianto built his presidential campaign on promises of policy continuity, pledging to continue the economic reforms undertaken by his predecessor, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. His landslide 58 percent victory on Feb. 14 supposedly would have eliminated investment uncertainty, drawn foreign capital and ended the wait and see approach among investors. But things did not unfold that way.

After the presidential election, foreign investors registered net sales of US$2.7 billion in Indonesian bonds during the first four months of the year, over concerns that Prabowo might enlarge the budget deficit beyond the 3 percent of gross domestic product legal threshold. Indonesian equities, theoretically the beneficiary of Prabowo’s pro-growth spending agenda, did not perform well either. The LQ45 index, a benchmark of Indonesia’s most liquid and blue-chip stocks, plunged by around 15 percent in the first half this year as the markets price in slower domestic economic growth ahead. Indonesia’s economic fortunes contrasted with India.

Annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the South Asian country has recently topped 8 percent—a number aspired by Prabowo during his presidential campaign. Its benchmark stock market Sensex has rallied by around 20 percent this year, and has doubled since 2020. The markets are voting for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with their money.

India, like Indonesia, is an emerging country desperately in need of capital for development.

Thus Prabowo, like Modi, could start by reforming the capital markets. In his first cabinet decision, Modi set up a team to investigate black money. He subsequently pulled out high-nominal banknotes from circulation, effectively “formalizing” the informal economy and steering the black money into India’s financial system.

In the following year, banking liquidity improved, and income tax returns filed for individuals rose by 25 percent. This gave the much-needed liquidity boost for the private and public sectors, setting up a strong foundation for India’s infrastructure spending for years ahead.

Long-term determinants of economic growth

Survey reveals strong public support for Prabowo at 85.3%

Prabowo’s ‘good neighbor’ policy takes Indonesia beyond Southeast Asia

Prabowo government inherits a troubled, extractive economy

Long-term determinants of economic growth

Survey reveals strong public support for Prabowo at 85.3%

Prabowo’s ‘good neighbor’ policy takes Indonesia beyond Southeast Asia

Prabowo government inherits a troubled, extractive economy

Food matters: Local farmers harvest corn on July 6, 2023, in Wambes village, Mannem district, Keerom regency, Papua. The village hosted the trial of the national food estate program, which was aimed at ensuring food security in the eastern part of the country.
Academia

Food sufficiency, or food security for Indonesia?
President Prabowo Subianto poses ahead of his administration's first cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2024. In his speech at the meeting, Prabowo urged all his ministers to support his trademark free nutritious meals program and to work efficiently despite the cabinet’s large size.
Academia

President Prabowo’s foreign policy test at G20 Summit

An Iranian crosses the road next to a pro-Palestine poster in Tehran on April 13, 2024.
Academia

New governments mark a new chapter in Iran-Indonesia relations

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (center) wears a detainee jacket after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case on Oct. 29, 2024. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling state funds of Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong arrested in sugar import graft case
Energy and Mineral Resource Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (left) presents his dissertation on Indonesia's nickel industry management at University of Indonesia's campus in Depok, West Java on Oct. 16, 2024.
Editorial

Degraded degrees
This handout picture taken and released on October 25, 2024 shows President Prabowo Subianto speaking during a visit to the military academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Economy

Forcing Prabowo’s 8% growth ‘risks economy overheating’

Companies

Long-term determinants of economic growth
Culture

'CEO of supercute': Hello Kitty turns 50
Politics

Prabowo has new Instagram account for presidential activities
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israel's ban of UNRWA
Politics

Gibran to be in charge of government as Prabowo makes overseas trips
Tech

Meta says Malaysia's social media licensing plan lacks clarity, threatens innovation
Regulations

SKK Migas asks Pertamina to offer fairer price to LPG investors
Middle East and Africa

Deadly Israeli strike in Gaza amid anger over UN agency ban
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.