Stroke: The silent epidemic impacting lives

E very Oct. 29, World Stroke Day compels us to confront a stark reality: stroke devastates millions of lives globally. Behind the statistics lies a multitude of personal stories, each a testament to the critical need for stroke awareness and swift intervention. One such story belongs to Joko, a 57-year-old man from rural Indonesia, whose experience bluntly illustrates the life-altering consequences of delayed action.

Joko's ordeal began with a sudden weakness on one side of his body. Like many others facing unfamiliar symptoms, he hoped the problem would resolve itself. Days turned into a week, and the persistent weakness robbed him of his ability to work and support his family. Only then did Joko seek help at his local community health center. The diagnosis hit hard: Joko had likely suffered a stroke a week earlier. The general practitioner delivered the sobering news that the "golden period" for optimal treatment had slipped away. Recognizing the need for specialized care, the doctor referred Joko to a hospital with a neurologist – a facility two hours distant.

For Joko, the revelation came as a profound shock. Though aware of stroke as a concept, he never imagined himself as a victim. The realization that he could no longer provide for his loved ones left him grappling with feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness.

Neurological disorders, with stroke at the forefront, pose a staggering global health challenge. A 2024 World Health Organization report reveals that these conditions affect over one-third of the world's population, making them the primary cause of health loss and disability worldwide. Since 1990, we've witnessed an alarming 18 percent increase in disability, illness and premature death due to neurological disorders, with a disproportionate 80 percent occurring in low- and middle-income countries, a clear reminder of global health inequities.

Stroke, which is defined as an episode of neurological dysfunction caused by focal cerebral, spinal or retinal infarction persisting more than 24 hours or until death caused by neurovascular problem in particular, inflicts a devastating toll, with the Global Burden of Disease 2019 data reporting 12.2 million incidents globally, positioning it as the second leading cause of death and third leading cause of disability worldwide.

Indonesia faces an especially dire situation, with stroke prevalence rising from 7 percent in 2013 to 10.9 percent in 2018, and projections suggesting it could affect up to 30 percent of the population in the future. The country's Basic Health Research in 2018 indicated that 2.5 out of 1,000 Indonesians risk developing stroke, with mortality and disability rates at 15 percent and 65 percent respectively. This health crisis strains national resources, evidenced by the Rp 2.5 trillion (US$158 million) allocated by Indonesia's national health insurance (BPJS) for stroke treatment in 2020 alone, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive prevention and treatment strategies to combat this growing epidemic.

As we observe World Stroke Day, Joko's story is a powerful reminder of the work that remains to be done in the fight against stroke. It's a loud call for improved stroke awareness, prevention, and care, not just in Indonesia but globally. Based on Joko's experience and the alarming statistics, several key areas demand our attention to reduce the stroke burden in Indonesia and worldwide.