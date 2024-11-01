TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Analysis: Gibran could end up as another 'spare tire' vice president

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 1, 2024

President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) and vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka walk past a portrait of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, the father of Gibran, during the plenary meeting of the General Elections Commission (KPU) announcing the 2024 presidential election winner in Jakarta on April 24, 2024. (AFP/Adek Berry)

H

istorically, vice presidents in Indonesia rarely shone because their fate depended on how much space was given to them by the sitting president. Newly sworn-in Gibran Rakabuming Raka may end up as another “spare tire”, the popular term to describe vice presidents who held mostly ceremonial roles and who were lucky to be acknowledged in the footnotes of history books.

One week since their Oct. 20 inauguration, President Prabowo Subianto has not publicly announced what specific tasks, if any, he will give Gibran, the 37-year-old son of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. Since it is not mandatory, Prabowo may end up not giving him any at all.

The Constitution is not clear about the role of the vice president other than acting as an assistant to the president. In state protocols, they are second-in-command, certainly higher than members of the cabinet. But the president has the discretion to determine the power and influence of their deputy. Most have been there just to sit still and look pretty.

Some presidents gave their vice presidents specific but politically limited tasks. Islamic scholar and politician Amin Ma’ruf, who was vice president in Jokowi’s second term, looked after the development of the sharia economy.  Economist Budiono, vice president to president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2009-2014, managed the economy on his behalf.

Gibran’s young age and limited political experience, he had been mayor of the small town of Surakarta in Central Java, may have been a factor in why Prabowo has not given him any specific assignment. But another more important factor may be their strained relations following last month’s revelations alleging that Gibran had attacked Prabowo’s personal character when the latter was challenging his father in the 2019 presidential race.

The owner of the social media account by the name of Fufufafa had been traced to Gibran. The postings among others claimed Prabowo to be a failure, in his profession because he was dismissed from the Army, and in managing his family, with his marriage to the daughter of then president Soeharto ending in divorce.

Gibran has denied that he was the owner of the account, but the allegations angered many in Prabowo’s inner circle, although he himself publicly managed to stay calm throughout the scandal, which has now dissipated from the news. In the run-up to their inauguration, the two were rarely seen together. Gibran was not consulted when Prabowo was putting together his cabinet. There were more consultations, with his father. In Prabowo’s 109-member cabinet, 14 have been retained from Jokowi’s team.

Academia

Cabinet marches toward one vision, straight to action
Perseverance: Human rights activists and families of victims of atrocities gather on Oct.3 outside the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta for a rally to demand settlement of past human rights violations. It was the 834th rally they had organized every Thursday, but their demands have fallen on deaf ears.
Academia

President Prabowo's human rights settlement agenda
President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) and vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka walk past a portrait of President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo, the father of Gibran, during the plenary meeting of the General Elections Commission (KPU) announcing the 2024 presidential election winner in Jakarta on April 24, 2024.
Opinion

Analysis: Gibran could end up as another ‘spare tire’ vice president

A China Coast Guard ship is seen from the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Cabra during a supply mission to Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea on Aug. 26, 2024. Sailors aboard two Philippine Coast Guard vessels crashed through South China Sea waves trying to bring food and other supplies to colleagues holed up inside a remote ring of reefs, as Chinese ships shadowed them.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia's position on South China Sea ‘unchanged’, ministry says
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photo-op during their high-profile bilateral meeting in Beijing, China on April 1, 2024. During his visit, the president-elect reiterated a commitment to maintain the close partnership that his predecessor, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, had previously cultivated.
Editorial

Prabowo, Xi reunion
Mangrove trees at a North Kalimantan shrimp farm belonging Muhammad Jufri are rehabilitated using silvofishery techniques. (Courtesy of BRGM)
Economy

US lowers import tariff for shrimp from Indonesia

The Jakarta Post
