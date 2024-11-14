TheJakartaPost

Restoring the habit of dialogue, reinforcing inclusive principles

Indonesia sees merit in dialogue and appreciates any chance to have meaningful conversations on what the world is dealing with right now.

Jusuf Wanandi (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, November 14, 2024

Restoring the habit of dialogue, reinforcing inclusive principles

onald J. Trump’s reelection as the United States president serves as a reminder that we cannot take the international order for granted. While we respect the choice of the American people, we are all too familiar with the world under his prior administration.

During his first term, the US adopted a more isolationist stance, withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, the United Nations Human Rights Council and the World Health Organization. The US also equally diminished the region’s hopes for stronger trade and diplomatic relations by cancelling the Trans-Pacific Partnership and skipping the ASEAN-related meetings beyond the Manila Summit in 2017.  

While it remains uncertain how Trump will steer his second-term administration, the unhealthy geopolitical and geoeconomic ambitions of recent years have damaged global stability and eroded hard-won milestones.

The cost has been too high. Victims of humanitarian crises in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and elsewhere are left helpless. Measures to combat global challenges such as technological advancement, climate change and health emergencies are hindered by rising protectionist trade measures and industrial policies.

Meanwhile, many least developed economies are struggling to service unmanageable sovereign debt. These are symptoms of a greater danger and it could threaten Indonesia’s aspiration to become a high-income country by 2045.  

The world must revive the habit of dialogue and reinforce inclusive principles. Although dialogue may not resolve all issues or satisfy all parties, it fosters mutual understanding and provides a platform for the stocktaking of ideas.

It is the inclusive approach that led Indonesia’s founding fathers to coorganizing the Asian-African Conference in 1955, a movement that consolidated ideas of independence and opposition to colonialism.

Chinese-style mosque: Muhammad Cheng Hoo Mosque in Seberang Ulu I district, Palembang, South Sumatra, retains Chinese architectural influences.
Restoring the habit of dialogue, reinforcing inclusive principles
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk gestures as Republican presidential nominee and former United States president Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of an assassination attempt on Trump in July.
Understanding Trump in the MAGA 2.0
Fueling up: Students eat free meals on Nov. 12, 2024 during a school lunch program organized by the naval command in Makassar, South Sulawesi.
No such thing as a free lunch? Indonesia’s plans may prove critics wrong

US President Joe Biden meets with President Prabowo Subianto in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US,, November 12, 2024
Indonesia, US affirm respect for rights in South China Sea
Act for Farmed Animals (AFFA) rallied in front of McDonald's outlet in Jakarta on Thursday, 10 March 2022.
Consumer power: Together, we are strong
Employees of a garment company in a factory in Central Java, in an undated photo.
Businesses fret labor law revamp spells investment uncertainty

