TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Adaptation key to political parties’ electoral success

Although politicians are becoming more ambitious and autonomous, they still need political parties to provide organizational support and resources.

Arga Pribadi Imawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
DeKalb, Illinois, United States
Tue, November 26, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Adaptation key to political parties’ electoral success Increased candidate centrality: Then-presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (center) speaks during a campaign rally at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on February 10. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

T

he United States presidential campaign has ended with Donald Trump beating Kamala Harris for a return to the White House. During their campaigns, both endorsed themselves as the best presidential candidates by use of various methods ranging from open rallies to political advertisements or visits to public spaces.

The US contest reminds us of the election trend in Southeast Asia, in countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines. In these two countries, the present tendency is high candidate centrality. Voters tend to look at the figure rather than the political parties that support him/her. The more popular the candidate, the higher the level of electability.

In the national context, this phenomenon also impacts the regional elections nationwide, which are slated for Wednesday. Political parties at the local level tend to nominate candidates based on their popularity rather than the trajectory of their goals.

As evident in the regional head elections in Jakarta, Central Java and East Java, political parties that support President Prabowo Subianto, namely the Golkar Party, Gerindra Party, National Awakening Party (PKB) and Nasdem Party, have selected candidates with high popularity and electability. Among them are Ridwan Kamil in Jakarta, Khofifah Indar Parawansa in East Java and Ahmad Luthfi in Central Java.

The "fat" coalition indicates high candidate centrality. This rationale has driven the tendency of political parties to maximize electoral gains by nominating candidates who are popular and therefore have the potential to win.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), however, stands as a contender by choosing candidates who more or less follow its ideological line, though popularity remains a must.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Two question then arise: What is the role of political parties as organizations when candidates tend to be more "detached" from them? And how do we explain the current political campaign patterns that must engage in both the offline and online settings?

Popular

Indonesia agrees to transfer remaining Bali Nine to Australia

Indonesia agrees to transfer remaining Bali Nine to Australia
Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut

Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut
LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia

LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia

Related Articles

A strong democracy will advance innovation-driven entrepreneurship

Elon Musk and X are epicenter of US election misinformation, experts say

Yogyakarta confiscates thousands of bottles of liquor

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Protesting drivers to suspend online delivery, ride-hailing services

Related Article

A strong democracy will advance innovation-driven entrepreneurship

Elon Musk and X are epicenter of US election misinformation, experts say

Yogyakarta confiscates thousands of bottles of liquor

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Protesting drivers to suspend online delivery, ride-hailing services

Popular

Indonesia agrees to transfer remaining Bali Nine to Australia

Indonesia agrees to transfer remaining Bali Nine to Australia
Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut

Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut
LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia

LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia

More in Opinion

 View more
A farmer tills a plot of land using a hand-held tractor in Lumajang, East Java, on Nov. 6, 2024.
Editorial

Make farming profitable again
Former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (center), alongside Central Java gubernatorial candidate pair Ahmad Luthfi (right) and Taj Yasin (left), distributes T-shirts during a campaign parade on Jl. Tegal-Purwokerto, Central Java, on Nov. 16, 2024.
Academia

This week's regional polls are a referendum on Jokowi. The outcome may surprise him
Illustration of green financing (Shutterstock)
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo’s energy vision, backed by 1.2 billion euros in green financing

Highlight
Officers lead Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah (center), Bengkulu Governor Evriansyah's aide (second right), and Bengkulu Provincial Secretary Isnan Fajri (second left) after a press conference on the determination and detention of suspects in the KPK's over-the-top (OTT) operation at the Red and White Building, KPK, Jakarta, on Sunday, November 24, 2024. The KPK has named Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah, Bengkulu Governor Aide Evriansyah, and Bengkulu Provincial Secretary Isnan Fajri as suspects with cash evidence of around IDR 7 billion allegedly used for re-candidacy as governor in the 2024 Regional Elections.
Politics

KPK raid on governor’s circle rocks Bengkulu ahead of polls
A farmer tills a plot of land using a hand-held tractor in Lumajang, East Java, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. In 2025, the Agriculture Ministry will receive a budget of Rp 29.37 trillion (US$1.85 billion), which will be allocated for several programs, including to create 150,000 hectares of farmland, and intensification and optimization of 430,000 ha of agricultural land.
Editorial

Make farming profitable again
Banking on coal: Excavators pile up coal on June 20, 2024 at a storage facility near the Batanghari River in Muaro Jambi regency, Jambi. Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported that the value of the country’s coal exports reached US$2.5 billion in May of this year, down 4.04 percent from the previous month.
Companies

Surging coal financing casts doubt on banks’ ESG commitments

The Latest

 View more
Science & Tech

Australian dictionary picks 'enshittification' as word of the year
Europe

No regrets: Merkel looks back at refugee crisis, Russia ties
Tech

Google, Meta urge Australia to delay bill on social media ban for children
Americas

Suriname president announces oil 'royalties for everyone'
Table Setting

French influence and Indonesian spices: A delicious recipe
Archipelago

North Sumatra digs out as flooding, landslide death toll hits 20
Tech

Huawei to launch 'milestone' smartphone with homegrown OS
Culture

Stuck in the middle: The second child identity
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Adaptation key to political parties’ electoral success

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.