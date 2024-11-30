TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

ASEAN in the global economy: A half-century journey

As Southeast Asia gains prominence in the global economic landscape, recent developments underscore its growing influence.

Lili Yan Ing, Yessi Vadila and David Christian (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, November 30, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
ASEAN in the global economy: A half-century journey A police official looks on between national flags on Oct. 9, 2024, during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane. (AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy)

A

s Southeast Asia gains prominence in the global economic landscape, recent developments underscore its growing influence. By August 2024, Indonesia and Thailand expressed interest in joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Two months later, ASEAN members Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam became partner countries of BRICS. These moves raise crucial questions about ASEAN’s economic evolution, its current role in the global economy and its future trajectory.

The transformation of ASEAN since its formation in 1967 has been remarkable. From a modest combined economy valued at US$24 billion, ASEAN has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economic bloc by 2024, with an estimated gross domestic product of US$4.13 trillion, trailing only the United States ($28 trillion), China ($18.5 trillion) and Germany ( $4.5 trillion).  

This rise reflects broader shifts in global economic governance. The dominance of developed nations, particularly the G7, began to wane in the early 1970s as emerging economies gained prominence. These rising powers have steadily increased their share across four key metrics: output, trade, value-added manufacturing and foreign direct investment (FDI). Among these emergent forces are China, India, South Korea and the nations of Southeast Asia.

ASEAN has methodically established itself as an indispensable partner for the world’s major economies. By 2023, it accounted for 8 percent of global trade, 5 percent of global value-added manufacturing and attracted 17 percent of global FDI. The bloc has become China’s primary trading partner, Japan’s second largest, South Korea’s third largest and the fourth largest partner for the United States.

This economic transformation stems not from developed countries' growth rates but from the rapid rise of emerging economies like China, India and South Korea. Development has been driven by structural transformation in industries, technology and human capital, alongside improved infrastructure and institutions that reduce transaction costs. Governments in these economies have successfully converted 'latent' advantages into strengths, capitalizing on latecomer advantages in industrialization and technology.

However, ASEAN faces two significant structural challenges. First, despite domestic consumption driving 55 percent of ASEAN’s economy and the region’s trade-to-GDP ratio growing from 61 percent in 2000 to 87 percent in 2023, the bloc remains heavily dependent on natural resources. The region’s value-added manufacturing to GDP ratio has declined since 2000, averaging just 20 percent in 2023. Moreover, 30 percent of ASEAN’s exports remain resource-intensive, with the remainder primarily in labor-intensive sectors. Only Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam have successfully transitioned their exports to higher value-added exports.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Second, ASEAN grapples with a persistent "missing middle" in its medium-sized enterprise landscape. Between 97.2 percent and 99.9 percent of the region's approximately 70 million firms are micro and small enterprises (MSMEs), a pattern that has remained largely unchanged since 2010. While these enterprises contribute significantly to employment (85 percent), GDP (44.8 percent) and exports (18 percent), the scarcity of medium businesses hampers innovation, productivity and middle-class job creation. The ADB’s 2021 regional micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) surveys show that the proportion of employment by MSMEs has declined over the past decade in five of the region's largest countries, even as the number of MSMEs has increased. This trend underscores the low productivity of MSMEs.

Popular

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power
France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Related Articles

How China misses great chances to prove its great status

Is the G77 the future of multilateralism?

Ceasefire begins in Israel-Hezbollah war

Is Beijing undermining Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy?

Prabowo's maiden overseas trip indicative of RI's active global role

Related Article

How China misses great chances to prove its great status

Is the G77 the future of multilateralism?

Ceasefire begins in Israel-Hezbollah war

Is Beijing undermining Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy?

Prabowo's maiden overseas trip indicative of RI's active global role

Popular

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power
France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

More in Opinion

 View more
A police official looks on between national flags on Oct. 9, 2024, during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane.
Academia

ASEAN in the global economy: A half-century journey
'No threat': Police detain a woman (center) outside the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court in Hong Kong on Nov. 19.
Academia

How China misses great chances to prove its great status
Fragile economy: United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a press conference at 10 Downing street in central London on August 1.
Academia

Trump tariffs could upend Brexit calculus

Highlight
A voter dips her finger in an ink bottle after casting her vote at a polling station at the Kendari Women's Penitentiary in Southeast Sulawesi on Nov. 27, 2024, the voting day for the simultaneous regional elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies across the archipelago.
Politics

Jakarta, regions see historically low voter turnout in local polls
Resident watch the vote counting process at the TPS 5 polling station in Petamburan, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The Jakarta general Elections Commission (KPUD) recorded 8.2 million people were on the final voter list for the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election, in which most of voters were aged in between 40-55 years old.
Politics

Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says
President Prabowo Subianto (second right) talks with his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo after sharing a dinner in Surakarta, Central Java, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Politics

Ruling coalition outclasses opposition

The Latest

 View more
Europe

France shows off restored Notre Dame after 'impossible' restoration
Sports

Audi's deal with Qatar deepens Formula One's Gulf ties
Americas

Canada PM Trudeau visits Florida to meet with Trump amid tariff threat
Middle East and Africa

Hamas delegation to hold ceasefire talks in Cairo: Official
Food

Global wine output to hit lowest level since 1961
Economy

Indonesia in talks with US, Russia for nuclear power technology
Entertainment

Lady Gaga to hold free concert at Rio's Copacabana Beach
Politics

Komnas HAM launches probe into fatal Semarang shooting
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

ASEAN in the global economy: A half-century journey

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.