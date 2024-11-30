TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

How China misses great chances to prove its great status

China misses two opportunities to show that its grand rhetoric about being a force for good for the whole of humanity is truly matched with actions.

Simone Galimberti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Kathmandu
Sat, November 30, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
How China misses great chances to prove its great status 'No threat': Police detain a woman (center) outside the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court in Hong Kong on Nov. 19. ( AFP/Peter Parks)

J

ust recently China missed two opportunities to show that its grand rhetoric about being a force for good for the whole of humanity is truly matched with actions.

First the sentencing of 45 citizens of Hong Kong whose only fault was an endless love for their own land, an integral territory of the People’s Republic of China. Their only fault was an enduring belief that Hong Kong could really become a beacon of democracy and civil and political rights.

They were no radicals; they were neither a threat to Beijing nor to the local authorities governing what was supposed to be an autonomous territory with special rights and guarantees under China’s sovereignty.

The second missed opportunity is related to the recently concluded COP29 climate negotiations in Baku, where China stood a great chance of stepping up and showing moral and political leadership to the whole planet. It tragically failed.

Beijing should have given up its objection to being regarded as a developed nation and therefore making a difference in terms of climate finance. It simply shielded itself from the responsibility that comes when it truly leads the world.

In fact, there has been a ruckus about the lack of commitment by developed nations, essentially the Group of Seven (G7) and few other peers like Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But let’s return to Hong Kong.

Popular

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power
France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Related Articles

Asia in denial

Govt instructs MIND ID to explore for lithium in Australia

EV maker Vinfast reports $550 million Q3 loss

Is Beijing undermining Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy?

Healing our planet is now restoration, not just conservation

Related Article

Asia in denial

Govt instructs MIND ID to explore for lithium in Australia

EV maker Vinfast reports $550 million Q3 loss

Is Beijing undermining Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy?

Healing our planet is now restoration, not just conservation

Popular

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power
France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

More in Opinion

 View more
A police official looks on between national flags on Oct. 9, 2024, during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane.
Academia

ASEAN in the global economy: A half-century journey
'No threat': Police detain a woman (center) outside the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court in Hong Kong on Nov. 19.
Academia

How China misses great chances to prove its great status
Fragile economy: United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a press conference at 10 Downing street in central London on August 1.
Academia

Trump tariffs could upend Brexit calculus

Highlight
A voter dips her finger in an ink bottle after casting her vote at a polling station at the Kendari Women's Penitentiary in Southeast Sulawesi on Nov. 27, 2024, the voting day for the simultaneous regional elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies across the archipelago.
Politics

Jakarta, regions see historically low voter turnout in local polls
Resident watch the vote counting process at the TPS 5 polling station in Petamburan, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The Jakarta general Elections Commission (KPUD) recorded 8.2 million people were on the final voter list for the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election, in which most of voters were aged in between 40-55 years old.
Politics

Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says
President Prabowo Subianto (second right) talks with his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo after sharing a dinner in Surakarta, Central Java, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Politics

Ruling coalition outclasses opposition

The Latest

 View more
Europe

France shows off restored Notre Dame after 'impossible' restoration
Sports

Audi's deal with Qatar deepens Formula One's Gulf ties
Americas

Canada PM Trudeau visits Florida to meet with Trump amid tariff threat
Middle East and Africa

Hamas delegation to hold ceasefire talks in Cairo: Official
Food

Global wine output to hit lowest level since 1961
Economy

Indonesia in talks with US, Russia for nuclear power technology
Entertainment

Lady Gaga to hold free concert at Rio's Copacabana Beach
Politics

Komnas HAM launches probe into fatal Semarang shooting
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

How China misses great chances to prove its great status

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.