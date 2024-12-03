Becoming Education Expert in the Ministry: A Doctorate Journey at NIE

D riven professionals like Dr Lili Mutiary understand the power of continuous learning. Her recent Doctor in Education (EdD) from the National Institute of Education at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU Singapore), signifies not just personal accomplishment but a turning point in her career. As the Head of Performance and Risk Management in the Indonesian Ministry of Finance, Dr Mutiary's journey is an inspiring example for aspiring leaders in education and public administration.

Strategic Choice: Singapore's Educational Hub

While pursuing postgraduate studies abroad presented options, Dr Mutiary strategically chose Singapore. Singapore's reputation for academic excellence and its proximity to Indonesia made it ideal. "Singapore offered a world-class education close to home," she shares. The city-state's high standards and NIE's global recognition in education research and practice solidified her decision.

Enhancing Expertise: From Economics to Education

Although Dr Mutiary possessed expertise with dual Master's degrees in Economics, her role at the Ministry's professional development agency highlighted the need for education-specific knowledge. "I sought a versatile programme with real-world application," she explains. NIE's EdD programme, specialising in curriculum, teaching, and learning, offered the perfect platform to gain formal knowledge in educational theory and philosophy. This focus on education significantly expanded her perspective on learning processes and how policies can effectively support professional development.

Dr Lili Mutiary (photo courtesy of NIE NTU Singapore)

Overcoming Challenges, Building Community

Like many international students, adapting to a demanding academic environment presented initial hurdles. However, Dr Mutiary credits NIE's supportive faculty and student community for making a difference. "While demanding, it was manageable. The lecturers actively ensured our understanding, fostering collaborative learning and in-depth discussions," she highlights. This interactive approach enriched her learning, allowing her to learn from diverse perspectives shared by fellow students.

Beyond academic support, the vibrant student community at NIE became a cornerstone of her journey. As a leader in the NIE Graduate Student Club and the NTU Graduate Students' Association, Dr Mutiary forged lasting friendships with doctoral students worldwide. "The best part of NIE was the strong community," she recalls. Her involvement enhanced her leadership skills that further benefit her professional role.

Mentorship that Empowers

Throughout her studies, several faculty members provided invaluable guidance. She credits her supervisor, Dr Christina Ratnam-Lim, as a supportive mentor, offering insights into both academic and personal growth. Other faculty members, Dr Willy Ardian Renandya and Associate Professor Gregory Arief D. Liem, also made a significant impact. They went beyond knowledge delivery, providing practical advice on balancing academic rigour with personal well-being. Their support fortified her confidence, which she now utilises in the good practices of her leadership role.

Photo: NIE NTU Singapore

Bridging Theory and Practice

The knowledge and skills Dr Mutiary acquired at NIE are already making a difference in her professional life. Her studies in educational philosophy and policy have influenced her approach at the Ministry. "Learning the foundations of education deepened my understanding of workplace learning," she says. This newfound perspective allows her to create more informed, empathetic, and impactful policies and strategies, enhancing her leadership effectiveness.

An Inspiration for Aspiring Leaders

For professionals seeking further studies in education, Dr Mutiary enthusiastically recommends NIE. "If you want to learn about education, NIE is the place to be," she advocates. She actively encourages her colleagues to consider NIE, sharing her positive experiences and highlighting Singapore as a prime destination for academic advancement in education. While some consider traditional Western destinations, she believes NIE's offerings are equally compelling, especially for those seeking to contribute to Asia's development.

A Journey of Transformation

Completing a doctorate is a remarkable accomplishment, and for Dr Mutiary, it marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with professional and personal growth. Her NIE experience has transformed her, shaping her perspective and expanding her capacity to make a positive impact on Indonesia's public sector. Her story embodies the power of resilience, ambition, and the pursuit of knowledge, showcasing how an international education can empower individuals to not only succeed but also inspire others.

Ready to Lead the Way?

In today's world, where learning fuels leadership, Dr Mutiary has shown an exemplary impact on education. Her journey from Indonesia to Singapore—and from economics to education—demonstrates that with the right mindset and support, anything is achievable. For those aspiring to lead, innovate, and make a difference, her story serves as an inspiring call to action – the pursuit of excellence is a journey worth embarking on.

