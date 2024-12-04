Analysis: Same old KPK, same old challenges

he newly elected leaders of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) have sparked little public enthusiasm, reflecting deepening cynicism about their ability to combat entrenched corruption. Once a symbol of integrity, the KPK is now viewed by many as a political tool of the rulers.
The five KPK leaders were elected in a process which was fraught with alleged intervention of then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. It is safe to say that the new KPK leaders were handpicked during Jokowi’s tenure, with the eventual endorsement of President Prabowo Subianto further casting doubt over the KPK’s commitment to restoring public trust and fighting corruption without compromise.
The House of Representatives finalized the selection of the KPK leaders and supervisory council members for the 2024-2029 term on Nov.18. The selection followed a series of interviews earlier that week, culminating in a vote by the House Commission III members.
Three-star police general Comr. Gen. Setyo Budiyanto was elected the KPK chairman, accompanied by Attorney General’s Office (AGO) prosecutor Fitroh Rohcahyanto, incumbent KPK commissioner Johanis Tanak, former Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) deputy chairman Agus Joko Pramono and judge Ibnu Basuki Widodo as deputy chairs.
The newly elected members of the KPK supervisory board are Chisca Mirawati, Wisnu Baroto, Sumpeno, Gusrizal and Benny Jozua Mamoto.
The selection process has sparked criticism from the outset, with activists accusing lawmakers of ignoring their warnings about candidates with questionable track records. The House, however, had no choice but to elect KPK leaders from a list of candidates with problematic backgrounds and closely tied to political interests.
Transparency International Indonesia deems the confirmation hearing at the House to elect the KPK leaders as a mere formality, saying the lawmakers failed to scrutinize candidates on issues such as irregular wealth increases, integrity deficit, potential conflicts of interest and concrete plans to reform the KPK following the controversial 2019 KPK Law revision.
