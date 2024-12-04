TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Bali’s battle against marine plastic waste

Indonesia, with its large population and extensive coastlines, faces an enormous challenge in managing plastic waste.

Emenda Sembiring, Attar Hikmahtiar Ramadan and Elprida Agustina (The Jakarta Post)
360info/Bandung
Wed, December 4, 2024

Bali’s battle against marine plastic waste A man transports plastic waste that has been selected to be sold to plastic waste collectors in Denpasar on Jan. 20, 2024. (AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka)

As a priority tourism destination, Bali is at the forefront of Indonesia’s efforts to promote sustainable tourism.

With national attention on the island’s environmental impact, there is a growing push to implement policies and partnerships that reduce plastic waste, ensuring Bali remains a model of eco-friendly tourism and preserves its natural beauty for future generations.

The Bali administration has been progressively developing various strategies and policies to implement sustainable tourism areas. Such policies range from reducing single-use plastic waste all the way to protecting lakes, springs, rivers and the sea.

To reduce plastic waste in Bali, several trash racks have been installed to collect waste from rivers near estuaries, aiming to prevent plastic waste from reaching the sea. The administration is also actively collaborating with the recycling industry to promote plastic waste recycling.

Littering is a challenge for waste management in Indonesia. Combating this habit does require effort to increase public awareness from an early age, that the type of waste produced has different characteristics from the type of waste produced by previous generations.

The problem of plastic waste leaking into the sea will be worse if the waste is thrown into water bodies, rivers or drainage channels. Waste that is thrown on land/yards can also be carried by wind and water runoff to reach water bodies.

In 2021, a study showed that Indonesia is the fifth-largest contributor of marine waste in the world. The World Bank states that specifically in Indonesia, plastic leakage into the ocean ranges from 201,000 to 552,300 tonnes per year, and most of the transportation of plastic waste is through rivers.

More in Opinion

A worker unloads fresh fruit bunches (FFB) on July 10, 2024, for sale at a market in Sepaku, East Kalimantan.
Academia

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry
A pupil receives a diphtheria vaccine shot at an Islamic elementary school in Banda Aceh on Nov. 21, 2023.
Academia

What Trump’s win means for Indonesia’s global health strategy
Pushing back: Protesters and employees of Thales Alenia Space company gather to protest against the group's plan to cut over 1300 jobs within Europe at the company's office in Toulouse, southwestern France, on Nov. 26.
Academia

Europe’s economy is stalling out

A man watches South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol speak during a news broadcast on a television at a train station in Seoul on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, after he declared emergency martial law, saying the step was necessary to protect the country from “communist forces“ amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. “To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements. I hereby declare emergency martial law,“ Yoon said in a live televised address to the nation.
Asia and Pacific

South Korean lawmakers call to impeach Yoon after martial law rescinded
Protesters hold a demonstration in front of the Central Java Police headquarters in Semarang on Nov. 28, 2024. They demand a complete and transparent investigation on the case of shooting allegedly done by a police officer that killed a 17-year-old high school student in the city on Nov. 24.
Editorial

Policing the police
Customers queue to get newly-launched iPhone 14 mobile phones at an Apple store in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Sept. 16, 2022.
Companies

Govt expects Apple to up investment commitment to $1 billion

The Jakarta Post
