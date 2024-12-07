TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Reflection on women’s fight for equality in Indonesian politics

Protecting women in politics is not just about ensuring equality; it is essential for the future of Indonesia’s democracy.

Anggia Valerisha (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Brisbane, Australia
Sat, December 7, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Reflection on women’s fight for equality in Indonesian politics A group of people take part in a rally supporting women's rights and gender equality in Jakarta on March 8, 2024, to mark International Women's Day. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

W

ith Indonesia’s 2024 presidential, legislative and regional elections behind us, attention now shifts to the new administration under President Prabowo Subianto. These elections showcased the resilience of Indonesia’s democratic spirit but also revealed ongoing challenges for women in politics, particularly the alarming rise of online violence that demands immediate attention.

As the world observes the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, it is crucial to reflect on these issues and consider how Indonesia’s new government can champion meaningful reforms. Protecting women in politics is not just about ensuring equality; it is essential for the future of Indonesia’s democracy.

A Nov. 28 report by The Jakarta Post, citing statements from United Nations Women Indonesia, highlighted how gender-based violence (GBV) remains a neglected issue globally as well as in Indonesia. According to UN Women, this neglect is evident in the limited attention for violence against women (VAW) compared to other pressing issues like climate change. Yet, the cost of inaction is enormous: the World Bank estimates that GBV costs some countries between 1.2 percent and 3.7 percent, or even higher, of their gross domestic product.

In Indonesia, the numbers of VAW in politics are staggering. Data from 2019 to 2023 by Komnas Perempuan show a fluctuating, and worrying, pattern of violence in public and state realms. In 2022, violence in public spaces peaked at 4,182 cases, while state realms cases surged to 188, marking the highest levels in five years. By contrast, 2023 saw a significant drop, with 1,276 cases in public/community spaces and 68 cases in state realms. While this might seem like progress, “a few leaves on the surface of a deep-rooted tree” might be a suitable metaphor as many cases go unreported.

Reports in the state realm, which includes VAW in roles such as politicians, journalists and other public officials, reflects how systemic barriers persist in spaces meant to uphold law and order. A notable incident involved Hasyim Asy’ari, the former head of Indonesia’s General Elections Commission (KPU), who was dismissed in July for sexually harassing a subordinate, according to the Association for Elections and Democracy.

The increase in cases in 2022 coincides with heightened political activities leading up to the 2024 elections, further emphasizing women’s vulnerability in these contexts.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The digital sphere adds another layer of complexity. Women in politics are targeted not only by structural barriers but also by relentless digital harassment.  This year, several cases highlighted this troubling trend. An Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) candidate in Depok, West Java, faced sexist remarks on social media, turning her campaign tagline, "Siap Memimpin Depok" (SEMOK), into objectifying comments. In East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), a NasDem candidate withdrew after an explicit video allegedly involving her was circulated online. Similarly, a TikTok video featuring a Regional Representatives Council (DPD) candidate from East Java went viral, with voters commenting sexist remarks about her physical appearance, rather than her qualifications. This showed us that female candidates often face character assassination through online gender-based violence (KBGO), with false accusations and past scandals fabricated to damage their reputation and electoral chances.

Popular

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD
Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage

Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage
Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Related Articles

Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage

Achieving national prosperity through behavioral insights and adaptive leadership

Indonesian women artists transcend compliance

One life lost at school is too many

IOC saddened by 'aggression' against boxers over gender row

Related Article

Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage

Achieving national prosperity through behavioral insights and adaptive leadership

Indonesian women artists transcend compliance

One life lost at school is too many

IOC saddened by 'aggression' against boxers over gender row

Popular

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD
Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage

Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage
Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

More in Opinion

 View more
A group of people take part in a rally supporting women's rights and gender equality in Jakarta on March 8, 2024, to mark International Women's Day.
Academia

Reflection on women’s fight for equality in Indonesian politics
Visitors look at the humanoid robot Optimus displayed on July 5 in the booth of automotive tech company Tesla at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2024 in Shanghai, China.
Academia

The techno-realist manifesto
The menu icons of Google's artificial intelligence app BardAI, branded ChatBot, OpenAI's ChatGPT and other AI apps are displayed on a smartphone screen in Oslo, in this illustration created on July 12, 2023.
Academia

Indonesia’s drive for AI leadership in Southeast Asia

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto's aide Maj. Teddy Indra Wijaya, who is later appointed as cabinet secretary, salutes the president during the announcement of Red and White Cabinet member at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2024.
Politics

Presidential aide calls cabinet members to keep them in line
Protesters take part in a candlelight rally calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on the steps of the National Assembly in Seoul on Thurday, December 5, 2024. Yoon was still clinging to power on December 5, with his party announcing they will oppose an impeachment motion after his short-lived imposition of martial law stunned the world.
Editorial

K-drama worth watching
Losing faith: Public order officers seal on July 2, 2024 a house of worship belonging to the minority Ahmadiyah community in Ngamplang village in Garut, West Java. The government has declared Ahmadiyah heretical.
Archipelago

Thousands of Ahmadiyah members stranded as authorities ban mass gathering

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Fed seen poised to cut rates this month, debate 2025 pause
Europe

Frenchman sails around the world in 80 days... on dry land
Sports

Final season with Mercedes has been 'emotional' struggle: Lewis Hamilton
Americas

Murder, memes and snark: A killing lays bare US health care frustrations
Asia & Pacific

'Creeping coup': Lack of internet access is costing livelihoods in Pakistan
Society

'Modern slavery': Indonesians in clutches of scam syndicates
Middle East and Africa

North Gaza air strikes bring chaos to nearby hospital
Asia & Pacific

South Korea president stops short of resigning after martial law fiasco
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Reflection on women’s fight for equality in Indonesian politics

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.