TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Time to regulate

With over 13 percent of the nation’s 4 million online gamblers under 20 years old, the urgency to regulate social media platforms cannot be overstated.

Editorial board (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, December 10, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Time to regulate A teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media on Jan. 31, 2024, in New York City, the United States. (Getty Images via AFP/Spencer Platt)

I

ndonesia stands at a crossroads as the online gambling epidemic reveals the devastating consequences of unchecked digital platforms.

With over 13 percent of the nation’s 4 million online gamblers under 20 years old, according to the state’s online gambling task force, the urgency to regulate social media platforms cannot be overstated.

President Prabowo Subianto’s government should take a cue from Australia, which has recently taken a bold step in banning social media for those under 16. The stakes are high, and the time for action is now.

Social media has undeniably been a force for good in Indonesia. It has amplified the voices of activists, empowered civil society and served as a critical tool for holding the powerful accountable.

Whether it is exposing corruption or ensuring justice in cold cases, platforms like Twitter, Instagram and TikTok have proven indispensable in a democracy still maturing.

However, this same ecosystem, left unregulated, has quietly been sowing seeds of harm as well, particularly among the young and impressionable.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

At its core, the business model of social media thrives on addiction. Former insiders have openly admitted that platforms like Facebook were designed to exploit psychological vulnerabilities, creating a “social validation feedback loop” that keeps users hooked.

The dopamine hits from likes, shares and comments are not just manipulative but dangerously addictive, especially for children and adolescents. The World Health Organization has already flagged problematic social media use as a rising concern among teenagers globally.

For Indonesian youths, the consequences are stark: from mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression to exposure to cyberbullying or harmful content like online gambling.

The numbers tell a harrowing story. Children as young as 10 are falling prey to gambling sites disguised as innocuous games or social interactions, while rural communities, traditionally shielded from such vices, are now equally ensnared.

This unraveling crisis demands a comprehensive regulatory framework, akin to what Australia has achieved with its Social Media Minimum Age Bill. If enacted, similar regulations in Indonesia could impose stricter age limits and penalties for tech companies failing to comply, ensuring that minors are shielded from the addictive grips of these platforms.

Critics may argue that such measures infringe on freedom of speech and expression, values that Indonesia has fought hard to preserve. Yet, freedom cannot exist without responsibility.

Just as television shows and movies are subject to ratings, social media – a product consumed by millions daily – requires oversight. This does not mean silencing dissent or curbing activism, but rather creating a safer digital environment where the young can thrive without falling victim to harmful algorithms.

President Prabowo has promised to prioritize human resource development, a vision that cannot be realized without addressing the digital addiction plaguing Indonesia’s youth.

The Communications and Digital Ministry, the Women’s Empowerment and Children’s Protection Ministry and the Elementary and Secondary Education Minister, among others, must lead this charge, crafting policies that balance freedom with protection. This includes setting clear age restrictions, ensuring parental controls and mandating transparency in platform algorithms.

Crucially, Indonesia’s path forward must be one that is collaborative and culturally informed.

Drawing from Australia’s example, our policymakers should engage with civil society, educators and tech experts to design a regulatory framework that reflects local values and challenges. It is not about copying foreign models wholesale but about adopting best practices that suit our unique context.

Social media companies, driven by profit, will not police themselves. It is up to governments, including ours, to step in and ensure that these platforms serve society rather than exploit it.

Indonesia’s children deserve better, and it is our collective responsibility to protect them. The future of our nation depends on it.

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Related Articles

Time to regulate

Is Southeast Asia the next frontier for AI?

The techno-realist manifesto

K-drama worth watching

Women’s protection crisis

Related Article

Time to regulate

Is Southeast Asia the next frontier for AI?

The techno-realist manifesto

K-drama worth watching

Women’s protection crisis

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

More in Opinion

 View more
.
Academia

South Tangerang awards SWA’s World Robot Olympiad winner
A coal power plant is seen along the north coast of Jakarta on July 4, 2024.
Academia

Illusions of green: The hard truth about Indonesia's energy future
Seeking critical change: The G20 logo is displayed as Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira speaks during a press conference following the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 22.
Academia

What the G20 can do for Africa's energy agenda

Highlight
Riot police guard during a protest against planned controversial revisions to election law outside the Indonesian Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 22, 2024.
Politics

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds
A teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media on Jan. 31, 2024 in New York City, US.
Academia

Time to regulate
This aerial picture shows residential areas surrounding the city center in Jakarta on Dec. 2, 2021.
Economy

Govt’s pitch to foreign housing developers no easy sell

The Latest

 View more
Society

Mangroves save $855b in global flood mitigation costs: Study
Society

Asa Ren, Health Ministry continue work on collecting biological samples
Markets

Govt to slash corn, salt, sugar import quotas for 2025
Economy

Xi says trade war with US will have 'no winners'
Markets

China stocks jump on Politburo policy shift; Aussie falls after RBA
Middle East and Africa

Trial of Prime Minister Netanyahu resumes in Tel Aviv
Academia

South Tangerang awards SWA’s World Robot Olympiad winner
Middle East and Africa

Syria rebel leader discusses 'transfer of power' after Assad's fall
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.