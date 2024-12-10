Time to regulate

A teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media on Jan. 31, 2024, in New York City, the United States. (Getty Images via AFP/Spencer Platt)

A teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media on Jan. 31, 2024, in New York City, the United States. (Getty Images via AFP/Spencer Platt)

I ndonesia stands at a crossroads as the online gambling epidemic reveals the devastating consequences of unchecked digital platforms.

With over 13 percent of the nation’s 4 million online gamblers under 20 years old, according to the state’s online gambling task force, the urgency to regulate social media platforms cannot be overstated.

President Prabowo Subianto’s government should take a cue from Australia, which has recently taken a bold step in banning social media for those under 16. The stakes are high, and the time for action is now.

Social media has undeniably been a force for good in Indonesia. It has amplified the voices of activists, empowered civil society and served as a critical tool for holding the powerful accountable.

Whether it is exposing corruption or ensuring justice in cold cases, platforms like Twitter, Instagram and TikTok have proven indispensable in a democracy still maturing.

However, this same ecosystem, left unregulated, has quietly been sowing seeds of harm as well, particularly among the young and impressionable.

At its core, the business model of social media thrives on addiction. Former insiders have openly admitted that platforms like Facebook were designed to exploit psychological vulnerabilities, creating a “social validation feedback loop” that keeps users hooked.

The dopamine hits from likes, shares and comments are not just manipulative but dangerously addictive, especially for children and adolescents. The World Health Organization has already flagged problematic social media use as a rising concern among teenagers globally.

For Indonesian youths, the consequences are stark: from mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression to exposure to cyberbullying or harmful content like online gambling.

The numbers tell a harrowing story. Children as young as 10 are falling prey to gambling sites disguised as innocuous games or social interactions, while rural communities, traditionally shielded from such vices, are now equally ensnared.

This unraveling crisis demands a comprehensive regulatory framework, akin to what Australia has achieved with its Social Media Minimum Age Bill. If enacted, similar regulations in Indonesia could impose stricter age limits and penalties for tech companies failing to comply, ensuring that minors are shielded from the addictive grips of these platforms.

Critics may argue that such measures infringe on freedom of speech and expression, values that Indonesia has fought hard to preserve. Yet, freedom cannot exist without responsibility.

Just as television shows and movies are subject to ratings, social media – a product consumed by millions daily – requires oversight. This does not mean silencing dissent or curbing activism, but rather creating a safer digital environment where the young can thrive without falling victim to harmful algorithms.

President Prabowo has promised to prioritize human resource development, a vision that cannot be realized without addressing the digital addiction plaguing Indonesia’s youth.

The Communications and Digital Ministry, the Women’s Empowerment and Children’s Protection Ministry and the Elementary and Secondary Education Minister, among others, must lead this charge, crafting policies that balance freedom with protection. This includes setting clear age restrictions, ensuring parental controls and mandating transparency in platform algorithms.

Crucially, Indonesia’s path forward must be one that is collaborative and culturally informed.

Drawing from Australia’s example, our policymakers should engage with civil society, educators and tech experts to design a regulatory framework that reflects local values and challenges. It is not about copying foreign models wholesale but about adopting best practices that suit our unique context.

Social media companies, driven by profit, will not police themselves. It is up to governments, including ours, to step in and ensure that these platforms serve society rather than exploit it.

Indonesia’s children deserve better, and it is our collective responsibility to protect them. The future of our nation depends on it.