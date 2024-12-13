TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Protecting our archipelago from illegal fishing

Indonesian waters are still prone to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing by both foreign and domestic vessels

Yudhistira Rizky Abdillah (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, December 13, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Protecting our archipelago from illegal fishing Workers sort fish being unloaded from a boat at Muara Baru fishing port in North Jakarta on Oct. 9, 2024. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

T

oday marks Nusantara Day, when, 67 years ago, the government proclaimed Indonesia as an archipelagic state through the Djuanda Declaration. This milestone was a foundation for the recognition of the archipelagic state through the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

With its status as an archipelago, Indonesia has sovereignty over the vast ocean areas that are enclosed by its archipelagic baselines. Indonesia is blessed with abundant fisheries estimated at more than 12 million metric tonnes according to the latest stock assessment in 2022.

However, Indonesian waters are still prone to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing by both foreign and domestic vessels. According to the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry, as of November, marine and fisheries surveillance vessels have apprehended 212 fishing vessels engaged in IUU fishing, comprising 182 domestic vessels and 30 foreign vessels.

IUU fishing is a serious threat, depleting fish stocks and jeopardizing the marine environment. It also impacts fishers’ livelihoods and the national economy. A study by the ATSEA-2 Project in 2021 found that Indonesia’s economic losses from IUU fishing were about US$70 million annually.

Strengthening fisheries monitoring, control and surveillance (MCS), therefore, is crucial to clamp down on IUU fishing. The suggested strategies include the utilization of cutting-edge technology to improve IUU fishing detection, the strengthening of port inspection, as well as the strengthening of cooperation and information sharing.

The government should invest more in advanced monitoring technology to improve infringement detection. The use of cutting-edge monitoring technology is critical to make up for the lack of patrol assets and funds. There is an emerging dark vessel detection system through the use of synthetic aperture radar and optical satellite imagery that the government might consider applying.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The electronic monitoring system to observe the actual fishing operations and prevent unauthorized transshipment could be a propitious application. Furthermore, unmanned aerial vehicles could also be an option to complement the recent monitoring and surveillance system. By improving the detection system, fisheries surveillance and enforcement would be more effective and efficient.

Popular

Indonesia’s tourist sector: A new era of innovation and growth

Indonesia’s tourist sector: A new era of innovation and growth
Ministry to curb nickel output to push up global prices

Ministry to curb nickel output to push up global prices
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Related Articles

Chinese guards on the ground in Myanmar could go disastrously wrong

Hotel industry raises concern over nickel mine in Raja Ampat

Prabowo government’s strategies for fencing Indonesia’s ocean

US Supreme Court curbs federal agency powers, overturning 1984 precedent

China's SCS ambitions and the 21st century maritime silk road

Related Article

Chinese guards on the ground in Myanmar could go disastrously wrong

Hotel industry raises concern over nickel mine in Raja Ampat

Prabowo government’s strategies for fencing Indonesia’s ocean

US Supreme Court curbs federal agency powers, overturning 1984 precedent

China's SCS ambitions and the 21st century maritime silk road

Popular

Indonesia’s tourist sector: A new era of innovation and growth

Indonesia’s tourist sector: A new era of innovation and growth
Ministry to curb nickel output to push up global prices

Ministry to curb nickel output to push up global prices
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

More in Opinion

 View more
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in Paris on June 9, 2024, after the polls closed for the European Parliament elections.
Academia

French troubles won't undermine Europe’s strong foundation
Year-end economy: A worker makes Christmas decorations at a workshop in Huaibei, in China's eastern Anhui Province on Dec. 10.
Academia

China’s fast-changing economic adjustments
Vital voices: Human rights activists and families of victims of atrocities gather on Oct.3 outside the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta for a rally to demand settlement of past human rights violations..
Academia

Against the tide: Defending human rights and civic freedoms in Southeast Asia

Highlight
Workers load palm oil fresh fruit bunches to be transported from the collector site to CPO factories in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, April 27, 2022
Regulations

Businesses welcome EUDR delay, but compliance still challenging
Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia waves before the Twilight Parade at Pancasila Field, Military Academy, Magelang, Central Java, on Friday, October 25, 2024. The Twilight Parade, which became a series of debriefings for the Merah Putih Cabinet, was held to remind the services of heroes who fought for independence and maintained the sovereignty of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia.
Editorial

Serious about nuclear
A picture taken from Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip on December 11, 2024, shows destroyed buildings inside the Palestinian territory, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia welcomes UNGA resolution on immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Trump advisers seek to shrink or eliminate bank regulators, WSJ reports
Politics

Jokowi absent from Golkar anniversary event
Europe

US announces new arms aid package for Ukraine worth $500 million
Middle East and Africa

US says Israel is acting in Syria for its own defence
Politics

Megawati supports free meals program, with caveat
Academia

French troubles won't undermine Europe’s strong foundation
Politics

Jokowi told PPP to get ‘closer to the people’: Sandiaga
Academia

China’s fast-changing economic adjustments
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Protecting our archipelago from illegal fishing

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.