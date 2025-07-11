TheJakartaPost

ASEAN’s consistent support for Palestine

In a world that is increasingly polarized and selective toward the suffering of oppressed people, ASEAN cannot remain silent.

Teguh Santosa (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, July 11, 2025 Published on Jul. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-07-10T13:51:29+07:00

Foreign Minister Sugiono (center) looks on during the plenary session of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on July 9. Foreign Minister Sugiono (center) looks on during the plenary session of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on July 9. (AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

T

he suffering of the Palestinian nation is still one of the most crucial issues in international politics and touches the core of  universal human value. The Palestinian people are experiencing untold suffering due to the occupation and brutality of the Zionist army, armed by the United States, as well as oppressive economic privation, while the world is still looking for a fair and lasting solution.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to urge the Israeli leader to end the war with Hamas in Gaza. Trump reportedly said that Israel agreed to a 60-day ceasefire, while Hamas responded positively to the US-backed proposal.

The latest development has prompted cautious but positive reactions from various countries. If implemented, this would be a new starting point to end the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.

It is hoped that ASEAN will not miss this opportunity to express support for all efforts toward true and lasting peace.

Malaysia as the ASEAN chairman for 2025 and the host of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) has a great responsibility to lead the regional voice in supporting the implementation of the ceasefire.

In this context, the meeting in Kuala Lumpur brings new hope, as the Palestinian issue is expected to receive serious attention in line with the latest developments that Israel and Hamas may agree to implement a ceasefire.

The assertion by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, that this is an important issue for ASEAN, should be welcomed. He also said that the foreign ministers' meeting and the Ministerial Level Meeting of the Fourth Conference of Cooperation of East Asian Countries for the Development of Palestine (CEAPAD IV) will state their position regarding this matter.

