How to win an election, the Indonesian and American way

Contemporary elections transcend traditional politics, blending economic strategy, media savviness and personal branding to achieve victory.

Cecep Hidayat (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 16, 2024

How to win an election, the Indonesian and American way Personality or policy?: Then-presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (center) dances onstage at a gathering with supporters on Feb. 14 after the presidential polls closed. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

he recent phone call between President Prabowo Subianto and United States president-Elect Donald Trump was not just a congratulatory gesture. It marked a convergence of two leaders who have fundamentally reshaped political campaigning in their nations.

These leaders exemplify how contemporary elections transcend traditional politics, blending economic strategy, media savviness and personal branding to achieve victory.

In both the US and Indonesia, economic issues prominently shaped recent elections. US voters favored Trump’s stance on conservative economic policies, including tariffs and deregulation. Data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis show that gross domestic product (GDP) growth under Trump peaked at 2.9 percent in 2018 before declining, highlighting the appeal of his economic promises. In Indonesia, Prabowo’s campaign focused on propelling GDP growth from 5 percent to 8 percent, emphasizing consumption and investment. Bank Indonesia’s reports showed real GDP growth at around 5.1 percent prior to the February 2024 election.

This focus on domestic economic strength aligns with the political theory of populism, which posits that leaders gain support by portraying themselves as champions of the common people against economic and political elites. Both Trump and Prabowo leveraged economic nationalism, offering relatable, growth-centered visions in the post-pandemic recovery period.

Trump’s successful comeback demonstrated the strategic importance of the media, especially alternative media platforms, that reached disenfranchised voters. The effort he spent speaking on podcasts and online shows popular with the male audience, especially leading up to election day, proved effective in courting their vote.

Pew Research Center data revealed that 55 percent of Americans sourced news from social media in 2020, underscoring the power of digital outreach. Prabowo’s campaign similarly tapped into Indonesia’s digital space, creating endless audiovisual content designed to engage Gen Z voters who represent 22.85 percent, and Millennials, 33.6 percent, of voters according to the General Elections Commission 2024 data.

These approaches reflect an application of the media dependency theory, where voters rely on the media to shape their perception, especially during election periods. Politicians utilize agenda setting to highlight issues favorable to their audience base and thus ensure their narratives dominate public discourse.

Sovereign decision-making?: Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape (right) shakes hands with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Parliament House in Canberra, on Dec. 7, 2023.
Academia

Australia punts on cash-for-favors in Pacific to squeeze out China
Nickel smelter chimneys spew a column of emissions on July 7, 2024, into the air above the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Lelilef, North Maluku.
Academia

ASEAN's strategic role in securing critical minerals
Rising tide: A coal power plant is seen along the north coast of Jakarta on July 4.
Academia

15% of humans live near the coast and the number is growing fast

A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot to the witnesses during the vote tabulation of the revote for Central Sulawesi gubernatorial election in Palu, Central Sulawesi on Dec. 5, 2024. The revote was held due to technical errors committed by the KPPS during the manual vote tabulation for the voting day of the simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27.
Politics

Prabowo’s suggestion for indirect regional polls lambasted 
Rink Hanifah holds up pictures of her late son Agus Riansyah, one of the 135 people who died in the October 1, 2022, Kanjuruhan soccer stadium disaster, as she attends the trial at Surabaya courthouse, in Surabaya, East Java, on January 16, 2023.
Archipelago

Families of Kanjuruhan stadium crush victims seek Rp 17.5b in compensation
A 'living library' project in Malaysia’s capital is lending out older people’s knowledge to the young, to improve the lives of pensioners and bridge Kuala Lumpur’s generation gap.
Economy

As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities

