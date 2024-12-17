TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Successful industrial policy requires industry experts

Like competitive and open markets, industrial policies can play a vital role in boosting productivity and economic growth while helping governments resist undue corporate influence.

Diane Coyle (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Cambridge, the United Kingdom
Tue, December 17, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Successful industrial policy requires industry experts Strategic sector: Containers of Dutch tech giant ASML, which supplies chipmaking machines to the semiconductor industry, are pictured in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, on March 27. (ANP/AFP/Rob Engelaar)

A

fter decades on the fringes of economic debate, industrial policy has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, with the United States, the European Union and China all ramping up their efforts to promote strategic sectors. Even the International Monetary Fund, once a vocal critic of industrial policy, has recently come around to endorsing it.

The reasons for this shift are obvious. The COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical shocks, especially Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have disrupted global supply chains, causing shortages and fueling inflation. Meanwhile, transformative breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and clean-energy technologies have triggered a race between major powers like the US and China for dominance in these rapidly evolving fields.

The bigger question is what it will take for today’s industrial policies to succeed. After all, the late-twentieth-century shift toward market-driven economic policies was largely a reaction to the failures of state interventions in the 1970s. Back then, efforts to promote national “champions” often led governments to prop up uncompetitive industries or back technologies that proved obsolete. Why should this time be any different, given that politicians remain highly susceptible to corporate lobbying and influence campaigns?

To avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, policymakers must resist the urge to pick winners, whether specific companies or favored technologies. Sadly, politicians are often dazzled by wealthy and powerful executives, especially in an era marked by staggering fortunes and little-understood innovations like AI.

Compounding this issue, many politicians today are less likely than their predecessors to have direct experience in business. Consequently, they may be insufficiently skeptical of the promises made by companies and executives seeking government support.

This ever-present risk underscores the importance of independent and robust antitrust enforcement. Although independent competition authorities have long been recognized as a safeguard against corporate lobbying, the rise in market concentration across OECD countries over the past few decades suggests that competition rules have been severely under-enforced.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But times have changed. Recognizing the risks posed by increasing market power, US President Joe Biden’s administration adopted a more aggressive antitrust policy, while the EU and the United Kingdom have introduced new legislative frameworks aimed at regulating digital markets. With AI and green technologies set to transform the global economy, sustaining this momentum is crucial to ensuring that new entrants and emerging companies have the space to innovate and grow.

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk

Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk
As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities

As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities

Related Articles

Malaysia’s weakened opposition

Closing the AI skills gap in 2025

China’s fast-changing economic adjustments

US finalizes $6.1 billion Micron chip-making subsidy

Time to regulate

Related Article

Malaysia’s weakened opposition

Closing the AI skills gap in 2025

China’s fast-changing economic adjustments

US finalizes $6.1 billion Micron chip-making subsidy

Time to regulate

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk

Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk
As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities

As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities

More in Opinion

 View more
.
Academia

The good, the bad, and the canceled: Examining the perils of the digital guillotine
Security troops walk past the National Convention Center in Vientiane on Oct. 6, 2024, during the ASEAN Summit.
Academia

Reconfiguring the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration
Former prime minister of Malaysia and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at the court in Gua Musang in Kelantan state on Aug. 27, 2024, after being charged with sedition over monarchy remarks.
Academia

Malaysia’s weakened opposition

Highlight
High-ranking officials brief the press about the new economic stimuli intended to cushion the impact of an impending value-added tax (VAT) hike to 12 percent at the Office of the Coordinating Economic Minister in Jakarta on Dec. 16, 2024.
Regulations

Govt proceeds with VAT hike but rolls out incentives to soften blow
An aerial view of a subsidized housing complex at Puuwatu district in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on August 1, 2024. Property developer association Real Estate Indonesia has blamed peer-to-peer loans as one of the prominent causes behind the bad credit history of potential homeowners that could bar them from buying houses.
Editorial

Broken housing policy
I Nyoman Gede Surya Mataram (C), a senior official at the Coordinating Ministry for Law and Human Rights, speaks to reporters regarding the repatriation of death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso in Jakarta on December 16, 2024. Indonesia and the Philippines on December 6 signed an agreement to repatriate Mary Jane Veloso on December 18, a Filipina on death row for drug-related crimes in Indonesia since 2015, to her home country.
Asia and Pacific

Inmate Mary Jane Veloso to return to Philippines on Wednesday

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Counterfeit money investigation at local university in Gowa continues
Americas

US vows to support Indonesia’s human capacity drive
Asia & Pacific

Singapore ministers say to sue Bloomberg over mansions story
Companies

KCIC says not involved in Whoosh logistics tender amid probe
Environment

UNCCD COP16: Saudi Arabia emphasizes international collaboration to combat desertification
Archipelago

Transportation minister tests Jakarta-Yogyakarta direct train
Academia

The good, the bad, and the canceled: Examining the perils of the digital guillotine
Companies

Growth outlook 2025: How can Indonesia accelerate beyond 5 percent?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Successful industrial policy requires industry experts

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!