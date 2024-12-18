TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
How gender bias plays a hidden role in populist politics

A study has found that populism, negativity and gender stereotypes all play a role in contemporary electoral politics, particularly in shaping campaign strategies tailored to an opponent's gender to influence voter perception.

Patrizia Catellani
360info/Milan, Italy
Wed, December 18, 2024

A supporter of United States Vice President Kamala Harris wipes away a tear as the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential candidate delivers her concession speech on Nov. 6 at Howard University in Washington, DC. (AFP/Charly Triballeau)

G

ender played a notable role in shaping voter behavior during the recent United States presidential election. The Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade brought reproductive rights to the forefront, prompting discussions on the implications of restrictive abortion policies.

Reports of women facing challenges in accessing pregnancy-related health care further highlighted the issue. Meanwhile, younger voters on platforms like TikTok revisited Donald Trump’s 2016 remarks, sparking conversations about their potential impact on voter perceptions.

Despite these dynamics, Kamala Harris’s support among women did not meet expectations. Analysts suggest her campaign struggled to match the levels of support achieved by previous Democratic candidates, raising questions about the influence of gender and identity on voter preferences.

While Harris avoided leaning into identity politics, Trump’s campaign adopted a different approach. Advertisements attacking her positions on gender ideology issues, including transgender rights, resonated with conservative voters.

A postelection Cygnal poll, commissioned by the conservative American Principles Project, found that these attacks helped sway voters toward Trump, confirming a broader trend: Republicans used gender identity issues to energize their base.

A new study by the Psychology, Law and Policy Lab (PsyLab) team at Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan provides deeper insights into how populist voters react to political attacks. It highlights a strong interplay between gender, populism and political communication.

Populist movements globally have increasingly relied on hostile rhetoric, framing elections as battles between “pure” ordinary citizens and a “corrupt” elite. This study highlights how populist attitudes amplify gendered responses to political messaging.

Researchers conducted an experiment where participants were introduced to fictional male and female candidates for a local office. After reading a neutral, initial description of the candidate, participants read negative attacks on them that targeted their morality lines, such as alleged dishonesty, or questioned their competence, such as a lack of expertise.

Populist attitudes shaped how participants reacted to these attacks. Key among the findings were how people reacted to:

Morality-focused attacks on female candidates, such as accusations of dishonesty, disproportionately negatively impacted hypothetical female candidates among populist voters. This reaction reflects entrenched stereotypes associating women with moral and nurturing qualities. Deviations from these expectations triggered harsher judgments.

Attack on competence, such as claims of unpreparedness, were more damaging to male candidates. Men are often stereotyped as assertive and capable, making competence-related criticisms more impactful.

However, across genders, morality attacks had a stronger effect on voter evaluations than competence-related critiques. This suggests trustworthiness remains a priority for voters, regardless of any candidate's identity.

The study underscores how populist voters rely on gender stereotypes as shortcuts for evaluating candidates. These biases are independent of participants’ sexism levels, indicating that populist attitudes alone drive such judgments.

For political strategists, these findings present both risks and opportunities. Negative attacks tailored to a candidate's gender can have a significant impact, particularly among populist-leaning voters.

A morality-focused attack on a female candidate might resonate strongly, but risks backfiring if perceived as excessively harsh or unfair. Emphasizing competence in male candidates could protect them against criticisms related to professionalism.

The research also raises concerns about the broader impact of populism on political representation. As populist movements gain momentum, its reliance on simplistic, black-and-white narratives may reinforce societal biases, making it harder for women to ascend to leadership roles.

The focus of this research was Italy, where populist rhetoric has dominated recent elections. However, its findings could resonate in other democracies facing similar dynamics. The interplay of populism, negativity and gender stereotypes will likely vary across cultural contexts, but the underlying mechanisms remain familiar.

As populism reshapes democracies, understanding its psychological underpinnings is critical for fostering fairer political systems. This study sheds light on the complex relationship between populist attitudes, gender norms and political communication, offering valuable lessons for candidates navigating increasingly polarized landscapes.

By addressing these biases and crafting more inclusive campaigns, political leaders can better respond to the challenges of contemporary electoral politics.

---

The writer is a social psychology professor at Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, where she also directs PsyLab. This article is published under a Creative Commons license.

A supporter of United States Vice President Kamala Harris wipes away a tear as the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential candidate delivers her concession speech on Nov. 6 at Howard University in Washington, DC.
How gender bias plays a hidden role in populist politics
Memories of ‘Pak’ Kun
Why did Indonesia release the Bali Nine now?

Mary Jane Veloso (2nd R) is reunited with her two sons and her father (L) after she arrived at the Correctional Institution for Women in Manila on December 18, 2024.
Mary Jane Veloso arrives home to 'new life'
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024. (-/Prabowo’s Media Team/Handout via Reuters)
Prevention is better than cure
(Courtesy of Immigration Directorate General)
Golden Visa investments reach Rp 9 trillion, below annual target

