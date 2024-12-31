TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Should Indonesia ban social media for children?

It is unclear what measures Indonesia plans to take in ensuring online safety for minors, which face multiple challenges including balancing freedoms and protection, considering mental and physical health risks and addressing the power asymmetry between the government and global tech giants.

Haekal Al Asyari (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Yogyakarta
Tue, December 31, 2024

Should Indonesia ban social media for children? A senior high school student browses social media apps on her smartphone on Nov. 28, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia.

S

ocial media addiction is becoming an increasingly pressing issue, particularly among children and adolescents. Studies reveal that excessive use of platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat can negatively impact mental health, sleep patterns and self-esteem, posing long-term risks to young users.

In response to these growing concerns, some governments have taken bold steps to regulate social media use among minors.

Australia recently passed a bill that will oblige platforms like Instagram and TikTok to be liable for fines up to A$50 million (US$31 million) for failing to prevent children under 16 from holding accounts. Similarly, several states in the United States have enacted laws to limit children’s access to social media, and the United Kingdom is now considering legislation to raise the age of consent for accessing social media platforms.

While these initiatives aim to protect the well-being of young users, questions remain about their efficacy. Can these laws truly prevent children from accessing social media, or will tech-savvy minors find ways to bypass restrictions? What are the pros and cons of such regulations, and should countries like Indonesia consider following suit?

Australia's forthcoming law targets social media companies by requiring them to implement strict age restrictions for users, effectively holding platforms accountable for preventing access by children under 16. The law, set to take effect next year, provides time for platforms to adjust.

In the US, several states including Utah, Arkansas, Florida and California have passed laws mandating parental consent or restricting children’s access to social media, citing concerns over mental health, privacy and safety. However, enforcing such measures faces significant hurdles, particularly in content moderation.

Moderating social media is resource-intensive and fraught with challenges, including defining standards, balancing free expression and harm, and addressing inequities of gender, race and class. While moderation policies offer a compromise, they remain imperfect.

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class
Yearender: Hope for KPK’s new leaders to remain independent 

Yearender: Hope for KPK’s new leaders to remain independent 
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

