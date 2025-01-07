Letter to editor: Turkish ambassador responds

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands before a picture of the founder and first president of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, at Ankara Esenboga Airport on Dec. 12, 2024. (AFP/Pool/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)

I have just read your editorial opinion titled “Sugiono’s Direction” published in the Jan. 6 edition of The Jakarta Post.

With regard to the recent news on the D-8 Meeting in Cairo relating to Türkiye and Indonesia, I feel obliged to inform you of the following.

I would like to emphasize that there was no “walk-out” by the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the speech by President Prabowo Subianto at the D-8 Meeting in Cairo. Our President had to leave the meeting room for another bilateral meeting that coincided with President Prabowo’s speech at that time. This is a regular diplomatic practice in international forums and meetings, including for United Nations summits.

I would also remind you that Indonesian Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya already briefed the Indonesian press on this specific issue on Dec. 23, 2024, highlighting that the event had run behind schedule, thus President Erdoğan had to leave the meeting venue for another previously scheduled engagement. Teddy also noted that President Erdoğan, during the lunch he had with President Prabowo, asked to swap speaking slots with President Prabowo as President Erdoğan needed to leave the meeting venue earlier than planned.

I wish to remind you that Rolliansyah, the spokesperson of the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, informed the press on Dec. 22, 2024, providing further clarification about the matter in the media.

I would also like to reiterate that relations between Türkiye and Indonesia are getting stronger and our Leaders are in close and constant communication on issues of common interest.

Please do not hesitate to contact me directly if you need further information on the issue.

Kind regards.

Talip Küçükcan

Ambassador of Türkiye to the Republic of Indonesia