TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

A retrospective on Trump's first year back

No one can know what US president-elect Donald Trump will do, but one can speculate.

Jeffrey Frankel (The Jakarta Post)
Project Syndicate/Cambridge, United States
Fri, January 10, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A retrospective on Trump's first year back United States president-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Dec. 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Getty Images/AFP /Andrew Harnik)

P

redictions about 2025 come with flashing caveats: no one can know what United States president-elect Donald Trump will do, let alone how the rest of the world will respond. But one can speculate. Imagine it is January 2026.

As 2025 began, the mood of the American business community shifted. Some businesspeople had long harbored private doubts about Trump’s anti-globalization campaign. But overall confidence began to fall when they came face to face with the possible consequences of cutting the US economy off from international trade and migration: sharply higher prices of imported products and labor shortages in some sectors.

Public anxieties multiplied as mysterious cyber-attacks caused a series of failures affecting US power infrastructure and water and sanitation systems. Some childhood diseases like measles returned. From Inauguration Day, social media hesitated to highlight efforts by public-health and information-technology professionals to correct the accompanying misinformation.

Most dramatic in the first half of 2025 was the correction in the US stock market, with the S&P 500 index down by around 35 percent. To be sure, the market had been ripe for a correction. The S&P 500 had increased sevenfold between January 2009 and the 2024 election, fueled by stronger-than-expected growth in US output and employment in 2021-24. By the end of President Joe Biden’s term, stocks had entered bubble territory. Whether evaluated relative to earnings, dividends, capital stock replacement value, or GDP, share prices had reached levels reminiscent of 1929 and other pre-crash episodes.

But it took a needle to prick the bubble. Having gained majorities in the Senate and the House of Representatives, the Republicans also gained responsibility for producing a federal budget. But they were split: while they agreed that the US was on an unsustainable fiscal path, they disagreed on the solution. One faction touted lower taxes as the key to fiscal virtue, and the other, spurred by Elon Musk, emphasized spending cuts.

Budget negotiations devolved into an all-too-familiar game of chicken. When neither side flinched, the US faced a fiery collision, in the form of a month-long government shutdown and credit downgrades by all three major ratings agencies, which in turn crashed stock and bond markets.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As the year drew to a close, some observers argued that the US is in recession. In any case, rising inflation, fueled by Trump’s tariffs and his attacks on the US Federal Reserve’s independence, augurs the return of 1970s-style stagflation.

At the same time, there was a vast divergence between what Trump’s supporters and opponents expected and what they got in 2025. As it turned out, the business community unexpectedly prevailed on him for higher caps on the number of H-1B visas (for high-skilled workers) and expansion of other legal immigration channels. Trump also re-reversed himself on TikTok. He made big changes to his cabinet, firing Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy, Jr., who sought tougher regulations for pharmaceutical companies.

Beyond the economy, Trump took other unexpected steps. His most startling volte-face was his support of states guaranteeing a woman’s right to abortion. He insisted that he has always believed the matter should be decided at the state level.

In terms of foreign policy, one big shock was the first armed US incursion into Mexico in over a century.

Before that, Trump withdrew support from Ukraine, as expected, effectively surrendering to Russia and thereby fatally undermining US credibility in the eyes of potential adversaries, not least Russian President Vladimir Putin himself. Russian troops moved into parts of Georgia and ominously popped up along its 1,500-mile border with NATO, tying down their Western counterparts throughout the year.

With the US distracted, and a new precedent set regarding respect, or the lack thereof, for national borders, Venezuela invaded Guyana, Ethiopia invaded Somalia, and Indonesia invaded Timor Leste. Unencumbered by the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from which Trump withdrew in 2018, and weakened by the decimation of its proxies in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, the Iranian regime completed its development of nuclear weapons.

Most alarming, however, were naval actions by China, whether a reaction to its economic downturn, which Trump’s tariffs have exacerbated, or an effort to exploit America’s current weakness. Throughout the year, Chinese forces were active in the waters around Taiwan and on newly fortified islands that it claims in the South China Sea. With Trump’s tough-guy reputation roundly questioned, he surprised everyone when he responded to a ship collision, in which several US sailors were killed, by sending a joint US-Philippine naval force to retake Scarborough Shoal and the Spratly Islands. In a pattern familiar from modern history, the Trump administration carried out a threat of military intervention that it had neglected to signal in advance.

At year end, China’s coast guard appeared to be installing a “quarantine” of Taiwan. Trump has now sent all naval forces the US can spare to break the blockade if necessary. As 2026 gets underway, fears of a hot war between the two nuclear superpowers seem all too real.

Throughout 2025, Trump’s opponents consoled themselves with thoughts of a silver lining: their fellow Americans would finally see the consequences of having such a president. Before long, his influence would plummet, both in Congress and among the electorate, as he spent more time playing golf at Mar-a-Lago.

No such luck. As usual, Trump blames the disruptions and disasters of 2025 on anyone or anything other than himself. Likewise, his supporters do not see the adverse developments of 2025 as his fault. Why should they, when they never have before? True, Trump’s supporters are unable to distill the appropriate lessons from history. But in predicting that they will, his opponents are ignoring history as well.

---

The writer is professor of capital formation and growth at Harvard University, and served as a member of president Bill Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisers. He is a research associate at the US National Bureau of Economic Research.

Popular

Trump is on a collision course with the US budget

Trump is on a collision course with the US budget
Playing with BRICS fire

Playing with BRICS fire
The environmental and social risks of the Papua sugarcane megaproject

The environmental and social risks of the Papua sugarcane megaproject

Related Articles

A retrospective on Trump's first year back

Finance no panacea for world’s climate woes

Disinformation experts slam Meta decision to end US fact-checking

Trump is on a collision course with the US budget

Biden to ban offshore oil, gas drilling in vast areas ahead of Trump term

Related Article

A retrospective on Trump's first year back

Finance no panacea for world’s climate woes

Disinformation experts slam Meta decision to end US fact-checking

Trump is on a collision course with the US budget

Biden to ban offshore oil, gas drilling in vast areas ahead of Trump term

Popular

Trump is on a collision course with the US budget

Trump is on a collision course with the US budget
Playing with BRICS fire

Playing with BRICS fire
The environmental and social risks of the Papua sugarcane megaproject

The environmental and social risks of the Papua sugarcane megaproject

More in Opinion

 View more
Women activists from various organizations stage a long march in the Thamrin area, Jakarta, on March 8, 2020.
Academia

Gender board diversity across Europe through four decades
Professors and students of Yogyakarta Muhammadiyah University (UMY) deliver a speech at the university's campus in Bantul, Yogyakarta, on Feb. 3, 2024.
Academia

Advancing Muhammadiyah's global diplomacy agenda
An illustration of Indonesian and European Union flags on a table
Academia

EU and Indonesia need to listen to each other first

Highlight
Jakarta governor-elect Pramono Anung devlivers a speech accompanied by deputy governor-elect Rano Karno during a Jakarta General Elections Commission's (KPU) plenary meeting to certify the pair as winner of 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election in Jakarta on Jan. 9, 2025. The pair won 50.07 percent of total valid votes during the poll, enough to secure a single-round win in the gubernatorial race.
Politics

Jakarta, regions declare new elected leaders
Jakarta governor-elect Pramono Anung (right) and deputy governor-elect Rano Karno (left) greets their supporters during a celebratory event in Jakarta on Dec. 14, 2024 for the pair's victory in the Jakarta gubernatorial election. The Pramono-Rano ticket won the Jakarta gubernatorial race single-round after winning 50.07 percent of total valid votes during the November poll.
Editorial

Welcoming Jakarta’s new leaders
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) talks with President Prabowo Subianto (left) during a luncheon at Rumah Tangsi tourism and cultural center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Jan. 9, 2025. Prabowo travels to Kuala Lumpur to discuss with Anwar about various bilateral and regional issues.
Asia and Pacific

President Prabowo, PM Anwar talk ASEAN over lunch 

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Danish PM reaches out to Trump over Greenland remarks
Academia

Gender board diversity across Europe through four decades
Academia

Advancing Muhammadiyah's global diplomacy agenda
Academia

EU and Indonesia need to listen to each other first
Academia

Alienation of the intelligentsia under Prabowo’s presidency (part 1)
Regulations

RI eyes 100% green ammonia in several coal-fired plants by end of 2045
Academia

A retrospective on Trump's first year back
Regional Elections

Jakarta, regions declare new elected leaders
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!