Alienation of the intelligentsia under Prabowo’s presidency (part 1)

In the past three years, the intelligentsia has been the most alienated group on Indonesia’s public stage.

Fachry Ali (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, January 10, 2025

Alienation of the intelligentsia under Prabowo's presidency (part 1) Prabowo Subianto (left) and Gibran Rakabuming Raka walk past a portrait of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, Gibran's father, on April 24, 2024, during the plenary meeting of the General Elections Commission (KPU) to announce the 2024 presidential election winner in Jakarta. (AFP/Adek Berry)

A

lthough its efficacy remains afflicted by some doubts, the effort to start talking about the role of the intelligentsia on the public stage today is timely. The fundamental reason is that Prabowo Subianto took over the national government on Oct. 20, 2024.  Both the possibility of the intelligentsia reentering the center stage and the rise of Probowo’s leadership, at least theoretically, have gone hand in hand.  

Intelligentsia is a synonym for intellectuals: the educated group who pay profound attention to the nature and articulation of political power by putting the values of sincerity, fairness and justice, democracy and human rights as their basic evaluation standard.

In this case, as will briefly be elucidated, it should be stressed that Probawo is the strategic factor in providing the more significant public role of the intelligentsia.

The intelligentsia is a small group of highly educated people – through the intense absorption capacity of liberated modern ideas – who can think from a comparative perspective and intellectually harbor a sense of “empathy.” In his book, The Passing of Traditional Society (1958), Daniel Lerner states that “empathy” is an inner mechanism that nudges one to act efficiently in a changing world. In this context, juxtaposing the intelligentsia and Prabowo would create a dialogical climate simply because both of the parties, in terms of erudition, have been in the enlightened stage.

It seems that in the past three years, the intelligentsia was the most alienated group on Indonesia’s public stage. The peak of this alienation was marked by the failure of the ruling elite to heed the warning of professors from top universities across the country concerning the fraud of the Constitutional Court’s October 2023 decision, which altered age limit rules for presidential and vice presidential office candidacy.

Although its effect is not as dramatic as explained by Herbert Feith in The Decline of Constitutional Democracy in Indonesia (1964), the court’s decision changed the power mentality and pushed further the decline of ethical standards in the Indonesian political game. It is in the changing power mentality that a new political map is created based more on pragmatism than fair and ideal intellectual considerateness.

To some extent, this alienation is possible given the intelligentsia's structural position in the post-imagined communities era. The imagined communities, a phrase coined by Benedict Anderson in 1984, can be understood as the collective emergence of a new societal group based on shared ideal thought and consciousness formed by the high quality of material readings offered by modern printings. Anderson links these shared ideas and consciousness with the creation of the national consciousness as the antithesis of illiberal and tyrannized colonialism, feudalism and traditionalism.

Women activists from various organizations stage a long march in the Thamrin area, Jakarta, on March 8, 2020.
Academia

Gender board diversity across Europe through four decades
Professors and students of Yogyakarta Muhammadiyah University (UMY) deliver a speech at the university's campus in Bantul, Yogyakarta, on Feb. 3, 2024.
Academia

Advancing Muhammadiyah's global diplomacy agenda
An illustration of Indonesian and European Union flags on a table
Academia

EU and Indonesia need to listen to each other first

Jakarta governor-elect Pramono Anung devlivers a speech accompanied by deputy governor-elect Rano Karno during a Jakarta General Elections Commission's (KPU) plenary meeting to certify the pair as winner of 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election in Jakarta on Jan. 9, 2025. The pair won 50.07 percent of total valid votes during the poll, enough to secure a single-round win in the gubernatorial race.
Politics

Jakarta, regions declare new elected leaders
Jakarta governor-elect Pramono Anung (right) and deputy governor-elect Rano Karno (left) greets their supporters during a celebratory event in Jakarta on Dec. 14, 2024 for the pair's victory in the Jakarta gubernatorial election. The Pramono-Rano ticket won the Jakarta gubernatorial race single-round after winning 50.07 percent of total valid votes during the November poll.
Editorial

Welcoming Jakarta’s new leaders
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) talks with President Prabowo Subianto (left) during a luncheon at Rumah Tangsi tourism and cultural center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Jan. 9, 2025. Prabowo travels to Kuala Lumpur to discuss with Anwar about various bilateral and regional issues.
Asia and Pacific

President Prabowo, PM Anwar talk ASEAN over lunch 

Europe

Danish PM reaches out to Trump over Greenland remarks
Academia

Gender board diversity across Europe through four decades
Academia

Advancing Muhammadiyah's global diplomacy agenda
Academia

EU and Indonesia need to listen to each other first
Academia

Alienation of the intelligentsia under Prabowo’s presidency (part 1)
Regulations

RI eyes 100% green ammonia in several coal-fired plants by end of 2045
Academia

A retrospective on Trump's first year back
Regional Elections

Jakarta, regions declare new elected leaders
