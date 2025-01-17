Aspirations for democracy, human rights and civilian rule must shape Myanmar’s future

People walk past ASEAN member nation flags outside the venue for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' (AMM) Retreat meeting, in Luang Prabang, Laos, on Jan. 27, 2024. (AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy)

T he ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat, scheduled for Jan. 18-19, in Langkawi, Malaysia, presents a crucial opportunity for ASEAN to shift its approaches in addressing the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.

Myanmar remains one of the region’s most pressing challenges, demanding ASEAN’s collective attention and decisive action to uphold its founding principles of democracy, human rights, constitutional government and regional stability, as enshrined in its charter.

February marks four years since Myanmar’s military coup, a turning point that plunged the nation into an unprecedented political and humanitarian crisis. The coup dismantled fragile democratic institutions, eroded civilian governance and unleashed widespread violence, mass displacement and egregious human rights abuses. This instability has not only devastated Myanmar’s people but also threatens the broader peace and security of the region.

The recent airstrike on Kyauk Ni Maw village in Rakhine state and bombings in Kyauktaw and Ponnagyun, further underscore the military’s ongoing campaign of violence, pushing peace even further out of reach.

In the face of these adversities, the people of Myanmar have shown extraordinary resilience. Their steadfast pursuit of democracy, human rights and civilian rule reflects their unyielding aspirations for a just and peaceful future. It is imperative for ASEAN to support this struggle and reaffirm its commitment to the principles upon which it was built.

ASEAN’s credibility now hinges on adopting a principled, people-centered approach to Myanmar. The Langkawi Retreat must mark a turning point by placing the voices and aspirations of Myanmar’s people at the forefront of its policies. Moreover, ASEAN’s actions must be aligned with international human rights standards.

This entails meaningful engagement with all stakeholders, including the National Unity Government and civil society organizations. These entities represent the legitimate aspirations of the Myanmar people and must be integral to any sustainable resolution of the crisis. Their inclusion is not merely symbolic; rather, it is a prerequisite for achieving lasting peace and stability.

Myanmar’s humanitarian crisis remains dire, with millions displaced and in desperate need of aid. Unfortunately, ASEAN’s current aid mechanisms, reliant on cooperation with the military junta, have proven ineffective. Therefore, a fundamental shift in ASEAN’s humanitarian strategy is urgently required.

Resources must be channeled through trusted community-based organizations, ethnic service providers and international agencies with proven records of neutrality and effectiveness. Additionally, cross-border aid delivery, supported by neighboring countries and international donors, must be expanded to reach vulnerable populations, particularly along Myanmar’s borders.

A rights-based approach must underpin these efforts, emphasizing neutrality, dignity and the involvement of affected communities. Humanitarian aid must remain apolitical and must never serve to legitimize oppressive regimes.

The military junta’s atrocities, including mass killings, sexual violence and scorched-earth tactics, are deliberate strategies to consolidate power and suppress dissent. ASEAN must unequivocally condemn these actions and work with international partners to hold perpetrators accountable. Justice is not only a moral obligation but also essential for achieving sustainable peace.

ASEAN should actively support mechanisms to investigate and prosecute these crimes, including collaboration with the International Criminal Court (ICC). While the ICC’s 2024 arrest warrant for junta leader Min Aung Hlaing is a crucial step forward, accountability must extend to all crimes committed since the 2021 coup.

Recent ASEAN meetings in December 2024 in Thailand failed to deliver meaningful progress on Myanmar. Rather than addressing the urgent needs of the Myanmar people, the meetings allowed the junta to promote its self-serving road map for a 2025 election. This road map, widely regarded as illegitimate, lacks transparency and inclusivity, and makes zero commitment to ending violence or addressing the humanitarian crisis.

ASEAN must resist external pressures to legitimize the junta’s road map and instead advocate for comprehensive solutions that tackle the root causes of Myanmar’s crisis. Similarly, influential neighbors like China and India should be urged to adopt principled stances that prioritize justice and long-term stability over short-term pragmatism.

Securing the release of political prisoners, including Aung San Suu Kyi and thousands of others unjustly detained, must remain a top priority. Their freedom is a necessary step toward restoring civilian governance and rebuilding Myanmar’s democratic institutions.

Sustainable peace in Myanmar demands a comprehensive and inclusive approach to reconciliation, one rooted in dialogue, mutual compromise and the active participation of all stakeholders.

In this case, parliamentarians across Southeast Asia have a pivotal role in addressing Myanmar’s crisis. Their legislative authority, diplomatic reach and capacity to mobilize public opinion uniquely position them to foster regional dialogue, advocate for humanitarian solutions, amplify the voices of Myanmar’s resistance and push governments to take decisive action.

By raising the Myanmar crisis in their legislatures and forging cross-border coalitions, parliamentarians can galvanize momentum for coordinated regional action. Parliamentarians from Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia can spearhead this effort by hosting joint parliamentary dialogues.

These dialogues provide critical spaces for exchanging insights, shaping unified strategies and crafting actionable policies to address Myanmar’s multifaceted challenges by surfacing solutions that are inclusive and grounded in the realities faced by the Myanmar people.

Furthermore, these dialogues must also ensure a safe and empowering space for women, particularly those from ethnic minority groups, to articulate their visions and priorities. These initiatives should demonstrate the importance of integrating gender and ethnic perspectives into Myanmar’s peacebuilding and governance processes.

Moreover, such forums should promote regional accountability and pressure ASEAN governments to adopt policies that reflect the aspirations of Myanmar’s people rather than accommodating the junta’s narratives.

The Langkawi Retreat represents a significant moment for ASEAN. The bloc must demonstrate its commitment to democracy, human rights and a peaceful future for Myanmar. This requires more than rhetoric; it demands decisive, coordinated action.

ASEAN’s response to Myanmar will define its legacy. The call is clear. People of Myanmar want an effective democracy, human rights and civilian rule for their future.

Supporting the people of Myanmar is not only a moral imperative but also a necessary step toward ensuring a stable and prosperous Southeast Asia.

---

The writer is executive director of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR)