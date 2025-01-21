TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Letter the to editor: Ukrainian ambassador responds

Recent embarrassing statements by Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov regarding Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine represent yet another attempt to distort facts and mislead the esteemed international community.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, January 21, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Letter the to editor: Ukrainian ambassador responds Communal workers stand next to damaged buildings at the site of a Russian missile attack in Kyiv on Jan. 19, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP/Roman Pilipey)

R

ecent embarrassing statements by Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov regarding Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, as well as Ukraine’s ongoing struggle for sovereignty and peace, represent yet another attempt to distort facts and mislead the esteemed international community.

As Ukrainian Ambassador to Indonesia, I feel it is necessary to clarify the issues and reaffirm the truth amid such outrageous, blatant lies.

Ukraine is a democratic multicultural country that cherishes diversity and tolerance among its people. We are proud to be a nation where various languages are spoken, all religions are respected and human rights are upheld. For decades, Ukraine has worked tirelessly to build its society on the principles of freedom, justice and equality for all citizens. And that is why only the Ukrainian people have the right to decide upon the future destiny of Ukraine.

Since Feb. 24, 2022, when the Russian war against Ukraine, which started back in 2014, became full-scale aggression against my country, the world has witnessed an unprecedented violation by the Russian Federation of all existing international laws, as well as core principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity enshrined in the UN Charter.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have already launched investigations into some 152,328 war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as 20,202 crimes against national security committed by the Russian state. These include the killing of 13,850 civilians (including 596 children) and the wounding of 27,176 civilians (including 1,734 children).

UN investigators documented 376 cases of conflict-related sexual violence committed by Russia and its troops in Ukraine.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

While Ukraine stands firm defending its freedom and democracy, Russia continues to manipulate narratives to justify its aggression.

Through the last 350 years, Ukraine has been a victim of Moscow’s imperialistic endeavors, its attempts to extinguish Ukrainian culture, the Ukrainian language and the Ukrainian nation as a whole, whether during the time of the old Russian Empire, the Soviet Union or the Russian Federation. And it’s not only Ukraine. One can simply check how many times Russia has invaded another country, even within the last century. And Russian leadership itself refers often to its ambitions to reassert Russian dominance in former imperial territories.

That is why this is not about NATO, but only about the Kremlin’s neo-imperialistic ambitions.

For Ukraine, membership in NATO, which in essence is a collective defense alliance, is the way to obtain security guarantees for its sovereignty in the future against possible – and, in fact, inevitable – new Russian attempts to eliminate Ukraine from the world map.

Talking about negotiations, no one wants to end this war more than Ukraine. But we’ve already witnessed that Russia cannot be trusted. It sounds absurd when the aggressor speaks about a “peaceful solution”. While the Kremlin speaks about peace, it continues to murder civilians and bombard hospitals and residential buildings.

Since the first days of the full-scale invasion, Russia has issued only surrender ultimatums to Ukraine. This remains unchanged. That is why we must push Moscow toward a comprehensive, just and lasting peace with real and effective security guarantees from our partners.

Let us not forget that through all these years there have been no foreign military forces involved in the fight in Ukraine. Nevertheless, this is one of the favorite topics of the Kremlin’s propaganda. But in fact, it is Russia that has deployed North Korean troops to fight against Ukraine, which led to the internationalization of the war and its expansion beyond the borders of the two states. And the world can now see what is true and what is Russian systematic disinformation and lies.

Ukraine always respects the principles of frank dialogue and mutual respect. And today, Ukrainian people are paying the highest possible price to defend not only Ukraine’s territory but the rights of every sovereign country, no matter how big an aggressor they face, and every nation in the world to determine its destiny, to follow its national interests and to make sovereign decisions.

 

Vasyl Hamianin

Ukrainian Ambassador to Indonesia

Popular

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Related Articles

Letter to editor: Russian ambassador responds

President Prabowo meets actor Steven Seagal

Biden defends foreign policy record despite ongoing crises

Airlines face 'high risk' flying over Russia: EU agency

BRICS membership won't affect RI ties with US: Envoy

Related Article

Letter to editor: Russian ambassador responds

President Prabowo meets actor Steven Seagal

Biden defends foreign policy record despite ongoing crises

Airlines face 'high risk' flying over Russia: EU agency

BRICS membership won't affect RI ties with US: Envoy

Popular

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

More in Opinion

 View more
Unpredictable outcomes: The TikTok logo is displayed on a mobile phone next to the United States Supreme Court building in Washington D.C. in this picture illustration taken on Jan. 17.
Academia

The TikTok boomerang
A man waves a Palestinian flag as people celebrate the ceasefire deal in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza City on Jan. 19, 2025.
Academia

Beyond the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the future looks unclear
United States president-elect Donald Trump addresses a news conference on Dec. 16, 2024, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Academia

How should liberal democracies respond to a Trumpian world?

Highlight
Displaced Palestinians make their way to return to their homes before a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas takes effect, in Gaza City, on Sunday, January 19, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally, in Salem, Virginia, U.S. November 2, 2024.
Editorial

It's Trump's world
Fishermen from Tanjung Pasir dismantle a makeshift bamboo fence on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in the coastal waters off Tangerang, Banten.
Society

Companies, individuals hold land permits ashore from illegal sea fence

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia calls on UNSC to work toward lasting peace in Gaza
Regulations

Govt pitches RI for factories relocating from China to evade US tariffs
Archipelago

Landslides kill more than a dozen in Central Java, Bali
Archipelago

Extreme weather triggers massive flood in Lampung
Society

Protests at higher education ministry end as minister retracts dismissal of subordinate
Archipelago

Landslide kills 16 in Central Java
Markets

Prabowo vows no more fuel imports by end of his presidency
Archipelago

Search continues for victims of Glodok Plaza fire
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!