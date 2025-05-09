TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

World War II in Europe: A war remembered – and repeated

When facts are manipulated, when the aggressor dresses itself in the symbols of justice and when war crimes are paraded as heroism, the world must pay attention.

Yevhenia Shynkarenko (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, May 9, 2025 Published on May. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-05-08T14:41:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
World War II in Europe: A war remembered – and repeated Local resident Lidia walks on Wednesday down the stairs of her heavily damaged building where she lives in the basement in the town of Lyman, near the frontline in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP/Tetiana Dzhafarova)

T

his May, the world marks 80 years since the defeat of Nazism and the end of World War II in Europe. It is a moment to honor the lives lost, the cities rebuilt and the principles that shaped the postwar order: peace, sovereignty and justice.

For Ukraine, the memory of WWII is more than historical, it is personal, lived and once again painfully relevant.

During WWII, Ukraine was among the most devastated territories. The frontline passed over it twice, first from west to east and then from east to west. An estimated 8 million Ukrainians were killed: 5 million civilians and 3 million soldiers. Ukrainians fought not only in the Red Army but also in the armies of the allies of the anti-Hitler coalition, as well as in resistance movements.  

Today, that legacy is being distorted, and the principles forged in 1945 are under attack by Russia’s attempts to justify a new war of aggression.

Across Europe, May 8 is commemorated as a Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, a time to honor those who died and to reflect on the shared goal of peace. Ukraine upholds this tradition. Especially now, as it fights to defend not only its own freedom, but also the principles that once united the world against tyranny.

The Kremlin continues to manipulate the narrative of WWII. By commonly using the term “Great Patriotic War” it obscures the Soviet Union’s role as a co-aggressor in 1939.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

It deliberately erases the first two years of the war, 1939 to 1941, when the Communist Soviet Union and Nazi Germany were military partners under the Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact, under which they divided and together invaded Poland, and when the USSR also launched a war against Finland, annexed the Baltic states and parts of Romania – all before Hitler turned on Stalin in 1941.

Popular

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Popes have been European for centuries, is it time for one from Africa or Asia?

Popes have been European for centuries, is it time for one from Africa or Asia?
GoTo opens up on receiving, reviewing multiple takeover offers

GoTo opens up on receiving, reviewing multiple takeover offers

Related Articles

The real monarchs of the republic

Revising history to legitimize ruling regime

80th anniversary of victory over Nazism, preservation of historical truth

Comprehensive, strategic ties with China

South Korea, Indonesia can cooperate in hosting North Korea-US summit

Related Article

The real monarchs of the republic

Revising history to legitimize ruling regime

80th anniversary of victory over Nazism, preservation of historical truth

Comprehensive, strategic ties with China

South Korea, Indonesia can cooperate in hosting North Korea-US summit

Popular

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Popes have been European for centuries, is it time for one from Africa or Asia?

Popes have been European for centuries, is it time for one from Africa or Asia?
GoTo opens up on receiving, reviewing multiple takeover offers

GoTo opens up on receiving, reviewing multiple takeover offers

More in Opinion

 View more
People protest against United States pressure on Greenland and Denmark, in front of the US Embassy in Copenhagen on March 29, 2025.
Academia

America's revised Greenland obsession
Local resident Lidia walks on Wednesday down the stairs of her heavily damaged building where she lives in the basement in the town of Lyman, near the frontline in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Academia

World War II in Europe: A war remembered – and repeated
Crying out: Students display placards reading “Return the soldiers to the barracks“ during a protest on March 24 against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in Surabaya, East Java.
Academia

The conundrum in exercising ‘polite’ criticism

Highlight
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost from the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025.
Americas

Soft-spoken Leo XIV spent decades amid poor in Peru
High-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Editorial

Right officer in the right place
Bill Gates, accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, views meal boxes during their visit to a school to inspect the free nutritious meals program in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Archipelago

Food poisoning still haunts free meal program despite promise of improvements

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt to deregulate import of some goods
Archipelago

Govt summons organizer Mecima Pro following chaotic Day6 concert
Jakarta

Pramono executes first reshuffle to boost quick wins
Europe

Pope Leo hopes to bring light to "dark nights of this world"
Europe

With Xi at his side, Putin marks WW2 victory

Americas

US to resettle first white South Africans 'within days'
Economy

Consumer confidence inches up from multi-month low
Politics

Judges in Surabaya murder acquittal sent to jail for bribery
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

World War II in Europe: A war remembered – and repeated

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.