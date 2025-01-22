TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Key takeaways from Trump’s inauguration speech

Trump's speech for his second term was a reworking of his 2017 speech, both underlined by his pledge to "put America first": a surefire way to rouse his support base.

Dafydd Townley (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Wed, January 22, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Key takeaways from Trump’s inauguration speech Donald Trump (center left, hand upraised) is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2025, in the rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (AFP/Pool/Saul Loeb)

D

onald Trump has been sworn in as president of the United States for a second term; and this time, there won’t be any arguments about crowd sizes. The most glaringly obvious difference in optics this time round, for both those in attendance and the millions watching around the world, was the fact that this year’s ceremony was conducted indoors.

The US has been experiencing significant snowfall and wintery conditions. As guests gathered in Washington, DC to see Trump sworn in as the 47th US president, the temperature was around minus 6 degrees Celsius.

Looking on was the Trump family: his wife Melania and his children Ivanka, Barron and Donald Jr. Joining them were many of the White House’s former residents, including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Michelle Obama and Karen Pence, the wife of Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence, skipped the inauguration.

Amassed inside was an audience of the high and mighty of the American business world, including leaders of the major tech companies: Elon Musk, who spent US$300 million on supporting Trump’s election, was joined in prominent seats by Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook of Apple and Sundar Pichai of Google. It was the first time they had all congregated together since the July 2020 congressional hearings over their companies’ dominance in the tech market.

Foreign political leaders do not traditionally attend the US presidential inauguration. But this year, Argentinian President Javier Milei and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were invited by Trump. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer maintained tradition and sent Dame Karen Pierce, the outgoing British ambassador to the US, while Boris Johnson, a former British prime minister and a longtime supporter of Trump, also looked on.

After swearing his oath, Trump delivered his second inaugural address, telling the nation that “the golden age of America begins right now”. Criticizing the Biden administration, he said he would end “the vicious violent and unfair weaponization of the justice department", and that “the scales of justice will be rebalanced”.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Our top priority will be to create a nation that is proud, prosperous and free,” he added.

Turning to immigration, Trump continued his assault on the Biden administration, saying the Democratic White House had protected illegal immigrants who were “dangerous criminals”. This, he said, had led to a crisis in the nation’s political institutions. “We now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home.”

To loud applause, Trump said the solution to the crisis was to declare a national emergency on the Mexico border. This would involve sending more troops and funds to the region and declaring the cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations”. By using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, Trump also said he would use the “full and immense power of the federal and state law enforcement” to combat criminal gangs in the US.

To finance this, Trump promised to make America a “rich nation again”. He pledged to beat inflation and “rapidly bring down costs and prices”. As well as the emergency on the southern border, he declared an energy emergency that he would defeat through increased oil and gas drilling. “Drill, baby, drill,” he said to acclaim from inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Trump then declared there were “only two genders, male and female” in the US. He vowed to make this an official policy of his government, and promised to sign an executive order that would roll back protections for transgender people and terminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs within the federal government.

For his international partners, he promised tariffs and the resumption of US control of the Panama Canal (it was turned over to Panama in 1999). Much to Hillary Clinton’s amusement, Trump promised to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” and to increase US territory.

Where might this territorial gain be made? “We will pursue our manifest destiny,” Trump said, “to plant the stars and stripes on planet Mars.”

While clearly popular with the onlooking Musk, such territorial claims in space are prohibited by the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, to which the US is a signatory.

There will now be much speculation about the implications of what Trump said. But what is just as interesting is what he left out: There was no mention of the conflict in Ukraine, or of Russia and NATO, and precious little of China.

His 2025 speech was a reworking of his denunciation of “American Carnage” in 2017; instead, he vowed to halt the US decline of the past four years. But the common theme in both was his pledge to “put America first”.

Although Trump said he would declare a national emergency on the southern border, what will happen over the next four years is unclear. Trump has promised a raft of radical and contentious initiatives in his effort to “make America great again”. What is certain is that there will be an array of executive orders from the Trump White House, with a particular focus on immigration.

Whether the US has the infrastructure to initiate the promised mass deportations (which is unlikely without the support of the armed forces) or the legal footing to nullify the 14th Amendment’s granting of citizenship to all those born in the US (doubtful, although the US Supreme Court is as right-leaning as – if not more than – it has been for the best part of a century) remains to be seen. But many Trump supporters will believe their “golden age” has just begun.

---

The writer is a teaching fellow in international security at the University of Portsmouth. This article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

Popular

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange
Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense

Related Articles

Govt pitches RI for factories relocating from China to evade US tariffs

Musk's hand gesture during Trump inauguration festivities draws scrutiny

The Indo-Pacific in focus: Opportunities and challenges under Trump 2.0

Indonesia’s defense diplomacy to navigate bilateral ties under Trump 2.0

Oligarchs already own much of US - can they buy democracy?

Related Article

Govt pitches RI for factories relocating from China to evade US tariffs

Musk's hand gesture during Trump inauguration festivities draws scrutiny

The Indo-Pacific in focus: Opportunities and challenges under Trump 2.0

Indonesia’s defense diplomacy to navigate bilateral ties under Trump 2.0

Oligarchs already own much of US - can they buy democracy?

Popular

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange
Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense

More in Opinion

 View more
Triumphant: A member of the LGBTQ community celebrates after the Thai parliament passed the final senatorial vote on the same sex marriage bill in Bangkok on June 18, 2024.
Academia

What next after same sex marriage in Thailand?
Strengthening connections: (Left to right, front) United States President Joe Biden, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, along with President Prabowo Subianto (center, back), and France's President Emmanuel Macron (right, back) are pictured in a group photo after attending the meeting on Sustainable Development and Energy Transition at the G20 Leaders' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 19, 2024.
Academia

Time to shift India-Indonesia ties into the next gear
An aerial view shows farmers harvesting rice in Singosari, Malang, East Java, on Sept. 25, 2024. The Agriculture Ministry is optimistic about meeting domestic food needs by the end of 2024 through accelerated planting and optimized land use for rice and corn across Indonesia.
Academia

Agroforestry: A sustainable path to food self-sufficiency

Highlight
Students eat meals from the free nutritious meals program at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, January 6, 2025.
Economy

Govt considers additional funding for free meals program
Cashing in: Retirees line up to cash their monthly pension fund in Jakarta on Feb. 15, 2011.
Editorial

Underlying pension problems
Cabinet ministers under President Prabowo Subianto take their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on October 21, 2024.
Politics

Missteps, lack of coordination loom over ‘bloated’ cabinet

The Latest

 View more
Tech

eFishery reportedly inflated revenue by millions of dollars
Regulations

How e-commerce transactions, utility bills affect credit scores: OJK
Archipelago

Rescuers search for survivors as Central Java landslide kills at least 17
Regulations

RI to earmark Rp 48 trillion for IKN development for next five years
Americas

Prabowo congratulates Trump on inauguration
Politics

Indonesia, France likely to sign agreement over repatriation of death row convict
Markets

China and Hong Kong stocks tumble on Trump's tariff threats
Academia

What next after same sex marriage in Thailand?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!