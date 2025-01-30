TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Debt switching and the complex dynamics of BI's independence

The law restricts the government from conducting debt switches without following specific procedures, such as initial offerings in the primary market.

Dipo Satria Ramli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, January 30, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Debt switching and the complex dynamics of BI's independence The logo of Bank Indonesia (BI) is seen in front of the central bank's building in Jakarta in this undated photo. (JP/Rafaela Chandra)

T

he independence of a central bank is a cornerstone of an effective monetary policy, ensuring that economic decisions are made based on economic indicators rather than political pressures. In Indonesia, Bank Indonesia (BI) has long been regarded as an independent institution, as mandated by Law No. 23/1999 on the central bank.

However, recent developments, particularly the proposed Rp 100 trillion (US$6.2 billion) debt-switching program between the government and BI, have raised questions about the extent of this independence in the long term.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesia, like many other countries, faced significant economic challenges. To mitigate these, the government and BI implemented a burden-sharing program to stimulate economic growth. This involved BI purchasing government bonds, effectively printing money to finance government spending on health, social protection and other critical areas.

Between 2020 and 2022, BI injected approximately Rp 1.1 quadrillion into the economy through this scheme.

Initially, BI was reluctant to do this burden-sharing program. However, then president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo's remarks about the need for institutions to "share the pain" highlighted the pressure on BI to support government initiatives.

While this program was crucial in addressing immediate economic needs, it blurred the lines between fiscal and monetary policy, raising concerns about BI’s independence.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As of July 2024, BI held government securities amounting to 23.8 percent of the outstanding government bonds in the market, valued at Rp 1.37 quadrillion. This figure surpasses the value of government securities held by banks, insurance companies, pension funds and investment managers.

Popular

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies

Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies
Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Related Articles

How e-commerce transactions, utility bills affect credit scores: OJK

China discovers cluster of new mpox strain

Trashing the threshold

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information

State budget financing remains on track to protect welfare, maintain stability

Related Article

How e-commerce transactions, utility bills affect credit scores: OJK

China discovers cluster of new mpox strain

Trashing the threshold

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information

State budget financing remains on track to protect welfare, maintain stability

Popular

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies

Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies
Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

More in Opinion

 View more
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk (right) speaks as Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the site of the July assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the United States, on Oct. 5, 2024.
Academia

Connections, power and privilege: Is the US learning from Asian oligarchies?
Not without risks: Pedestrians cross the street in Jakarta on Oct. 8, 2024.
Academia

Two steps toward a better Jakarta
A tugboat tows a barge carrying sea sand bound for Singapore in the waters of Riau Islands province on Feb. 10, 2015.
Academia

Sea sand extraction is destructive; there are alternatives

Highlight
Police regulate vehicle traffic during flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road, Cengkareng, Jakarta, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The toll road, which is the access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport, was flooded 20-30 centimeters high due to the high intensity of rain.
Regulations

Transportation authorities on alert after Chinese New Year floods
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, January 25, 2025.
Editorial

Lessons from India's foreign policy
A general view shows boats moored in a bay in Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on May 9, 2023.
Archipelago

Extreme weather warning issued in Labuan Bajo

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Maritime affairs ministry shuts down unlicensed reclamation near Pari Island
Archipelago

Central Java braces for more extreme weather after disasters kill 27
Companies

Sony names new CEO in management reshuffle
Markets

Cassava farmers decrease output as imports bite farm prices
Society

Indonesia's health programs unswayed by US exit from WHO
Middle East and Africa

Hamas hands over woman hostage as third exchange begins
Table Setting

From vine to vision: d’Arenberg elevates the wine-tasting experience
Archipelago

Nearly 80 Rohingya refugees disembark for relocation in Aceh
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Debt switching and the complex dynamics of BI's independence

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!