Jakarta Post
Peatlands and mangroves are key to Southeast Asia's climate efforts

Protecting and restoring mangroves and peatlands can reduce more than half of the carbon emissions from land use in Southeast Asia, but some challenges remain.

Sigit Sasmito, Dan Friess and David Taylor (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Wed, February 5, 2025

Peatlands and mangroves are key to Southeast Asia’s climate efforts Multipurpose program: Mangrove trees planted by the community in an attempt to slow erosion caused by rising sea levels are seen on Pari Island in the Thousand Islands regency, Jakarta, on Feb. 23, 2023. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

P

rotecting and restoring peatlands and mangroves can strengthen Southeast Asian countries’ efforts to combat climate change, according to new findings from an international team of researchers.

Carbon-dense peatlands and mangroves comprise only 5 percent of Southeast Asia’s surface. Protecting and restoring them, however, can reduce approximately 770±97 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) annually. This is equal to more than half of the carbon emissions from land use in the region.

Conserving offers larger mitigation potential through reduced emissions from ecosystem loss in the region compared to gains from restoration. If optimally implemented, restoration can still play an important role in nature-based carbon sequestration.

Having peatlands and mangroves included in the new climate pledges (Nationally Determined Contributions 3.0, or NDCs) can help countries set higher emissions reduction targets for 2030 and 2035.

The study reports extensive climate benefits from conserving and restoring peatlands and mangroves. Therefore, they make effective natural climate solutions for Southeast Asian countries.

Both ecosystems protect organic matter from decay under natural conditions, acting as net carbon sinks. This means that carbon uptake exceeds carbon loss.

Net carbon gains are mainly accumulated in their soils instead of their vegetation. More than 90 percent of carbon stocks in peatlands and 78 percent in mangroves are in their soils.

At scale, protecting and restoring both types of wetlands also supports other valuable co-benefits. These include biodiversity preservation, water quality improvement, coastal protection, food security and rural development for millions of coastal people across Southeast Asian countries.

Despite the benefits, many challenges and risks persist in conserving and restoring peatlands and mangroves.

When peatlands and mangroves are disturbed, which is commonly due to land use change, they release large quantities of carbon into the atmosphere. This release can later exacerbate climate change.

The new estimates suggest that changes in their land use for the past two decades (2001-2022) had caused the release of approximately 691±97 MtCO2e of excess emissions.

Indonesia accounts for the largest portion of the region’s emissions at 73 percent. Malaysia (14 percent), Myanmar (7 percent) and Vietnam (2 percent) follow. The other seven Southeast Asian countries generate the remaining 4 percent of emissions.

In Southeast Asia, mangroves and peatlands are often treated as unproductive land. Still, they have long been subject to agricultural land expansion planning.

Moreover, unclear or multi-land ownership and lack of long-term participatory monitoring programs are critical challenges for prioritizing and implementing restoration on the ground.

Despite these challenges, government and corporate interest in developing conservation and restoration-based carbon projects for peatlands and mangroves is rapidly increasing.

That is why now is a good opportunity to recognize their vital roles, not only for climate change mitigation, but also for people and nature.

The new study addresses a critical gap in climate policy for Southeast Asia by providing annual climate change mitigation potentials from peatlands and mangroves.

Climate mitigation potential for national land-use emissions varies widely between countries.

The findings suggest that it could reduce national land-use emissions by up to 88 percent in Malaysia, 64 percent in Indonesia and 60 percent in Brunei. Other countries include Myanmar at 39 percent, the Philippines at 26 percent, Cambodia at 18 percent, Vietnam at 13 percent, Thailand at 10 percent, Laos at 9 percent, Singapore at 2 percent and Timor-Leste at 0.04 percent.

Our study also shows that mitigation potential from peatlands and mangroves in Indonesia can fulfill country Forestry and Other Land-use (FOLU) Net Sink targets by 2030.

In its 2022 NDCs, Indonesia plans to reduce its annual emissions from FOLU by 2030 to between 500 and 729 MtCO2e, depending on the level of external support. According to the study, this figure is within the same order of mitigation potential that peatlands and mangroves can collectively generate.

However, peatland and mangrove mitigation potentials are insufficient to avoid dangerous levels of climate change in the future.

Decarbonization remains the most effective means of curbing climate change and its impacts, with peatland and mangrove protection enhancing these efforts.

---

Sigit Sasmito is a senior research officer at James Cook University, Dan Friess is a Cochran Family Professor at Tulane University, and David Taylor is a professor at National University of Singapore. Massimo Lupascu, Pierre Taillardat, Susan Elizabeth Page and Wahyu Catur Adinugroho contributed to the article. The article is published under a Creative Commons license.

 

