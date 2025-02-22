Greater global uncertainty: How ASEAN will continue thriving

The Scarborough Shoal, a disputed territory in the South China Sea west of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon that is claimed by China, appears beneath tufts of clouds during aerial reconnaissance on Feb. 18, 2025. (AFP/Jam Sta Rosa)

The Scarborough Shoal, a disputed territory in the South China Sea west of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon that is claimed by China, appears beneath tufts of clouds during aerial reconnaissance on Feb. 18, 2025. (AFP/Jam Sta Rosa)

ASEAN has been generally spared the global furor and shock over Trump's many policies since his second term began, and by continuing to focus on peace and prosperity through dialogue and partnerships, the regional bloc is likely to maintain its centrality and resilience during Malaysia's 2025 chairmanship.

T he beginning of Donald Trump’s second term as the United States president was met with surprise worldwide, as he immediately issued executive orders on a raft of policies, particularly regarding economic issues, including threats to impose tariffs on US allies and adversaries.

European leaders were particularly taken aback by the comments of the new US vice president and defense secretary during their inaugural overseas trips to Europe, where they expressed criticism of European values.

Another surprising development was the peace negotiations over the war in Ukraine between the US and Russia, which was initiated in Saudi Arabia.

The policies of Trump 2.0 make it clear that the president is keeping his campaign promises.

His ideas on Greenland, Canada, the Panama Canal and the Gulf of Mexico were surprising, but some people might think those were just part of his dealmaking strategy.

No mention has been made of ASEAN so far, but the region has been pretty stable in the past decade, even with the ongoing crises in Myanmar and other hot spots like the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait and the Korean Peninsula.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Upon the conclusion of his first term in 2020, president Trump bequeathed the Asia-Pacific region to the international community, offering the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision for partnership that aspires to foster an open, inclusive, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.