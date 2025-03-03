TheJakartaPost

How future KUHAP can help Indonesia fight cybercrime

The most likely measure to address cybercrime is with the reverse proof system, which places the burden of proof on the perpetrator. 

Petrus Richard Sianturi (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, March 3, 2025

Protection first: A binary code is projected on a man holding a laptop computer. Laptops, PCs and printers have become more prone to cyberattacks.

ue to the impact of technological advancement, law enforcement is increasingly challenged by the development of crime modes. The rapid development of cyberspace in the last two decades has given rise to a complex crime phenomenon identified as cybercrime.

This cyberspace, citing the UNODC Comprehensive Study on Cybercrime 2013, consists of hardware and software innovations that are specifically connected to computers and internet networks. Cybercrime occurs in those two innovations in various forms.

The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) in its 2022 report "High-Tech Crime", for example, mentions at least 10 types of cybercrime, including adware, backdoor/remote-access trojan (RAT), botnet, file infector, ransomware, scareware, spyware, rootkit, trojan and worm.

How about Indonesia? The Directorate of Cybercrime (Dittipidsiber) of the National Police groups two types of crime: Computer crime and computer-related crime. This grouping is, however, limited to a practical level and is not specifically regulated. The negligence of such regulation does not mean that cybercrime does not occur, but rather that it is very massive.

Based on police data, there were 3,758 cybercrime cases handled throughout 2023, including crimes related to fraud, illegal access, gambling and defamation. Other data from the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN) show that there were more than 349 million traffic anomalies due to malware, exploits, trojans, info leaks and info gathering during January-November 2023 (Kompas, 8/1/2024) with potential losses of trillions of rupiah.

BSSN also recorded around 74 million traffic anomalies during January-May 2024 with malware activity dominating.

The main problem of cybercrime is related to the capacity of law enforcement institutions. Byrne and Marx (2011) have stated that the initial stage in responding to the technological revolution is a change in the organization and administration of the police. This is because the police investigators are the first to carry out handling in the law enforcement process.

