TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Innovation in MRV technology for enhancing carbon trading governance

MRV technologies are vital not only for tracking emissions, but also for ensuring transparency and credibility in carbon markets.

Alue Dohong (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, March 10, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Innovation in MRV technology for enhancing carbon trading governance People watch carbon trading activity on a digital screen on Jan. 20 at the Indonesian Stock Exchange building in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

M

onitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) is a critical component of effective carbon trading systems, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. MRV technologies are vital not only for tracking emissions, but also for ensuring transparency and credibility in carbon markets.

The accuracy and reliability of MRV processes can significantly influence the integrity of carbon credits, thereby affecting investor confidence and participation in the carbon trading regime. In recent years, innovative MRV technologies have emerged, promising to enhance the governance structure of carbon trading.

This article explores the advancements in MRV technologies, their implications for carbon trading governance and their potential to address the present challenges in emissions monitoring and reporting.

Carbon trading is based on the concept that companies and governments can engage in the buying and selling of carbon credits, which signify a reduction or removal of one metric tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the atmosphere.

It is crucial to implement strong MRV processes to ensure that these credits accurately represent genuine and additional reductions in emissions.

MRV systems play a vital role in tracking emissions, verifying carbon credits and providing reports to regulatory entities. By creating a transparent and accountable framework, MRV technologies enhance trust among stakeholders, including investors, regulatory agencies and the general public.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Historically, MRV processes have depended significantly on manual data collection, which can result in inconsistencies, errors and potential for manipulation. Traditional approaches often require extensive paperwork and reporting obligations, creating administrative challenges for companies and presenting considerable obstacles to participating in carbon markets.

Additionally, the frequent use of self-reporting has complicated efforts to ensure compliance and authenticate reported data. As a result, the conventional MRV framework has been criticized for its lack of transparency and the potential for fraud, ultimately impeding the objective of achieving authentic reductions in emissions.    

We have seen the development of several innovations in MRV technology.

One of the most transformative innovations in MRV technology is the emergence of remote sensing and satellite imagery. These technologies allow for comprehensive monitoring of land use changes, deforestation and agricultural practices that impact carbon sequestration.

High-resolution satellite data can provide real-time insights into environmental changes and can be used to cross-verify emissions reported by entities participating in carbon markets. Remote sensing not only increases the accuracy of emissions accounting, but also reduces dependency on manual data collection, thus streamlining the MRV process.    

Another innovation is blockchain technology, which represents a significant innovation in the realm of MRV. Through the use of decentralized ledgers, blockchain creates an immutable record of credit transactions and emissions information. This degree of transparency has the potential to instill greater confidence in the carbon trading system, as all actions are accurately recorded and cannot be altered retroactively without the consent of the parties involved.

Additionally, smart contracts can simplify processes such as the issuance and transfer of carbon credits, hence reducing administrative burdens and enhancing operational efficiency. As a result, blockchain technology can improve communication among regulatory agencies, businesses and other stakeholders, thereby reinforcing the governance framework surrounding carbon trading.  

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices into MRV systems also offers a significant opportunity to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of emissions monitoring. IoT sensors have the capability to collect real-time information on various factors, such as energy consumption, emissions outputs and environmental conditions.

This continuous stream of data enables operators to make informed decisions and implement timely corrective actions in cases of non-compliance. The comprehensive data supplied by IoT devices, when paired with advanced analytics, can greatly improve the reliability of emissions reporting and verification processes.

More recently, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies offer us the ability to transform the analytical capabilities of MRV systems. By analyzing extensive date sets, AI algorithms can uncover patterns and discrepancies in emissions reporting. Additionally, predictive modelling can evaluate future emissions scenarios based on various industry-specific factors, enabling organizations or companies to devise proactive strategies for reducing emissions.

Furthermore, these technologies can be integrated with remote sensing and IoT solutions to improve the accuracy and dependability of emissions data, thus supporting compliance with regulatory standards.          

The integration of advanced MRV technologies into governance frameworks of carbon trading has several significant implications. First, improved accuracy and transparency can enhance the credibility of carbon credits, thereby promoting greater confidence among market participants. Investors and stakeholders are more likely to engage in a trading system that consistently monitors and verifies emissions data through innovative technologies.

Second, reducing the administrative burden on companies may increase participation in carbon markets, enabling smaller businesses and emerging economies to navigate the complexities of regulatory requirements more effectively.

Moreover, the adoption of cutting-edge MRV technologies can improve regulatory compliance by automating reporting processes and ensuring that organizations are accountable for their emissions.

By fostering a transparent and enforceable environment, governments can address concerns regarding potential fraud and manipulation in carbon transactions. Ultimately, the emergence of sophisticated MRV technologies has the potential to align policy objectives with market realities, thus supporting the achievement of national and international climate commitments.   

The rapid advancement of MRV technologies represents a significant turning point in the management of carbon trading systems. By enhancing the accuracy, transparency and efficiency of emissions monitoring, innovative technologies possess the capability to substantially improve the governance framework of carbon markets.

As these technologies continue to evolve, they offer the opportunity to foster greater trust and engagement among stakeholders, thereby supporting effective strategies for reducing emissions.

The dynamic interplay between technology and governance will be vital in establishing carbon trading as a viable and impactful tool in the global initiative to address climate change.  

---

The writer is an independent environmental scientist.

 

Popular

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes
Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier
AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects

AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects

Related Articles

Beyond Sritex bankruptcy: The deeper troubles of our textile sector

Fighting floods, together

Cooling La Nina expected to be 'short-lived': UN

Lack of justice in Indonesia’s climate plan may backfire

Resolving the misguided perceptions of deforestation for sustainable growth

Related Article

Beyond Sritex bankruptcy: The deeper troubles of our textile sector

Fighting floods, together

Cooling La Nina expected to be 'short-lived': UN

Lack of justice in Indonesia’s climate plan may backfire

Resolving the misguided perceptions of deforestation for sustainable growth

Popular

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes
Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier
AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects

AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects

More in Opinion

 View more
People watch carbon trading activity on a digital screen on Jan. 20 at the Indonesian Stock Exchange building in Jakarta.
Academia

Innovation in MRV technology for enhancing carbon trading governance
Muslims buy food to break their fast on March 13, 2024, during the holy month of Ramadan .
Academia

Understanding economic challenges in the first quarter of 2025
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan
Opinion

Analysis: New movement shyly offers political vehicle for Anies for 2029

Highlight
(Courtesy of Finance Ministry's KLI Bureau)
Economy

Govt delays monthly budget data relay, as experts warn likely revenue drop
Workers and employees of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) listens to the speech from the company's board of directors at its factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceases operation starting March 1 after declared bankrupt by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Editorial

Cheap labor won’t cut it
Diplomats attend an Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on March 7, 2025. Foreign ministers from the 57-member OIC have gathered after the Arab League endorsed Egypt's proposal to rebuild the Gaza Strip under the future administration of the Palestinian Authority.
Middle East and Africa

Heavy task ahead as OIC pushes for UN peacekeeping mandate in Gaza

The Latest

 View more
Economy

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges
Culture

Indonesia's modest fashion pioneers pass the baton to keep industry thriving
Academia

Innovation in MRV technology for enhancing carbon trading governance
Academia

Understanding economic challenges in the first quarter of 2025
Economy

Govt delays monthly budget data relay, as experts warn likely revenue drop
Opinion

Analysis: New movement shyly offers political vehicle for Anies for 2029
Middle East and Africa

Heavy task ahead as OIC pushes for UN peacekeeping mandate in Gaza
Editorial

Cheap labor won’t cut it
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.