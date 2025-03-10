TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Savvy and financially literate: A pathway to women's empowerment

In Indonesia, women make up 54 percent of borrowers from high-interest online loan providers, making them more susceptible to loan sharks and debt collectors, which may often pursue intimidation tactics.

Shuhaela Haqim (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, March 10, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Savvy and financially literate: A pathway to women's empowerment She means business: Lismukrindun, one of the women taking part in the Wonder Women program, prepares her emping waluh (pumpkin crackers) on Aug. 12, 2020, in Bojonegoro, East Java. The program aims to promote female micro-entrepreneurs in the country. (Courtesy of Kopernik/Rudy Susilo )

M

arch 8 marked International Women’s Day (IWD), and in a strangely familiar way, the significance of this special day took me back to a time decades ago when tragedy unexpectedly struck my family.

As a teenager I had set my sights on becoming an accountant, believing that this path could lift us out of a “near poverty” situation after my mother became a single parent for her four children. When our father, the family’s breadwinner, passed away, my mother was not well versed in financial terms and knowledge, let alone investment tools that could safeguard and protect our families. Hence, I have since made it my personal mission to educate myself with financial know-how, empowering our families with the tools to safeguard our future.

While I may not have become an accountant, my financial knowledge has been pivotal in shaping my professional career. The in-depth knowledge of financial literacy has empowered me to lead a not-for-profit government consultancy that works alongside Indonesia’s top leaders.

I realize that my story is not unique, and yet I am one of the few privileged ones who managed to learn financial literacy from an early age. For millions of women in Indonesia, financial literacy remains a luxury, let alone getting basic financial services such as savings accounts, credit and insurance. This gap further hinders our well-being.

In this context, this year’s IWD theme “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment” provides an opportune moment to reflect on the critical role of financial inclusion in achieving these goals.

In Indonesia, the landscape of financial inclusion has evolved with some progress being made, and yet some women are still marginalized in financial decision-making, often relying on male family members for financial support and financial management, reducing their independence. This cultural norm may contribute to women’s relatively lower access to financial services in comparison to our male counterparts. Take mortgages for example, where women make up only 32.5 percent of mortgage recipients in Indonesia, based on reporting by a leading state-owned lender, Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN).

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Globally, this gap is much more apparent, particularly in regard to access to finance for women entrepreneurs. According to the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, women-owned small and medium-sized businesses still face a staggering financing gap of US$1.7 trillion worldwide compared to their male counterparts.

Popular

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes
Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier
The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

Related Articles

Consumers flee to rival brands, fueled by Pertamina scandal

Closing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs

BNPT, PNM strengthen collaboration to combat radicalism through economic empowerment

From Mobility to Creativity: InDrive Empowers Asian Filmmakers, Boosting Indonesian Cinema

Nation states’ ‘sedentarism’ versus Miller’s ‘Migrants’

Related Article

Consumers flee to rival brands, fueled by Pertamina scandal

Closing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs

BNPT, PNM strengthen collaboration to combat radicalism through economic empowerment

From Mobility to Creativity: InDrive Empowers Asian Filmmakers, Boosting Indonesian Cinema

Nation states’ ‘sedentarism’ versus Miller’s ‘Migrants’

Popular

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes
Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier
The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump raises his fist on Tuesday as he addresses a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Academia

Climate Trump and future of NetZero
Blame game: United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet on Feb. 28 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

Zelensky-Trump clash sparks global rethink by US allies
She means business: Lismukrindun, one of the women taking part in the Wonder Women program, prepares her emping waluh (pumpkin crackers) on Aug. 12, 2020, in Bojonegoro, East Java. The program aims to promote female micro-entrepreneurs in the country.
Academia

Savvy and financially literate: A pathway to women's empowerment

Highlight
A man unloads palm oil seeds from a pickup truck after bringing them from a plantation to sell at a market in Sepaku, East Kalimantan, on July 10, 2024.
Economy

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges
Workers and employees of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) listens to the speech from the company's board of directors at its factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceases operation starting March 1 after declared bankrupt by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Editorial

Cheap labor won’t cut it
Diplomats attend an Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on March 7, 2025. Foreign ministers from the 57-member OIC have gathered after the Arab League endorsed Egypt's proposal to rebuild the Gaza Strip under the future administration of the Palestinian Authority.
Middle East and Africa

Heavy task ahead as OIC pushes for UN peacekeeping mandate in Gaza

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Norway, UK asked to reassess climate funding over claimed nepotism
Jakarta

Pramono seeks to discuss Jakarta’s free school breakfasts with central govt
Companies

KPPU probes suspected cooking gas monopoly at Pertamina subsidiary
Archipelago

Police crack down on sarong fights during Ramadan
Archipelago

Floods, landslides strike various parts of the archipelago
Regulations

Overcoming corruption vital for RI’s economy to ‘take off’, says Ray Dalio
Asia & Pacific

Defense ministry says no decision yet on buying India's Brahmos missiles

Sports

Inaugural TGL season hits high marks as golf broadens its horizon
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Savvy and financially literate: A pathway to women's empowerment

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.