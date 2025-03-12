TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

China’s Two Sessions: What I’ve learned and why it matters for Indonesia

China is charting a course toward deeper global integration, innovation and sustainable growth, a path where Indonesia stands as a natural partner.

Djauhari Oratmangun (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Beijing
Wed, March 12, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
China’s Two Sessions: What I’ve learned and why it matters for Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2024. (Reuters/Florence Lo)

A

few years back, I arrived in Beijing as Indonesia’s ambassador to China with a suitcase full of expectations. I was sent here with a mission, to build bridges, to turn interests into concrete, impactful cooperation and to make sure that words on paper became something you could see, touch and feel. I knew achieving this would require a deep understanding of China’s policies, priorities and long-term vision.

Through the years, I have closely followed China’s Two Sessions, a pivotal moment when the country refines policies, sets priorities and determines strategic directions. This year's Two Sessions, from March 4 to Tuesday, hold particular significance as they take place amid growing global uncertainty.

Beyond shaping domestic policies, they provide insights into how the world's second-largest economy plans to navigate an era of rising protectionism and ongoing conflicts.

Listening to Premier Li Qiang’s speech, I was drawn in how China carefully balances two key strategies.

The first is leveraging its massive production capacity. To do this, China is working to strengthen domestic demand by boosting purchasing power while also expanding its international market presence. To support this outward expansion, China is set to enhance export credit insurance, improve cross-border e-commerce logistics and address challenges related to mutual recognition of standards.

Additionally, China will accelerate the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol and advance its accession to the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). I noted, with particular interest, China's plan to refine its duty-free policies to boost inbound consumption and plans to dedicate several cities as international consumption hubs.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The second strategy focuses on enhancing high-quality growth. China will encourage reinvestment, particularly in industries that drive future innovation, including biomanufacturing, quantum technology, AI and 6G technology. I was particularly interested in the AI Plus initiative, which integrates digital technologies with its strong industrial base while strengthening self-reliance in technology.

Popular

New carriers Indonesia Airlines, Fly Jaya set to take off in 2025

New carriers Indonesia Airlines, Fly Jaya set to take off in 2025
What we know about ex-Philippine president Duterte's arrest

What we know about ex-Philippine president Duterte's arrest
New cars on the block as Chinese brands extend turf war to Indonesia

New cars on the block as Chinese brands extend turf war to Indonesia

Related Articles

Building resilience under high external pressures

UN migration agency says aid to Rohingya in Indonesia reinstated

Climate Trump and future of NetZero

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

Understanding economic challenges in the first quarter of 2025

Related Article

Building resilience under high external pressures

UN migration agency says aid to Rohingya in Indonesia reinstated

Climate Trump and future of NetZero

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

Understanding economic challenges in the first quarter of 2025

Popular

New carriers Indonesia Airlines, Fly Jaya set to take off in 2025

New carriers Indonesia Airlines, Fly Jaya set to take off in 2025
What we know about ex-Philippine president Duterte's arrest

What we know about ex-Philippine president Duterte's arrest
New cars on the block as Chinese brands extend turf war to Indonesia

New cars on the block as Chinese brands extend turf war to Indonesia

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2024.
Academia

China’s Two Sessions: What I’ve learned and why it matters for Indonesia
This handout picture taken and released by the Presidential Palace on March 8, 2025 shows President Prabowo Subianto (center) visiting a flood-affected area in Bekasi, West Java.
Academia

Govern-fluencers: How Prabowo's government shapes public opinion
Students hold a rally titled Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) to oppose budget-cutting policies by President Prabowo Subianto on Feb. 17 in Jakarta.
Academia

Discourse: A thin-skinned government is a danger to all

Highlight
A person walks past a “Make nepotism fall again“ sign during a protest outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2024 against a revision to the Regional Elections Law, which analysts believe goes through a rushed process of legislation and is designed to block popular candidates running in the upcoming simultaneous regional elections.
Politics

Outcry against nepotism, cronyism in government
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (second left) walks along a bamboo bridge when inspecting the 30-kilometer sea fence in Kohod village, Tangerang regency, Banten on Jan. 24, 2025. The Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry revoke more than 250 land use and ownership permits across the sea fence, which was allegedly built by private contractors to lay groundwork for land reclamation project.
Editorial

Anticorruption barrier
A worker collects palm oil seeds at the Namorambe plantation in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra on May 12, 2022.
Regulations

Govt to continue oil palm cultivation on confiscated land

The Latest

 View more
Academia

China’s Two Sessions: What I’ve learned and why it matters for Indonesia
Sports

Defending champion Jonatan, Putri cruise through All England openers
Society

Prabowo’s free birthday check-ups leave public cold
Archipelago

Manhunt underway for 50 fugitives after Aceh jailbreak
Academia

Govern-fluencers: How Prabowo's government shapes public opinion
Archipelago

Police arrest multiple manufacturers in relation to Minyakita scandal
Academia

Discourse: A thin-skinned government is a danger to all
Companies

Building resilience under high external pressures
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

China’s Two Sessions: What I’ve learned and why it matters for Indonesia

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.