China’s Two Sessions: What I’ve learned and why it matters for Indonesia

President Prabowo Subianto (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2024. (Reuters/Florence Lo)

President Prabowo Subianto (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2024. (Reuters/Florence Lo)

China is charting a course toward deeper global integration, innovation and sustainable growth, a path where Indonesia stands as a natural partner.

A few years back, I arrived in Beijing as Indonesia’s ambassador to China with a suitcase full of expectations. I was sent here with a mission, to build bridges, to turn interests into concrete, impactful cooperation and to make sure that words on paper became something you could see, touch and feel. I knew achieving this would require a deep understanding of China’s policies, priorities and long-term vision.

Through the years, I have closely followed China’s Two Sessions, a pivotal moment when the country refines policies, sets priorities and determines strategic directions. This year's Two Sessions, from March 4 to Tuesday, hold particular significance as they take place amid growing global uncertainty.

Beyond shaping domestic policies, they provide insights into how the world's second-largest economy plans to navigate an era of rising protectionism and ongoing conflicts.

Listening to Premier Li Qiang’s speech, I was drawn in how China carefully balances two key strategies.

The first is leveraging its massive production capacity. To do this, China is working to strengthen domestic demand by boosting purchasing power while also expanding its international market presence. To support this outward expansion, China is set to enhance export credit insurance, improve cross-border e-commerce logistics and address challenges related to mutual recognition of standards.

Additionally, China will accelerate the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol and advance its accession to the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). I noted, with particular interest, China's plan to refine its duty-free policies to boost inbound consumption and plans to dedicate several cities as international consumption hubs.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The second strategy focuses on enhancing high-quality growth. China will encourage reinvestment, particularly in industries that drive future innovation, including biomanufacturing, quantum technology, AI and 6G technology. I was particularly interested in the AI Plus initiative, which integrates digital technologies with its strong industrial base while strengthening self-reliance in technology.