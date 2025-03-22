TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Water and the growth of Indonesia’s mining sector

Mining companies often miss a simple step to protect the value of their operation through improving the management of their water assets.

Garrick Field
Lichfield, United Kingdom
Sat, March 22, 2025 Published on Mar. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-03-21T11:56:16+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Water and the growth of Indonesia’s mining sector Economic machine: Smoke billows out of chimneys on July 28, 2023 at the nickel mine operated by PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi. Indonesia acquired the company through a divestment mechanism earlier this year. (AFP/Hariandi Hafid )

W

ater is not only a precious resource, but also an essential enabler for the economy. Indonesia’s burgeoning mining sector faces a pivotal opportunity to protect current and future value through good water management. If there’s ever a moment for business leaders to take note and cherish water, it’s now.

Today is World Water Day, and it’s been nearly 15 years since the United Nations General Assembly recognized the human right to safe and clean drinking water, and sanitation. For many of us, easy access to clean water may lure us into a diminished appreciation of how water is sourced, treated and transported.

In Indonesia, Government Regulation (PP) No. 30/2024 establishes the baseline for responsible water management in the country. Water resources are prioritized for people first, then agriculture, with commercial and industrial uses being given the lowest priority. These regulations are designed to prevent over-extraction and environmental degradation.

Yet, for industrial users, water’s value and management goes far beyond regulatory requirements. Indonesia’s rapidly growing mining sector accounts for 30 percent of Indonesia’s water use. So, if there’s no water, there’s no mining.

In 2023, the mining sector grew to contribute 11.9 percent of Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) and attracted US$4.7 billion in foreign direct investment. Indonesia’s mineral export ban in 2014 spurred significant capital investment into downstream metals processing facilities.

For example, before 2014, Indonesia only had two nickel smelters operating to process its high-quality nickel. By 2020 it totaled 13 in operation and then, by 2023, 43 were in operation with a further 28 under construction and 24 in planning.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As well as additional power, critical water infrastructure is required to sit alongside these smelters. Large volumes of water play a crucial role in cooling and temperature control, ore separation processes, dust suppression and waste treatment.

Since the mineral export ban in 2014, there has been a correlating increase in new major water projects (more than $1.7 billion across just five major water project investments) as part of the nation’s broader efforts to improve water infrastructure across domestic, industrial and agriculture uses.

Given water’s criticality and important shaping regulation like PP No. 30/2024, mining companies are investing directly in high-quality water infrastructure. These investments ensure water security for sustained production, underpin investment certainty, and enable efficient production processes while also meeting specific processing and environmental standards.

Certainly, we have seen an increase in demand for our water, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure solutions in Indonesia as well as neighboring countries like the Philippines.

Numerous responsible mining companies are getting ahead of water security concerns with innovative water management infrastructure investment, such as these publicly available examples: State-owned PT Vale Indonesia Tbk’s advanced water management system in South Sulawesi that includes water recycling and reuse facilities; and PT Borneo Alumina Indonesia’s integrated water management at the smelter grade alumina refinery in West Kalimantan that reduces surface water consumption, while ensuring the water used can be treated, recycled and returned to the environment.

These examples signal the growing appreciation of water’s role in sustainable mining operations. However, more needs to be done. After these initial investments, mining companies often miss a simple step to protect the value of their operation through improving the management of their water assets.

This is a huge opportunity for new and emerging mining companies in Indonesia, in particular, so that the value of the investments in water infrastructure is maximized and preserved for the country over the long term.

Without such follow-up, the impact on mining companies' bottom line is significant. Millions of dollars of operating profit can be lost through inefficient mining and production practices when water assets are deprioritized and left out of operational asset management programs. Why? Our experience is that the true value of water management and its impact on productivity is often misunderstood.

The reality is that the project design assumptions for water supply, dewatering and treatment assets often fall down in harsh operating conditions such as exposure to damage from heavy mining equipment, blasting, sediment entrainment and aggressive water chemistry. Water assets can also suffer from poor resourcing, lack of critical spares and simply being pushed further down the to-do list when more obvious operational issues hit.

The good news is that Indonesia’s water infrastructure investments are relatively new and the industry can act now to protect the value of these critical assets. Even small investments in water asset management programs can improve overall operational resiliency and significantly extend the operating life of water assets, where water management is understood as a critical process in the viability of the mine.

On this World Water Day, let’s elevate our appreciation of water. As we turn on taps and clean water flows to its balancing role in nature and critical role in growing our crops and supporting industry, water is truly our most valuable natural resource.

***

The writer is the solutions director for industrial water and mining at Black & Veatch. The views expressed are personal.

Popular

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 
Some flights to Bali cancelled as Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts

Some flights to Bali cancelled as Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts

Related Articles

Strategic partnerships key to Indonesia’s soaring aviation industry

All eyes on Ifan ‘Seventeen’: New chief in question for state-run film firm

Building community resilience is key to flood response

The key to universal energy access is green

Jagat coin hunters damage GBK facilities

Related Article

Strategic partnerships key to Indonesia’s soaring aviation industry

All eyes on Ifan ‘Seventeen’: New chief in question for state-run film firm

Building community resilience is key to flood response

The key to universal energy access is green

Jagat coin hunters damage GBK facilities

Popular

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 
Some flights to Bali cancelled as Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts

Some flights to Bali cancelled as Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts

More in Opinion

 View more
Electric fleet: A Transjakarta electric bus drives past Hotel Indonesia traffic circle on Aug. 20, 2022, in Central Jakarta. The Jakarta government has pledged to electrify 10,000 public buses by 2030 as part of the city’s emission reduction campaign.
Academia

EV fits the lifestyle shelf more than it fixes the system
Economic machine: Smoke billows out of chimneys on July 28, 2023 at the nickel mine operated by PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi. Indonesia acquired the company through a divestment mechanism earlier this year.
Academia

Water and the growth of Indonesia’s mining sector

A protester puts up posters that read “Civilian supremacy“ (left) and “Democracy without the shadows of uniforms“ (bottom) during a protest against the revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in Jakarta on March 20, 2025.
Academia

Militarism never ended in Indonesia, it hid in plain sight

Highlight
Police are on guard in front of protesters who reject the newly passed amendment of the Indonesian Military (TNI) law in Banyumas, Central Java, on March 21, 2025.
Politics

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order
Journalists put flowers and press cards on mock headstones as they demonstrate on May 17, 2024, outside the Blitar mayoral Legislative Council headquarters in Blitar, East Java. The members of the Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) rejected a broadcasting bill that they believe will curtail press freedom.
Politics

'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'
Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, on the first day of the holiday marking the end of the hajj pilgrimage, on June 16, 2024.
Middle East and Africa

Six Indonesian pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house
Asia & Pacific

Hundreds of thousands defy Erdogan to protest Istanbul mayor's arrest
Archipelago

Flights cancelled, thousands evacuated after Mt. Lewotobi Laki-laki eruption
Politics

We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’
Academia

Water and the growth of Indonesia’s mining sector

Archipelago

TNI claims extortion behind fatal shooting of three Lampung Police officers
Economy

US trade chief to speak with Chinese counterpart as tariff rift widens
Americas

Indonesian Fulbright students seek clarity after Trump’s funding freeze
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.