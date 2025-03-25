China's “Two Sessions” draw a new blueprint for openness

Then-defense minister Prabowo Subianto (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photo-op during their high-profile bilateral meeting in Beijing, China on April 1, 2024. (Courtesy of Xinhua/-)

T he world is undergoing unprecedented changes unseen in a century, marked by deep adjustments in the global economy and mounting challenges such as climate change, food security and energy security.

Yet, some developed countries, disregarding the overarching tide of global development, frequently wield tariffs as a weapon in an attempt to stifle other nations' progress through trade barriers.

Economic globalization is an unstoppable tide, binding nations in deep interdependence and weaving global supply chains into a seamless whole.

Any attempt to artificially fragment markets is but an act of self-sabotage. In these times of sluggish global recovery, the world needs stability, cooperation, and shared prosperity more than ever before.

In 2024, amidst a complex and severe landscape marked by rising external pressures and growing domestic challenges, China’s economy sailed forward against the tide, achieving a steady 5 percent growth.

The recently concluded 2025 “Two Sessions” conveyed a clear and resolute message to the world: China remains on a path of stable progress and unwavering openness. “Two Sessions” is annual meetings of the top legislature the National People's Congress (NPC) and top political advisory body the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The government work report set the GDP growth target for 2025 at around 5 percent, a projection rooted in the overarching assessment that the fundamental trend of China's long-term economic improvement did not and will not change.