TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

China's “Two Sessions” draw a new blueprint for openness

The recently concluded 2025 “Two Sessions” conveyed a clear and resolute message to the world: China remains on a path of stable progress and unwavering openness.

Wang Lutong (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, March 25, 2025 Published on Mar. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-03-25T14:26:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
China's “Two Sessions” draw a new blueprint for openness Then-defense minister Prabowo Subianto (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photo-op during their high-profile bilateral meeting in Beijing, China on April 1, 2024. (Courtesy of Xinhua/-)

T

he world is undergoing unprecedented changes unseen in a century, marked by deep adjustments in the global economy and mounting challenges such as climate change, food security and energy security.

Yet, some developed countries, disregarding the overarching tide of global development, frequently wield tariffs as a weapon in an attempt to stifle other nations' progress through trade barriers.

Economic globalization is an unstoppable tide, binding nations in deep interdependence and weaving global supply chains into a seamless whole.

Any attempt to artificially fragment markets is but an act of self-sabotage. In these times of sluggish global recovery, the world needs stability, cooperation, and shared prosperity more than ever before.

In 2024, amidst a complex and severe landscape marked by rising external pressures and growing domestic challenges, China’s economy sailed forward against the tide, achieving a steady 5 percent growth.

The recently concluded 2025 “Two Sessions” conveyed a clear and resolute message to the world: China remains on a path of stable progress and unwavering openness. “Two Sessions” is annual meetings of the top legislature the National People's Congress (NPC) and top political advisory body the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The government work report set the GDP growth target for 2025 at around 5 percent, a projection rooted in the overarching assessment that the fundamental trend of China's long-term economic improvement did not and will not change.

Popular

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says
Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo

High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo

Related Articles

Protesters against military law revision clash with police in Surabaya

Airlangga says others won't follow US exit from JETP

China says it has not received any asylum application from' Duterte

Japan, China, South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

Decide swiftly, secure the country

Related Article

Protesters against military law revision clash with police in Surabaya

Airlangga says others won't follow US exit from JETP

China says it has not received any asylum application from' Duterte

Japan, China, South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

Decide swiftly, secure the country

Popular

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says
Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo

High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo

More in Opinion

 View more
Motorists wait in traffic on Jl. Gatot Subroto in Jakarta during the evening rush hour on Nov, 6, 2024.
Academia

Is Indonesia ready to adopt lower fuel emission standards?
Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Megawati Soekarnoputri speaks with (ki-ka) Chairwoman of Political and Security Affairs Puan Maharani and Chair of the UMKM, Creative Economy and Economics Division of Prananda Prabowo in the Determination of Regional Candidate Pair of Regional Heads in Jakarta, Wednesday, February 19 2020. Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) officially establishes 49 pairs of candidates for district / city and 1 provincial level to advance in the Regional Election in 2020.
Opinion

Analysis: PDI-P still wavering ahead of congress
The Tangerang Regency Police formed a task force to combat violent robbery ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
Editorial

No tolerance for thuggery

Highlight
Anti-riot police shield up as students throw stones during a protest against a revision to the armed forces law in Surabaya on March 24, 2025.
Archipelago

Protesters against military law revision clash with police in Surabaya
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (second right) take turns congratulating the new ambassadors-elect for Indonesian diplomatic missions following an appointment ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on March 24, 2025. The President formally appointed 31 envoys following months of speculation and confirmation hearings at the House of Representatives.
Politics

Prabowo appoints new envoys, extends wait for key posts
Protesters put up banners during a demonstration against the recently passed Indonesian Military (TNI) law in front of the Malang City Council Building, East Java, Sunday March 23, 2025. The TNI law, which now allows greater role of military in government, has sparked nationwide protests for days.
Politics

Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Kayangan Police chief replaced over extortion allegations
Politics

Navy officers sentenced to life in prison over Tangerang shooting
Academia

Is Indonesia ready to adopt lower fuel emission standards?
Opinion

Analysis: PDI-P still wavering ahead of congress
Politics

Govt in hot water over callous public communication
Politics

House vows openness, public participation in Police Law revision
Editorial

No tolerance for thuggery
Companies

GoPay supports government programs awareness through dedicated info page in GoPay app
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

China's “Two Sessions” draw a new blueprint for openness

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.