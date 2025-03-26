Is Indonesia ready to adopt lower fuel emission standards?

When compared to automotive industry standards in various countries, Indonesia remains behind in adopting Euro standards.
educing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by adopting low-emission fuel standards, particularly for land transportation, is critical for Indonesia. This is because land transportation has become one of the largest contributors to GHG emissions in Indonesia, reaching 20.7 percent of total energy sector emissions in 2022.
In Jakarta, for example, land transportation is the primary contributor to air pollution across multiple parameters, including CO (93 percent), PM2.5 (46 percent) and PM10 (43 percent).
From the economic perspective, air pollution increases healthcare costs and reduces community productivity. Air pollutants have had severe impacts on human health, encompassing an elevated incidence of respiratory disorders and a heightened risk of cardiovascular disease or stroke.
Adopting low-emission fuel standards will not only reduce CO2 and other GHG emissions, but also harmful pollutants, such as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and particulates.
This will in turn lower the risk of respiratory diseases, including asthma and bronchitis, while helping to prevent cardiovascular conditions that drive up healthcare spending. According to BPJS Kesehatan, respiratory diseases ranked among the top ten conditions covered by the agency in 2023, costing approximately Rp 13.7 trillion (US$829.7 million).
In addition, adopting low-emission fuel standards is also beneficial in reducing fuel consumption. This is because these standards improve engine performance and optimize fuel efficiency through more efficient combustion, despite potentially increasing the cost of vehicles.
