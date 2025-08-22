TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
KPK arrests deputy manpower minister in raid
US flags Indonesian shrimps over radiation concerns
FINNS Bali showcases Bali's first SAR helicopter, beach cleaning robot at Future Nation
Bekasi quake shakes Jakarta into preparedness debate

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
KPK arrests deputy manpower minister in raid
US flags Indonesian shrimps over radiation concerns
FINNS Bali showcases Bali's first SAR helicopter, beach cleaning robot at Future Nation
Bekasi quake shakes Jakarta into preparedness debate

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Nickel downstreaming in Sulawesi, Indonesia’s fault lines

The recent earthquake in Poso should be read less as an isolated natural hazard than a stress test of the country’s current industrial model.

Deni Friawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, August 22, 2025 Published on Aug. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-08-21T12:46:32+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The smelter facility of PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI) in North Morowali, Central Sulawesi. The smelter facility of PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI) in North Morowali, Central Sulawesi. (The Jakarta Post/PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry)

T

he earthquake that shook Poso, Central Sulawesi, on Aug. 17, should have been read as more than just another seismic event. At magnitude 5.8, it was not even the largest in the island’s history. Yet, it claimed lives, injured dozens and damaged hundreds of houses and public facilities.

The tremor was a stark reminder of Sulawesi’s structural fragility. Its geology, cut through by the Palu-Koro, Poso and Matano fault systems, makes recurrent seismic activity inevitable. The real question, therefore, is not whether major earthquakes will return, but how exposed people and assets will be when they do.

This exposure has grown dramatically in recent years, driven not only by demographic trends but also by deliberate nickel downstreaming policies. In less than a decade, areas of Sulawesi such as Morowali, North Morowali and Konawe have transformed from coastal fishing villages into industrial townships crowded with smelters, coal-fired power plants, roads and dense settlements of migrant workers.

What is striking, however, is how little attention has been paid to the island’s fragile geography in the rush to capture global demand for stainless steel and batteries. A 2024 study by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on natural resource-based industrialization in Morowali (Central Sulawesi) and Central Halmahera (North Maluku) found a glaring absence of coherent spatial planning.

Morowali, for instance, has morphed chaotically into an industrial town. Tens of thousands of migrants have fuelled rapid, unplanned growth, with housing and shops springing up without coherent urban planning.

Local governments, overwhelmed by the speed of change, issue ad hoc permits as land use follows capital rather than hazard maps. Critical regulatory tools like the Environmental Impact Assessment (Amdal) and Regional Spatial Plan (RTRW) are often overlooked in the rush for industrial growth.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The result is a dense, unsafe urban-industrial complex. Factories and other industrial facilities have been built on coastal plains vulnerable to tsunamis. Power plants and smelters stand on soft soils highly susceptible to liquefaction. Boarding houses crowd riverbanks prone to flooding, while settlements expand in seismic zones with no clear master plan.

Popular

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
KPK arrests deputy manpower minister in raid

KPK arrests deputy manpower minister in raid
US flags Indonesian shrimps over radiation concerns

US flags Indonesian shrimps over radiation concerns

Related Articles

Momentum sagging at UN plastic pollution treaty talks

OJK to weed out dodgy ‘finfluencers’, but will it help?

West Sumatra boat accident once again exposes Indonesia’s poor maritime safety record

Waste processing rate in Indonesia only reaches 10 percent

Nickel industry’s toll on Morowali’s future

Related Article

Momentum sagging at UN plastic pollution treaty talks

OJK to weed out dodgy ‘finfluencers’, but will it help?

West Sumatra boat accident once again exposes Indonesia’s poor maritime safety record

Waste processing rate in Indonesia only reaches 10 percent

Nickel industry’s toll on Morowali’s future

Popular

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
KPK arrests deputy manpower minister in raid

KPK arrests deputy manpower minister in raid
US flags Indonesian shrimps over radiation concerns

US flags Indonesian shrimps over radiation concerns

More in Opinion

 View more
A seller promotes her product on Dec. 11, 2023, through a live streaming platform at Tanah Abang Market in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Tightening digital tax rules in sweeping VAT overhaul
The smelter facility of PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI) in North Morowali, Central Sulawesi.
Academia

Nickel downstreaming in Sulawesi, Indonesia’s fault lines
The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Opinion

Analysis: BI cancels Payment ID rollout amid public privacy outcry

Highlight
Floating power: This aerial photo shows the newly built floating solar power plant that can generate 192 megawatts (MW) of peak electricity in cooperation between the Indonesian government and state-owned renewable energy company Masdar of the United Arab Emirates, at the Cirata Reservoir, West Java. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo inaugurated the plant on Nov. 9, 2023.
Regulations

Clean energy pledge rings hollow amid coal subsidies
Peace and reconciliation: Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf (eighth right) and Aceh wali nanggroe (traditional leader) Malik Mahmud (center) release doves with former Free Aceh Movement (GAM) officials and incumbent Aceh Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) officials during the 20th anniversary ceremony of the Aceh Peace Agreement in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on August 15, 2025,
Editorial

The last peace accord?
Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer (center) sits next to Coordinating Social Empowerment Minister Muhaimin Iskandar (left) and Deputy Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Fauzan (right) during a meeting in Jakarta on July 28, 2025.
Politics

Deputy manpower minister arrested for alleged extortion

The Latest

 View more
Culture and Entertainment

Tinggal Meninggal: How Kristo Imanuel dares moviegoers to laugh at death
Academia

Tightening digital tax rules in sweeping VAT overhaul
Asia & Pacific

Germany courts Indo-Pacific partners during FM’s Jakarta visit
Academia

Nickel downstreaming in Sulawesi, Indonesia’s fault lines
Opinion

Analysis: BI cancels Payment ID rollout amid public privacy outcry
Politics

House’s rushed pick for top court justice slammed
Politics

Deputy manpower minister arrested for alleged extortion
Editorial

The last peace accord?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Nickel downstreaming in Sulawesi, Indonesia’s fault lines

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.