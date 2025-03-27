TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Making AI work for all Indonesians

The question is no longer whether we need AI, but whether we are prepared, courageous and focused enough to use it as a tool to solve our most pressing national challenges.

Arif Perdana (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, March 27, 2025 Published on Mar. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-03-26T11:58:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Making AI work for all Indonesians A man walks past a banner with an artificial intelligence sign at the Frankfurt book fair on Oct. 16, 2024, on the first day of the world's biggest book fair in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)

I

n the history of every nation, there are moments when small decisions shape a grand trajectory. For Indonesia, amid a demographic bonus, global pressures and domestic complexities, such a moment may have arrived.

Artificial intelligence is no longer a topic reserved for tech circles. It has become a battleground for the future. The question is no longer whether we need AI, but whether we are prepared, courageous and focused enough to use it as a tool to solve our most pressing national challenges.

Indonesia’s national AI strategy STRANAS KA 2020–2045, initiated by Artificial Intelligence Industry Research and Innovation Collaboration (KORIKA), was a step in the right direction.

Yet so far, the document remains dormant. It has not ignited public discourse, nor has it meaningfully influenced sectoral policies. It has not made its way into classrooms, community health centers, farmlands or the bureaucratic machinery. It exists, but quietly. And in an era of global disruption, a passive posture means surrendering the role of a player and settling for the sidelines.

Compare this with other nations. China launched its Next Generation AI Development Plan in 2017. Singapore released its National AI Strategy in 2019. India, Australia and the United Kingdom have also committed to AI through national strategies that position the technology at the heart of their development agendas.

In ASEAN, Singapore stands out as the only country with a mature and actionable AI road map. Here lies Indonesia’s opportunity, not to follow, but to lead.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Among ASEAN countries, only Singapore currently has a mature AI road map. This presents a real opportunity for Indonesia to emerge as a regional leader in AI development rooted in human values and social justice. But ambition alone is not enough. 

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says
Indonesia joins BRICS-backed New Development Bank

Indonesia joins BRICS-backed New Development Bank

Related Articles

What to look for in Prabowo’s first envoy appointments

Why should we trust the government with our hard-earned money?

China's Baidu releases new, free AI model to compete with DeepSeek

Technology predictions for 2025 and beyond

Indonesia's AI journey: Innovation or overreach?

Related Article

What to look for in Prabowo’s first envoy appointments

Why should we trust the government with our hard-earned money?

China's Baidu releases new, free AI model to compete with DeepSeek

Technology predictions for 2025 and beyond

Indonesia's AI journey: Innovation or overreach?

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says
Indonesia joins BRICS-backed New Development Bank

Indonesia joins BRICS-backed New Development Bank

More in Opinion

 View more
Leuwikeris Dam, on the border between Ciamis and Tasikmalaya regencies in West Java, is pictured on Aug. 29, 2024. The newly inaugurated dam will distribute water for irrigation, human consumption, the fisheries industry and power generation.
Academia

Water is the lifeblood of Indonesia’s future
A woman walks on Sept. 20, 2024 across the dried-up bed of the Bendo Reservoir in Ponorogo, East Java, which had been hit by severe drought.
Academia

Crisis deepens: 2024 broke all the wrong records
A clerk counts United States banknotes on May 22, 2024, at a money changer in Jakarta.
Editorial

The rupiah’s reprimand

Highlight
Anti-riot police shield up as students throw stones during a protest against a revision to the armed forces law in Surabaya on March 24, 2025.
Regulations

New TNI Law could bring economic consequences
A clerk counts United States banknotes on May 22, 2024, at a money changer in Jakarta. The rupiah depreciated against the US dollar to Rp 15,995 at the close of trading on May 28.
Editorial

The rupiah’s reprimand
Cars line up to embark the ferry at Merak port in Cilegon, Banten on April 15, 2024.
Society

Idul Fitri exodus comes early amid WFA policy

The Latest

 View more
Legacy

We called her 'Mamak': Remembering Indonesia’s hiking mother
Markets

Auto industry rocked by Trump's 25 percent tariffs on US imports
Companies

Govt starts shifting SOE shares to Danantara holding
Politics

UN expert slams harassment of activists protesting TNI Law revision
Regulations

January-February 50% electricity discount costs govt Rp 13.6t: Sri Mulyani
Middle East and Africa

Israel PM threatens to seize parts of Gaza over fate of hostages
Economy

Airlangga downplays rupiah's brief plunge to multiyear low

Academia

Water is the lifeblood of Indonesia’s future
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Making AI work for all Indonesians

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.