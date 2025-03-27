Making AI work for all Indonesians

A man walks past a banner with an artificial intelligence sign at the Frankfurt book fair on Oct. 16, 2024, on the first day of the world's biggest book fair in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)

I n the history of every nation, there are moments when small decisions shape a grand trajectory. For Indonesia, amid a demographic bonus, global pressures and domestic complexities, such a moment may have arrived.

Artificial intelligence is no longer a topic reserved for tech circles. It has become a battleground for the future. The question is no longer whether we need AI, but whether we are prepared, courageous and focused enough to use it as a tool to solve our most pressing national challenges.

Indonesia’s national AI strategy STRANAS KA 2020–2045, initiated by Artificial Intelligence Industry Research and Innovation Collaboration (KORIKA), was a step in the right direction.

Yet so far, the document remains dormant. It has not ignited public discourse, nor has it meaningfully influenced sectoral policies. It has not made its way into classrooms, community health centers, farmlands or the bureaucratic machinery. It exists, but quietly. And in an era of global disruption, a passive posture means surrendering the role of a player and settling for the sidelines.

Compare this with other nations. China launched its Next Generation AI Development Plan in 2017. Singapore released its National AI Strategy in 2019. India, Australia and the United Kingdom have also committed to AI through national strategies that position the technology at the heart of their development agendas.

In ASEAN, Singapore stands out as the only country with a mature and actionable AI road map. Here lies Indonesia’s opportunity, not to follow, but to lead.

Among ASEAN countries, only Singapore currently has a mature AI road map. This presents a real opportunity for Indonesia to emerge as a regional leader in AI development rooted in human values and social justice. But ambition alone is not enough.