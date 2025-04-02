TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Two models for agentic AI

Despite all the commentary and hype around agentic AI, many big questions remain unaddressed, the biggest being which type of AI agent the tech industry is seeking to develop?

Daron Acemoglu (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Boston, United States
Wed, April 2, 2025 Published on Mar. 31, 2025 Published on 2025-03-31T13:30:27+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Two models for agentic AI Negotiating AI's future: Participants attend the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit on Feb. 10 in Paris. (Reuters/Benoit Tessier)

A

I “agents” are coming, whether we are ready or not. While there is much uncertainty about when AI models will be able to interact autonomously with digital platforms, other AI tools and even humans, there can be little doubt that this development will be transformative, whether for better or for worse.

Yet despite all the commentary (and hype) around agentic AI, many big questions remain unaddressed, the biggest being which type of AI agent the tech industry is seeking to develop?

Different models will have vastly different implications. With an “AI as adviser” approach, AI agents would offer individually calibrated recommendations to human decision-makers, leaving humans always in the driver’s seat. But with an “autonomous AI” model, agents will take the wheel on behalf of humans. That is a distinction with profound and far-reaching implications.

Humans make hundreds of decisions every day, some of which have major consequences for their careers, livelihoods or happiness. Many of these decisions are based on imperfect or incomplete information, determined more by emotions, intuitions, instincts or impulses.

As David Hume famously put it, “Reason is and ought only to be the slave of the passions.” Humans may make most decisions without systematic reasoning or due attention to the full implications, but as Hume recognized with the “ought” part of his statement, this isn’t all bad. It is what makes us human. Passion reflects purpose, and it may also play a key role in how we cope with a complex world.

With AI advisers that provide customized, reliable, context-relevant, useful information, many important decisions can be improved, but human motives will remain dominant.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But what’s so bad about autonomous AI making decisions on our behalf? Couldn’t they improve decision-making even further, save time and prevent errors?

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
'Compelling' grounds to throw case out, Duterte lawyer says

'Compelling' grounds to throw case out, Duterte lawyer says
Trump announces 10% tariff on all imports, with higher rates for some countries

Trump announces 10% tariff on all imports, with higher rates for some countries

Related Articles

Just 5 months in office, Prabowo’s problems are piling up

Water is the lifeblood of Indonesia’s future

America the problem: A world turned inside out

Making AI work for all Indonesians

The crucial question in the age of AI: Are you human?

Related Article

Just 5 months in office, Prabowo’s problems are piling up

Water is the lifeblood of Indonesia’s future

America the problem: A world turned inside out

Making AI work for all Indonesians

The crucial question in the age of AI: Are you human?

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
'Compelling' grounds to throw case out, Duterte lawyer says

'Compelling' grounds to throw case out, Duterte lawyer says
Trump announces 10% tariff on all imports, with higher rates for some countries

Trump announces 10% tariff on all imports, with higher rates for some countries

More in Opinion

 View more
Activists hold umbrellas and posters that read “No country without its people. Listen to our voice!“ during the 856th Kamisan rally in front of the State Palace in Jakarta on March 20, 2025.
Academia

How Aristotle can save us
United States President Donald Trump calls on a reporter to ask a question during a cabinet meeting at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Academia

Oil markets take risky bet on Trump's threats on Russia, Iran
Negotiating AI's future: Participants attend the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit on Feb. 10 in Paris.
Academia

Two models for agentic AI

Highlight
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, April 2, 2025.
Regulations

Trump announces 10% tariff on all imports, with higher rates for some countries
A man uses his phone while waiting for customers at a clothing shop in Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta on March 6, 2025. Buying new clothes is a common tradition among Muslims to celebrate Idul Fitri, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Economy

Businesses see tepid economic boost during this year’s Idul Fitri
Myanmar and Chinese rescuers carry the body of a victim that was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building 'Sky Villa Condominium development' in Mandalay on April 2, 2025, five days after a major earthquake struck central Myanmar. Days after a shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people, many people in Myanmar are still sleeping outdoors, either unable to return to ruined homes or afraid of further aftershocks.
Asia and Pacific

Myanmar quake victim rescued after 5 days as aid calls grow

The Latest

 View more
Academia

How Aristotle can save us
Markets

US tariffs on Vietnam would be a blow to Nike and other sportswear brands
Markets

Companies face a new reality of Trump tariff chaos
Markets

Dollar slips as investors seek safe havens after US tariffs
Regulations

Key details on Trump's market-shaking tariffs
Academia

Oil markets take risky bet on Trump's threats on Russia, Iran
Regulations

Trump announces 10% tariff on all imports, with higher rates for some countries
Conversation

Let Arbani Yasiz lead the way
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Two models for agentic AI

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.