Jakarta Post
Trump’s tariffs: Decline of a superpower

US trade policy and the reckless flaunting of its economic power may lead to an irreversible relative decline of the US as an economic superpower and of US exceptionalism.

RM Michael Tene (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, April 8, 2025 Published on Apr. 7, 2025

Demonstrators take part in the Hands Off! day of action against the administration of United States President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on April 05, 2025 on the National Mall in Washington, DC. (AFP/Paul Morigi)

superpower such as the United States is defined by its overwhelming material powers, particularly its military and economic powers. An economic superpower refers primarily to a country’s superior capacities in capital accumulation and in either production or consumption of goods and services or both.

In a rather simplistic depiction, although the US has tremendous production capacities, its economic superpower is more associated with its status as the number-one capital and goods and services market in the world.

The US market is a major export destination for almost all countries in the rest of the world. Other countries such as Japan and China are also referred to as economic superpowers, however both are more known as “the factory of the world”. Their economic superpower status is achieved more from their production and export capacities.

From a power perspective, countries with enormous domestic consumption and market capacities have more leverage compared with countries relying more on their production and export capacities.

The automotive and semi-conductor trade wars between US and Japan in the 1990s; the recent and ongoing trade wars between US-China, US-Canada, US-Mexico as well as between China and Australia are examples of how exporting countries are in a relatively weak position compared with their major export markets.

The imposition of so-called “reciprocal” tariffs by the US on all its trading partners is a clear display of the leverage held by the US as an economic superpower and particularly as the biggest market in the world. However, this trade policy and the reckless flaunting of its economic power may lead to an irreversible relative decline of the US as an economic superpower and of US exceptionalism.

In response to the recent US tariff policy, in the immediate term, its trading partners will pursue negotiations with the US to address its demand to reduce trade imbalances. However, the ongoing events have shown that greater access resulting in over-reliance on the US market is no longer a source of strength and advantage for its trading partners, and instead it is more of a strategic vulnerability.

Shadow boxing?: The shadow of a Philippine Army personnel is seen cast upon crates of relief items from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for the victims of super typhoon Haiyan on Nov. 13, 2013, at Villamor Air Base in Manila.
Academia

Philanthropy in an era of declining development aid
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland as trade tensions escalate over United States tariffs, in Oakland, California, the US, on March 6, 2025.
Academia

The flawed logic of Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ and the impact on Indonesia
Demonstrators take part in the Hands Off! day of action against the administration of United States President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on April 05, 2025 on the National Mall in Washington, DC.
Academia

Trump’s tariffs: Decline of a superpower

Cash only: A teller arranges stacks of United States dollar and rupiah bills on March 1, 2024 at a money changer in Jakarta.
Markets

Rupiah hits another new low as IDX reopens Tuesday
People line up for food aid being distributed in Sagaing on April 3, 2025, following the March 28 earthquake. The shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28 flattened buildings across Myanmar, killing more than 3,000 people and making thousands more homeless.
Editorial

Myanmar quake's call
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartanto speaks in a press conference following a meeting on Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) involving ambassadors from nine countries in the International Partners Group (IPG) on March 24, 2025.
Regulations

Govt seeks to import more US goods, avoid retaliation on tariffs

