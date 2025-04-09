TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
France and Indonesia: Partners in economic sovereignty, creativity and innovation

As France and Indonesia celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, our two countries are entering a new phase of their strategic partnership, which is focused on strengthening the sovereignty of both our nations.

Laurent Saint-Martin (The Jakarta Post)
Paris
Wed, April 9, 2025 Published on Apr. 8, 2025

France and Indonesia: Partners in economic sovereignty, creativity and innovation French President Emmanuel Macron (right) welcomes then-defense minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) upon arriving on July 24, 2024, for a working dinner at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris. (AFP/Stephane de Sakutin)

A

s France and Indonesia celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, our two countries are entering a new phase of their strategic partnership; a partnership focused on strengthening the sovereignty of both our nations. Following up on the impetus given by President Emmanuel Macron and President Prabowo Subianto, we are determined to diversify and deepen our cooperation across the board.

My visit to Indonesia, following that of Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot in March, and that of Minister for the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu earlier this year, is part of the lead-up to the upcoming state visit to Indonesia of the president of the French Republic at the end of May. My goal is clear: I am here to deepen our economic partnership with Indonesia.

A stronger economic partnership

Over the years, more and more French companies have answered the call of their Indonesian partners. As of today, more than 200 French companies operate in Indonesia, employing 54,000 people.

They contribute 5 billion euros (US$5.48 billion) annually to economic growth in Indonesia. They are committed to facilitate the circulation of knowledge and know-how. They stand by their Indonesian partners to help strengthen the Indonesian industrial and technological base.

France is also the second-largest European investor in Indonesia, while trade between our two countries continues to develop. This strong presence bears witness to the far-reaching trust relationship between French and Indonesian companies.

French companies are reliable partners, committed to striking long-term, mutually beneficial business relationships and creating value locally. Their expertise is second to none, as epitomized by their global track record of successful projects.

Our cooperation is already strong in aeronautics and mining. There is significant potential to expand into new areas where the ambitions of our two countries align: Urban transport, waste and water management, energy transition, digitalization and agri-food. Europe’s leading agricultural producer, France is well-positioned to support the implementation of President Prabowo’s free nutritious meal program as well as the modernization of Indonesian agriculture.

At the same time, France remains a key destination for international investment. In 2023, for the fifth consecutive year, it was the most attractive country in Europe for foreign investment, particularly in green technologies and innovation. Indonesian businesses looking to expand internationally will find real opportunities in France.

Cultural and creative cooperation: A new frontier

France and Indonesia are not just economic partners; they are also two nations with rich, diverse and vibrant cultures, running deep in history. We share an extraordinary sense of creativity and innovation.

Therefore, as agreed by our two presidents, we are committed to strengthening our heritage and cultural exchanges as well as to developing our cooperation in the field of the creative economy, building on already existing partnerships in sectors such as cinema, video games, fashion, design and gastronomy.

The development of these industries is a priority for our countries, offering new economic opportunities while reinforcing their cultural identity.

I believe that we can do much more together. I am thinking for instance of our cooperation on skills and talents, which is key to foster economic activity and growth.

In this regard, we intend to make use of the reinforcement of our cooperation in the field of education, including pre-school and vocational training, another key pillar of the development of our bilateral partnership.

By fostering student mobility, academic exchanges, research collaboration and publications, we are investing in the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs and creators who will shape the future of our relations.

A future built on common ambitions

France and Indonesia stand at a decisive moment in their partnership. The global competition grows harsher and more polarized each day. Trusted friends are becoming unsteady. Long time partners are tempted to leverage trade and tariffs as geopolitical instruments.

Established value chains are entering times of trouble and uncertainty. In an environment that is challenging, we all need friends we can trust and partners upon which we can safely rely. I am here because I firmly believe that France and Indonesia are such friends and partners. I am here because I firmly believe that now is the time to accelerate and diversify our bilateral cooperation.

We are laying the foundations for a strong, dynamic and future-oriented relationship in the long run, in support of international stability and prosperity and for the benefit of the future generations of our two countries.

France is fully committed to working alongside Indonesia to achieve this ambition. This is the message I came to deliver today in Jakarta, to our partners from the Indonesian government, but also to Indonesian and French companies, entrepreneurs and creators that contribute daily to the expansion of the economic ties between our two countries.

---

The writer is France’s minister delegate for foreign trade and French nationals abroad

 

