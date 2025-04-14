TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
The world needs fairness, not hegemony

Tariffs will neither resolve the United States trade deficit nor “Make America Great Again”. Instead, they harm the US' own citizens.

Wang Lutong (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, April 14, 2025

Electric future: BYD electric cars for export sit at a port on April 18, 2024, in Yantai, in eastern China's Shandong province, as they wait to be loaded onto a ship. (AFP/STR)
G20 Indonesia 2022

The United States government recently imposed exorbitant tariffs on goods imported from multiple countries, including China and Indonesia, severely infringing upon the legitimate rights and interests of these nations, violating World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and causing massive disruptions to regional industrial chains and the global free trade order.

In response, the Chinese government issued China’s position on opposing US abuse of tariffs on April 5, unequivocally condemning and firmly opposing the US’ unilateral and protectionist actions. The world needs fairness, not hegemony.

In today’s highly globalized world, the US tactic of using tariffs to pressure other nations will inevitably provoke widespread backlash and severely damage the multilateral trading system. This echoes the 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, when the US drastically raised tariffs, triggering retaliatory measures globally and plunging international trade into a decade-long slump amid the Great Depression.

As the world’s largest developed country, the US should contribute positively to global economic stability, rather than disregard multilateral agreements, prioritize its own interests above international rules and sacrifice other nations’ right to development for geopolitical gains.

As a matter of fact, tariffs will neither resolve the US’ trade deficit nor “Make America Great Again”, Instead, they harm the US’ own citizens.

A glance at US economics textbooks and history reveals that unilateralism has never fostered prosperity; the ultimate costs are borne by domestic consumers and businesses. Since launching the trade war against China in 2018, the US has never succeeded to revive domestic manufacturing or reduce its trade deficit. Instead, it has triggered supply chain disruptions, rising costs and inflationary pressures. Protectionism cannot solve structural economic issues, it is a lose-lose strategy.

Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia are renowned for their open markets, dynamic manufacturing sectors and export-driven economies. The latest US tariff list targets multiple nations in the region, covering electronics, agricultural products, chemicals and more, posing systemic risks to regional supply chains. Indonesia faces tariffs as high as 32 percent, which will severely impact trade, investment, industrial chains, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and employment.

Development is not the privilege of a few but a universal right of all nations. In this era of globalization, every country plays a unique role in the international division of labor and deserves the opportunity to integrate into global value chains, access technology transfers and expand market share.

Artificially erected barriers and suppression violate fairness and justice and are unsustainable. A nation that builds walls for itself while refusing to pave roads for others, while showing no mercy even to allies, will ultimately lose both momentum and partners.

Seven years into the US initiated trade war, China’s economy has not been crippled. Instead, it has entered a phase of high-quality development. In 2024, China’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached approximately 135 trillion yuan (US$18.7 trillion), growing by 5 percent year-on-year, outperforming other major economies and contributing around 30 percent to global economic growth.

This underscores the resilience and vitality of China’s economy. China’s stable social environment, consistent policy framework and continuously optimized business climate provide long-term confidence for domestic and foreign enterprises.

This year, international organizations like the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and financial institutions have upgraded their growth forecasts for China, viewing its “certainty” as a stabilizing force against US “uncertainty”.

As the world’s second-largest economy and consumer market, China will only widen its doors to the world however the international environment changes. China remains committed to high-standard opening-up, expanding institutional openness in rules, regulations, management and standards, implementing liberalized trade and investment policies and fostering a world-class, market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment. China stands ready to share development opportunities and achieve mutual benefits with the world.

Multilateralism is the inevitable path to addressing global challenges, and economic globalization remains an unstoppable historical trend. Capitulating to US bullying and extortion will only embolden its reckless behavior.

As leading developing countries and emerging markets, China and Indonesia must unite with the Global South to oppose US tariff abuses and trade wars within fora like the Group of 20, Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), BRICS and WTO, while urging the US to abandon its zero-sum mindset, revoke unilateral tariffs and return to dialogue and cooperation. Together, we must uphold justice, safeguard common interests and secure a brighter future for all.

Only through solidarity can we ensure trade remains a bridge, not a wall. Only by upholding true multilateralism and defending the multilateral trading system can we steer globalization toward openness, inclusiveness and shared prosperity.

Only through unity can we overcome adversity.

***

The writer is the Chinese ambassador to Indonesia.

 

