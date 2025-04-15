TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: US tariffs present challenges, opportunities for Indonesia

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, April 15, 2025 Published on Apr. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-04-14T11:37:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: US tariffs present challenges, opportunities for Indonesia The ASEAN secretariat building in Jakarta was inaugurated in August 2019 in conjunction with the 52nd anniversary of ASEAN. (JP/Seto Wardhana)

U

nited States President Donald Trump has reignited global trade tensions by imposing reciprocal import tariffs on 180 trading partners, with rates starting at 10 percent and rising significantly for 60 countries, including Indonesia, which now faces a 32 percent tariff, although now paused for three months. While Indonesia benefited modestly from the first US-China trade war in 2018, the dynamics of this second wave of trade retaliation demand a recalibrated strategy to unlock potential economic gains.

The US has long grappled with a twin deficit, budget and current account, dating back to the 1980s. President Trump has consistently blamed trade deficits on unfair practices by key partners such as China, Canada, Mexico and, to some extent, Indonesia. His administration argues that reducing these imbalances is essential to protecting American industry and jobs.

However, many economists warn that these policies distort the natural flow of trade, which should ideally capitalize on comparative and competitive advantage, the ability of countries to produce certain goods more efficiently than others. While US money may flow out through trade deficits, it often returns in the form of foreign investment, an area where the US maintains a strong competitive edge.

China remains the US' largest competitor in trade, with bilateral trade reaching US$585 billion in 2024 and a US trade deficit of $295 billion. As a result of tit-for-tat tariffs, China’s share of US imports fell from 21 percent in 2016 to 13 percent in 2024. Much of China's exports have been rerouted through Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

Still, Indonesia was hit with one of the higher tariff rates among ASEAN countries, ranking eighth with a 32 percent duty. This figure, derived through a simplified and questionable formula based on trade deficits, has raised concerns about the fairness and transparency of the US approach.

The US is Indonesia’s second-largest non-oil and gas export destination after China, accounting for 10.6 percent of total exports. From 2018 to 2024, Indonesia’s exports to the US surged by 43 percent, expanding the trade surplus from $8.6 billion to $14.34 billion. But the Trump administration has also criticized Indonesia's use of non-tariff barriers, such as local content requirements and foreign exchange rules on natural resource exports.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

During the first trade war, Indonesia gained from trade diversion and increased foreign direct investment (FDI) as companies looked to relocate from China. Indonesia also took steps to expand its market access through regional agreements like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), ASEAN Plus Three (a framework for economic cooperation between ASEAN and China, Japan and South Korea) and BRICS.

Popular

‘Don Dasco’: From party strategist to Prabowo’s top fixer

‘Don Dasco’: From party strategist to Prabowo’s top fixer
Katy Perry set to roar into space on all-female flight

Katy Perry set to roar into space on all-female flight
Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Related Articles

MUI urges Prabowo to evaluate Gaza evacuation plan

Trump’s tariffs hit East Asia hard, but Americans pay the price

Analysis: US tariffs present challenges, opportunities for Indonesia

The world needs fairness, not hegemony

Analysis: Trump’s tariffs: Geopolitical reality check for Indonesia

Related Article

MUI urges Prabowo to evaluate Gaza evacuation plan

Trump’s tariffs hit East Asia hard, but Americans pay the price

Analysis: US tariffs present challenges, opportunities for Indonesia

The world needs fairness, not hegemony

Analysis: Trump’s tariffs: Geopolitical reality check for Indonesia

Popular

‘Don Dasco’: From party strategist to Prabowo’s top fixer

‘Don Dasco’: From party strategist to Prabowo’s top fixer
Katy Perry set to roar into space on all-female flight

Katy Perry set to roar into space on all-female flight
Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

More in Opinion

 View more
Advancing solutions: United Nations headquarters is seen on Sept. 24, 2016, in New York City, the United States.
Academia

The new UN debt initiative is different
Stronger together: New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon delivers a speech on Feb. 26 during the ASEAN Future Forum 2025 at the Melia Hotel in Hanoi.
Academia

New horizons for ASEAN-New Zealand ties
Technicians and residents of Naisau village in East Nusa Tenggara work together to install solar panels in January 2024.
Academia

Cleantech can’t afford to be caught in crossfire of trade wars

Highlight
A woman holds money as people shop for Idul Fitri celebration at the Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta on April 3, 2024.
Economy

Consumer confidence sinks to five-month low as economic anxiety grows
Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto (right) sits with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey on April 11, 2025.
Editorial

For humanitarian reasons only
Illustration of a judge handing down sentence in a court.
Politics

Judges who acquitted palm oil firms of corruption arrested

The Latest

 View more
Society

Schools minister in hot water for reviving study pathways
Society

Govt pushes for eSIM adoption through new regulation
Jakarta

Transjabodetabek bus begins Blok M-Alam Sutera trial run
Science & Tech

SWA student Ayden admitted to Harvard, Stanford, and other Top Global Universities

Regulations

China orders halts to Boeing jet deliveries
Asia & Pacific

President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister

Asia & Pacific

Australia asks Indonesia about Russian request to base aircraft in Papua
Americas

Harvard sees $2.2 billion in funding frozen after defying Trump
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: US tariffs present challenges, opportunities for Indonesia

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.