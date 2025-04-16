TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
South Korea, Indonesia can cooperate in hosting North Korea-US summit

In a rapidly multipolar international order, where the Global South is rising, South Korea has been bucking the trend by deepening its value alliance with the US and Japan. 

Junyoung Park (The Jakarta Post)
Seoul
Wed, April 16, 2025

United States President Donald Trump (right) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un hold a meeting on Feb. 28, 2019, during the second US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi. (AFP/Saul Loeb)

F

ollowing the impeachment of then president Yoon Suk-yeol over constitutional violations last December, South Korea is set to hold a presidential election in early June. The election process will be simplified, with the elected president assuming office immediately without a transition period.

Consequently, leading presidential candidates must prepare for both the election campaign and government management at the same time. In particular, the foreign and security sectors will be the busiest areas, given the rapidly changing international landscape.

Conflicts have erupted in various parts of the world, and right-wing movements are gaining traction in the West. The summit between United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky on March 1 was a symbolic moment of this shift. Trump has repeatedly promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war immediately, and he is now in the process of fulfilling that commitment.

One country Trump mentioned most frequently alongside Ukraine during his campaign was North Korea. He said of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, “I would get him back on the phone. I would get him back in the room. We would make a deal.”

Yoon was impeached for declaring martial law but was also heavily criticized in the field of foreign affairs. In a rapidly multipolar international order, where the Global South is rising, South Korea has been going against this trend by deepening its value alliance with the US and Japan. As a result, tension is rising in the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea supporting Russia’s war, further escalating Cold War-like conflicts.

This shift in foreign policy was evident in South Korea’s New Southern Policy in 2017, which aimed to strengthen economic, political and sociocultural cooperation with ASEAN. This move was seen as South Korea’s attempt to pursue a more comprehensive and balanced foreign policy.

However, since the regime change in 2022, South Korea's foreign policy has returned to a value-based approach, causing relations with ASEAN to become gradually more distant.

For some, music is a force for change

ASEAN to tout trade, investment at Expo 2025 Osaka

South Korea court reinstates impeached PM Han as acting president

Bodies of 2 Puncak Jaya climbers flown back to Jakarta

La Perouse 25: Beyond Indonesia-France strategic partnership

For some, music is a force for change

ASEAN to tout trade, investment at Expo 2025 Osaka

South Korea court reinstates impeached PM Han as acting president

Bodies of 2 Puncak Jaya climbers flown back to Jakarta

La Perouse 25: Beyond Indonesia-France strategic partnership

United States President Donald Trump (right) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un hold a meeting on Feb. 28, 2019, during the second US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi.
South Korea, Indonesia can cooperate in hosting North Korea-US summit
Tourists read leaflets as they look at portraits of victims of the Khmer Rouge regime at the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh on March 28.
Cambodia still haunted by Khmer Rouge
The logo of ASEAN, is pictured ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' (AMM) retreat meeting at the Langkawi International Convention Centre in Malaysia's resort island of Langkawi on Jan. 17, 2025.
ASEAN should expand to counter Trump's tariffs

A worker supervises loading and unloading services on March 28, 2023 at the Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. According to a recent Statistics Indonesia (BPS) report, Indonesian exports grew 7.13 percent year-on-year in September 2024 to US$23.56 billion, the highest figure since December 2022.
Businesses fret over rising shipping costs amid US-China trade war
Illustration of Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP).
The hyped KUHAP
An aerial photo of the overflow of the Ciliwung River that inundates roads and settlements in Jatinegara, Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Pramono aims to complete Ciliwung River normalization by 2026

The Jakarta Post
