TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Considerations for the temporary relocation of Palestinians to Indonesia

The government has some long and hard thinking to do before deciding on whether to go ahead with the President's so-called temporary evacuation plan for Palestinians in Gaza, especially given the lack of regulations on handling refugees.

Farhan Julianto (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Melbourne, Australia
Sat, April 19, 2025 Published on Apr. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-04-18T12:52:19+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Considerations for the temporary relocation of Palestinians to Indonesia A Palestinian flag (foreground) flutters on April 8, 2025, as children play amid the rubble of a destroyed building at the Jabalia camp for displaced Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip. (AFP/Bashar Taleb)

President Prabowo Subianto has started to implement his foreign policy agenda for the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Six months into his presidency, Prabowo went on a diplomatic tour to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan to garner support for the temporary relocation of physically and mentally wounded Palestinians to Indonesia.

He had previously presented a similar agenda last June, when he was still defense minister.

His latest measure is different from what he mentioned during his presidential campaign. In his official program are mentions of anticipating the effects of the conflict and separately, the need to build an Indonesian embassy in Palestine. The President has also mentioned his willingness to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza.

There are two sides of the same coin that need to be highlighted before discussing the temporary relocation of Palestinians from Gaza to Indonesia.

On one side, the President appears to have shown that Indonesia is actively supporting international peace, as mandated by the Constitution. Historically, Indonesia has also been a loyal supporter of Palestine’s independence.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Prabowo is very much a foreign policy leader, and he might have realized the necessity of temporarily relocating Palestinians and taking more leadership roles in the global order.

Popular

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI
Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage
Who stands to win or lose when Grab takes over Gojek

Who stands to win or lose when Grab takes over Gojek

Related Articles

Sugiono in domestic, regional talks with US counterpart Rubio

Indonesia’s tax disputes draw global attention

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage

Nusantara’s second construction phase has started, IKN Authority says

Government to pay lecturers’ allowance by July

Related Article

Sugiono in domestic, regional talks with US counterpart Rubio

Indonesia’s tax disputes draw global attention

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage

Nusantara’s second construction phase has started, IKN Authority says

Government to pay lecturers’ allowance by July

Popular

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI
Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage
Who stands to win or lose when Grab takes over Gojek

Who stands to win or lose when Grab takes over Gojek

More in Opinion

 View more
A Palestinian flag (foreground) flutters on April 8, 2025, as children play amid the rubble of a destroyed building at the Jabalia camp for displaced Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip.
Academia

Considerations for the temporary relocation of Palestinians to Indonesia
An official explains regulations to a taxpayer at a tax office in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, on March 3, 2024.
Academia

Indonesia’s tax disputes draw global attention
An employee counts rupiah bills at a money changer in Jakarta on March 14.
Opinion

Analysis: Inflation eases, but Rupiah depreciation and US tariffs loom

Highlight
An illustration image of flags of Indonesia and the United States.
Economy

Indonesia, US seek new balance in tariff talks
Elementary school students participate in a coloring contest at a literacy festival and book fair held in Padalarang, West Bandung Regency, on Feb. 18, 2025.
Editorial

Experimenting with education

Russian Tupolev Tu-95 turboprop-powered strategic bombers fly above the Kremlin during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade ceelbrating the anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow on May 4, 2018.
Politics

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Considerations for the temporary relocation of Palestinians to Indonesia
Companies

Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations
Americas

Sugiono in domestic, regional talks with US counterpart Rubio
Economy

Indonesia, US seek new balance in tariff talks
Academia

Indonesia’s tax disputes draw global attention
Opinion

Analysis: Inflation eases, but Rupiah depreciation and US tariffs loom
Politics

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy
Editorial

Experimenting with education

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Considerations for the temporary relocation of Palestinians to Indonesia

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.