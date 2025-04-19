Considerations for the temporary relocation of Palestinians to Indonesia

A Palestinian flag (foreground) flutters on April 8, 2025, as children play amid the rubble of a destroyed building at the Jabalia camp for displaced Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip. (AFP/Bashar Taleb)

The government has some long and hard thinking to do before deciding on whether to go ahead with the President's so-called temporary evacuation plan for Palestinians in Gaza, especially given the lack of regulations on handling refugees.

President Prabowo Subianto has started to implement his foreign policy agenda for the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Six months into his presidency, Prabowo went on a diplomatic tour to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan to garner support for the temporary relocation of physically and mentally wounded Palestinians to Indonesia.

He had previously presented a similar agenda last June, when he was still defense minister.

His latest measure is different from what he mentioned during his presidential campaign. In his official program are mentions of anticipating the effects of the conflict and separately, the need to build an Indonesian embassy in Palestine. The President has also mentioned his willingness to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza.

There are two sides of the same coin that need to be highlighted before discussing the temporary relocation of Palestinians from Gaza to Indonesia.

On one side, the President appears to have shown that Indonesia is actively supporting international peace, as mandated by the Constitution. Historically, Indonesia has also been a loyal supporter of Palestine’s independence.

Prabowo is very much a foreign policy leader, and he might have realized the necessity of temporarily relocating Palestinians and taking more leadership roles in the global order.