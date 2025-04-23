TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Bandung Principles, world order and the imperative for change (part 1)

The historic Asia-Africa Conference symbolized Asia’s resurgence, the promise of full liberation of Africa and strategic solidarity between two regions representing over half of the world’s population.

Rajiv Bhatia (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, April 23, 2025 Published on Apr. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-04-22T18:20:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Bandung Principles, world order and the imperative for change (part 1) Then-president Sukarno (right) delivers a speech during the Asia-Africa Conference in the Merdeka Building in Bandung, West Java, on April 18, 1955. (Antara/Ipphos)
G20 Indonesia 2022

The historic Asia-Africa Conference hosted by Indonesia in April 1955 was a landmark event and an unprecedented meeting of top leaders representing an array of emerging nations in the post-colonial world.

It was also a rare meeting of minds between two great continents, Asia and Africa. Bandung symbolized Asia’s resurgence, the promise of full liberation of Africa and strategic solidarity between two regions representing over half of the world’s population.

It heralded the birth and development of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and laid the foundations of South-South cooperation. The Bandung Principles have retained their relevance seven decades after the conference ended.

By reminding ourselves, and especially the younger generation of Asians and Africans around the world, CSIS Indonesia, has rendered yeoman service. Our mission today is to reflect upon and explain the historical significance and continuing relevance of the Dasasila, the Ten Principles of Bandung, to this decade and the 21st century.

We undertake this stimulating and purposeful exercise at a specially challenging moment. We are living through the “Turbulent Twenties” of the present century, a period of the polycrisis encompassing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war, the multiple conflicts in West Asia and now the change of administration in the United States. The last development has triggered multiple changes at the global level. And the story has just begun!

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has aptly described the present situation as “a churn.” Former foreign secretary and ambassador to Indonesia Shyam Saran stated that it is now a “topsy-turvy world” in which the challenge is to navigate one’s way “in an unstable and shifting geopolitical terrain where familiar landmarks and reassuring anchors vanish with bewildering rapidity.”  

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

A former South Korean foreign minister and the president of the Asia Society said the recent developments represent “a paradigm shift.” Scholars are busy unpacking various dimensions of the phenomenon called “the Trump effect,” with many suggesting that Trumpism could well outlast President Donald Trump’s second term.

Those of us studying the internal policy changes in the US are fascinated by their depth and magnitude. Still, here we are more concerned about the range of changes related to the international scene caused by the US’ fundamentally novel approach to foreign relations. In my assessment, at least eight significant trends may be identified, although these are still early days.

First, there is the striking US withdrawal from multilateral institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the Paris Agreement on climate change, the adoption of a tough attitude toward the United Nations, the erosion of the World Trade Organization (WTO)-anchored system and general negativity or neglect toward BRICS and the Group of 20 (G20).

Second, heightened territorial interests, dubbed by some in the media as “the return of the Empire”, as seen on issues such as the threat to take back the Panama Canal, renaming of the Gulf of Mexico, viewing Canada as “the 51st state”, the plan to acquire Greenland “one way or another” and the scheme to turn Gaza into "the Middle East’s Riviera."

Third, a new complex US message given to Europe that it must become self-reliant for security, “stop fleecing us" and opt for peace as other, more pressing challenges face the world. Objectively speaking, Europe’s self-absorption since COVID and particularly Ukraine, is likely to grow significantly. This has implications for the developing world.

Fourth, the signal to Ukraine and Russia is unmistakable: stop the war on terms set through the US mediation, which includes major concessions by Ukraine on territory and admission to NATO, as well as some climbdown by Russia.

Fifth, lines have been drawn clearly in West Asia: the US supports and covers Israel, views Iran as a major threat, and wishes to work with the Gulf States and others, such as India, on the IMEC project. The two-state solution is hardly mentioned these days.

Sixth, apparently, Washington’s China policy is in the process of evolution. The Asian giant is viewed as an economic threat and will be treated as such, but a resolution through negotiations remains a distinct possibility.

Yet, on the larger strategic implications in the Indo-Pacific, the US probably awaits a presidential visit to Beijing. Meanwhile, the administration seems less interested in other regions, such as Central Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa.

Seventh, with President Trump's announcement of new tariffs on April 2 and subsequent fast-paced developments, many experts fear a trifecta of global trade war leading to disruption in the supply chains, inflation and recession.

As Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said, the world now witnesses “seismic change in the global order.” The era of free trade and globalization is over. “We are entering a new phase, one that is more arbitrary, protectionist and dangerous.”

Finally, with Group of Seven (G7) unity in tatters and the Atlantic Alliance coming under considerable stress, the quotient of multipolarity has increased considerably. This also imparts a new momentum to regionalism and the impulse to strengthen regional institutions ranging from the European Union to ASEAN and BIMSTEC. “All geopolitics is regional now,” wrote an eminent Indian scholar recently.

The sum and substance of it all is this: the old order is giving way, but the contours of the new order are still unclear.

---

Rajiv Bhatia is a distinguished fellow at the Foreign Studies Programme, Gateway House and a former Indian ambassador. This article is taken from his keynote speech at a CSIS seminar on April 16, themed “The Global South in a Shifting World Order: Challenges, Aspirations and the Road Ahead”. This is the first part of a two-part article.

Popular

Govt vows to trade with China as usual despite US-China trade war

Govt vows to trade with China as usual despite US-China trade war
Finance Ministry to backstop foreign investment in Nusantara: OIKN

Finance Ministry to backstop foreign investment in Nusantara: OIKN
Two more trafficked migrant workers die in Cambodian scam centers

Two more trafficked migrant workers die in Cambodian scam centers

Related Articles

A more coherent Thai policy on Myanmar

Wang Yi calls on Indonesia to oppose unilateralism

Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership

The world needs fairness, not hegemony

New geopolitical order: China’s world or Europe’s?

Related Article

A more coherent Thai policy on Myanmar

Wang Yi calls on Indonesia to oppose unilateralism

Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership

The world needs fairness, not hegemony

New geopolitical order: China’s world or Europe’s?

Popular

Govt vows to trade with China as usual despite US-China trade war

Govt vows to trade with China as usual despite US-China trade war
Finance Ministry to backstop foreign investment in Nusantara: OIKN

Finance Ministry to backstop foreign investment in Nusantara: OIKN
Two more trafficked migrant workers die in Cambodian scam centers

Two more trafficked migrant workers die in Cambodian scam centers

More in Opinion

 View more
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel rappel from an Air Force H-225 M Caracal helicopter during the Super Garuda Shield 2024 joint military exercise, held on Sept. 6, 2024, which included Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States in Situbondo, East Java.
Academia

Letter to editor: Scholar responds
Containers and cranes are seen at the container port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, on April 13.
Academia

China is fighting for bigger consumer demand
A woman makes a purchase at a small store with e-wallet GoPay in this undated photo.
Academia

Facilitating enterprise expansion with digital infrastructure

Highlight
A woman holds a picture of Pope Francis after visiting the Vatican Embassy in Jakarta on April 22. Catholics vist the embassy to pray for for Pope Francis, who died at 88 on April 21 following a stroke after months of declining health.
Society

Indonesians of all faiths mourn Pope Francis’ passing
Istiqlal Mosque grand imam Nasaruddin Umar (left) kisses Pope Francis' forehead after an interreligious meeting with religious leaders at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on Sept. 5, 2024.
Editorial

Pope Francis' moral legacy
Then defense minister Prabowo Subianto (left) greets Pope Francis (center), as seen by then president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (right) during a ceremonial welcome for the pontiff at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2024.
Europe

Jokowi to attend Pope Francis’ funeral on Prabowo’s behalf

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

BI keeps rate unchanged amid flagging rupiah
Entertainment

‘Pagelaran Sabang Merauke’ returns in August with Padi, Yura Yunita
Europe

Estonia, Indonesia cozy up amid precarious geopolitical landscape
Archipelago

Cianjur declares ‘extraordinary occurrence’ after 78 students suffer food poisoning
Markets

Trump says he has no plans to fire Fed's Powell; market jumps
Economy

China says door for US trade talks 'wide open'
Europe

Jokowi to attend Pope Francis’ funeral on Prabowo’s behalf
Regulations

President Prabowo shrugs off LG pulling out from battery investment
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.