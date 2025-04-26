TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Ratifying historic maritime boundary agreement in the South China Sea

The House of Representatives' ratification of a 2022 maritime border agreement would confirm Indonesia and Vietnam's refusal of China's nine-dash line claim.

I Made Andi Arsana (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Yogyakarta
Sat, April 26, 2025 Published on Apr. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-04-25T11:02:21+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Ratifying historic maritime boundary agreement in the South China Sea President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam inspect the guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony on the day of their meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta on March 10. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

W

e have just witnessed a progressive development regarding borders in the South China Sea. The Commission I of the House of Representatives regrouped for a session to deliberate steps toward the ratification of the Indonesia-Vietnam Maritime Boundary Agreement. The April 23 hearing invited prominent academics to provide their views on the ratification of the agreement, which was signed on Dec. 22, 2022.

It is worth noting that border issues in the South China Sea have been a source of tension for a substantial period. Hence, the success of both nations’ agreement upon a maritime boundary is certainly historic. After 12 years of intensive negotiations, the ASEAN neighbors finally concluded an agreement on their maritime boundaries in the South China Sea.

The agreement of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) deals only with water columns and not the seabed (continental shelf). For Indonesia, this was the first maritime boundary agreement established by the Jokowi administration and the first after Indonesia’s vision of becoming a global maritime fulcrum was coined. Indeed, this is a special agreement.

Between Vietnam and Indonesia, the 2022 agreement is the second after the first was signed in 2003 and ratified in 2007. It took the two countries almost two decades to come up with another agreement after long, intensive negotiations.

The 2003 agreement delimits the seabed between Indonesia and Vietnam, and it took almost 30 years to conclude. The agreement supplemented maritime boundary lines established by Indonesia and Malaysia around the same area in 1969.

Technically, the 2003 agreement connected Indonesia-Malaysia boundary lines, so altogether they enclosed an area of seabed that fell within Indonesia’s jurisdiction. This way, the division of the seabed among Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam in the South China Sea was made crystal clear.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

There was no dispute on seabed ownership among the three neighbors. The only issue that remained pending was the division of water columns or exclusive economic zones (EEZ) for which Indonesia and Vietnam started intensive negotiations in 2010. On Dec. 22, 2022, the pending issue was successfully settled. Kudos to Indonesia and Vietnam for settling the dispute through negotiations.

Popular

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice
Developing countries can lead in medical innovation

Developing countries can lead in medical innovation
Local EV production slumps amid imports

Local EV production slumps amid imports

Related Articles

Art Jakarta Gardens 2025: An oasis in the urban sprawl

‘Pagelaran Sabang Merauke’ returns in August with Padi, Yura Yunita

Sugiono in domestic, regional talks with US counterpart Rubio

US tariffs on Vietnam would be a blow to Nike and other sportswear brands

'Kamsahamnida', Shin Tae-yong

Related Article

Art Jakarta Gardens 2025: An oasis in the urban sprawl

‘Pagelaran Sabang Merauke’ returns in August with Padi, Yura Yunita

Sugiono in domestic, regional talks with US counterpart Rubio

US tariffs on Vietnam would be a blow to Nike and other sportswear brands

'Kamsahamnida', Shin Tae-yong

Popular

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice
Developing countries can lead in medical innovation

Developing countries can lead in medical innovation
Local EV production slumps amid imports

Local EV production slumps amid imports

More in Opinion

 View more
Chronic delay: A large number of vehicles are seen stuck in traffic on roads leading to Tanjung Priok Port on April 17 in Jakarta.
Academia

Tanjung Priok’s gridlock shows maritime logistics mismanagement
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam inspect the guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony on the day of their meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta on March 10.
Academia

Ratifying historic maritime boundary agreement in the South China Sea
An official from the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) shows confiscated illegal cosmetics at a press briefing in Jakarta on Feb. 21, 2025. Between Feb. 10 and 18, BPOM seized more than 205,000 illegal cosmetics items across the country.
Academia

Indonesia can shape the future of drug safety and access

Highlight
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (second left) waves to journalists as he leaves the stage along with Deputy Investment and Downstream Minister Todotua Pasaribu (left), National Economic Council (DEN) deputy head Mari Elka Pangestu (second right) and Second Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir (right) during a press briefing on April 14, 2025, after a meeting about the United States tariff negotiation held at Airlangga's office in Jakarta.
Regulations

US 'appreciates' Indonesia’s proposal on bilateral trade
A large number of vehicles are seen stuck in traffic on roads leading to Tanjung Priok Port on Thursday night, in Jakarta. Port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia said congestion was due to increased loading and unloading activities at the port, which reached 4,000 trucks, a significant increase from the average of 2,500 trucks per day.
Editorial

Systemic port failure
President Prabowo Subianto (front, center left) and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (front, center right) pose with Rad and White Cabinet ministers in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo treads carefully on reshuffle demands

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Mass food poisoning incidents prompt call for free meals program evaluation
Middle East and Africa

WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid
Economy

World Bank chief economist sounds alarm on emerging market debt
Entertainment

For ‘Jumbo’, Indonesian children are the true heroes
Society

Lecturers welcome new allowances, but bemoan unequal treatment
Archipelago

Viral lizard statue sparks conversation about 'overpriced', 'ugly' monuments
Art & Culture

Art Jakarta Gardens 2025: An oasis in the urban sprawl
Archipelago

Thousands of new recruits decline civil service posts
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Ratifying historic maritime boundary agreement in the South China Sea

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.