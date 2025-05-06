TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Collective action to avoid a world trade war

We are on the precipice of a world trade war. Active and strategic economic diplomacy will be needed to avoid it.

Shiro Armstrong and Yose Rizal Damuri (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Canberra/Jakarta
Tue, May 6, 2025 Published on May. 5, 2025 Published on 2025-05-05T14:00:51+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Collective action to avoid a world trade war Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (center) poses for a group photo with ASEAN finance ministers and bank governors on April 10, the last day of the 12th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Bank Governors meeting in Kuala Lumpur. (AFP/Arif Kartono)

T

he 28 percent average tariff rate in the United States today, even with the 90 day pause, is significantly higher than the average rate of 19.8 percent imposed during the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930.

The highest Smoot-Hawley tariff rate was 59.1 percent, well below the 145 percent the Trump Administration has slapped on all Chinese imports. Today’s tariffs return the US to its 1821 to 1900 average 29.7 percent tariff rate.

What made the Smoot-Hawley tariffs so damaging, while deepening and prolonging the 1930s depression and making it the Great Depression, was the retaliatory spiral it provoked. This, as Charles Kindleberger described it, led to the collapse of global trade from 1929 to 1933, and gave rise to geopolitical tensions that brought World War II several years after.

Tariff contagion like that is what’s at risk today: We are on the precipice of a world trade war. Active and strategic economic diplomacy will be needed to avoid it.

The global response to President Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs has thus far been, except for China, Canada and Europe, restraint. Europe has temporarily backed away from retaliation because of Trump’s 90 day tariff pause. But more uncertainty is on the way and other countries will be pressured into retaliating like the Chinese and Europeans, to make damaging deals with the US or join the protectionist game.

Moreover, the world is about to be rocked by huge flows of trade that are diverted from the US, as well as volatile hot money capital flows, big currency swings and macroeconomic shocks. As Chinese goods face a prohibitive 145 percent tariff entering the US, it is likely those products will be flowing to other markets.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Chinese products hitting global markets will improve living standards and will relieve inflationary pressures in many countries. But those that compete directly with producing those goods will be tempted to “protect” themselves from what they will see as the dumping of goods on international markets. Tariffs on imports will be the easiest tool for governments to reach for. They are contagious.

Popular

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns

Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns
Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Related Articles

Albanese basks in win, vows 'orderly' government

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

China 'evaluating' US offer to negotiate tariffs

Industry minister admits legal loopholes enable transshipment through RI

Comprehensive, strategic ties with China

Related Article

Albanese basks in win, vows 'orderly' government

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

China 'evaluating' US offer to negotiate tariffs

Industry minister admits legal loopholes enable transshipment through RI

Comprehensive, strategic ties with China

Popular

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns

Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns
Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

More in Opinion

 View more
Students react to their teacher on April 14, 2025, at SMAN 70 Jakarta state senior high school in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.
Academia

Revising history to legitimize ruling regime
United States President Donald Trump delivers a speech on April 29 marking his 100th day in office at Macomb County Community College Sports Expo Center in Warren, Michigan.
Academia

One hundred days that shook US foreign policy
Making his way: A farmer harvests salt on March 17, 2024, in the Talise area of Palu, Central Sulawesi.
Academia

Red-White cooperatives neither essential, nor strategic for now

Highlight
A man and boy walk across a small bridge made by the community who lives along the river banks in Jakarta on Nov. 26, 2019.
Economy

GDP growth drops below 5% in Prabowo’s first quarter
Royal soldiers walk in front of the Kamandungan gate of the Surakarta Palace during a royal ceremony, recently.
Editorial

Monarchs within the Republic
Students stand at the ready in a military barrack while undergoing an intensive character and discipline training at a military education center in West Bandung regency, West Java on May 5, 2025. Hundreds of students from various regions across West Java who are found of involved in street brawls, motorbike gangs and addicted to online games undergo an intensive training led by Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel for at least 14 days.
Archipelago

Critics slam militaristic character training for ‘delinquents’ in West Java

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Revising history to legitimize ruling regime
Archipelago

Dedi Mulyadi's vasectomy proposal met with opposition
Archipelago

Semarang Police name five students suspects in chaotic May Day protest
Americas

Trump administration freezes future grants to Harvard
Academia

One hundred days that shook US foreign policy
Tech

OpenAI abandons plan to become for-profit company
Archipelago

Two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born in sanctuary
Politics

Defense Ministry’s plan to jump into pharma draws ire
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Collective action to avoid a world trade war

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.