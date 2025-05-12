TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Securing the relevance of Asia-Pacific cooperative frameworks amid tariff wars

ASEAN and its dialogue partners have been able to describe and lament the risks inherent in the tariff wars but have not been able to put into effect concrete, coordinated steps to avert further crisis.

Marty Natalegawa (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, May 12, 2025 Published on May. 8, 2025

Business as usual: Trucks haul freight on Feb. 26 at the container terminal of Batu Ampar Port on Batam Island, Riau Islands province. (Antara/Teguh Prihatin)

T

hanks to ASEAN’s decades-long exercise of centrality and the beyond-ASEAN policy contributions of individual Southeast Asian countries, the Asia-Pacific region is not bereft of intra-regional economic cooperative frameworks.

ASEAN has been particularly industrious. It has initiated a network of free-trade agreements, variously composed and regularly updated, with all its dialogue partners in the region: ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand (AANZFTA), ASEAN-Japan (AJCEP), ASEAN-Republic of Korea (AKFTA), ASEAN-China (ACFTA) and ASEAN-India (AIFTA).

Although there is no common free trade agreement binding ASEAN with the Plus Three countries (China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) collectively, the ASEAN+3 has developed to become one of the most important East Asia-wide processes, being seen as a key driver for a future East Asia community.

Further, in 2011, ASEAN initiated the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which came into effect in 2022, as a demonstration of its then-prevailing confidence in its capacity to shape the region’s economic architecture.

While many readily recognized the RCEP’s significance as the world’s largest FTA in terms of the combined GDP and population of its participating states, the ASEAN-centric nature of the initiative has not often been acknowledged.

In 2011, the view was, certainly in Jakarta, as the RCEP’s initiator, that by encompassing all the countries with which ASEAN already has free trade agreements in an even broader free trade arrangement, ASEAN would help connect the “outer dots” by promoting free trade arrangements between ASEAN’s dialogue partners that would otherwise not benefit from such frameworks. A prized success would have been India’s inclusion, given its absence in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). However, India regrettably withdrew from the RCEP talks.

Thus, the fact that RCEP has, in some ways, given a fillip to a possible stand-alone free trade arrangement between China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, is not insignificant.

Business as usual: Trucks haul freight on Feb. 26 at the container terminal of Batu Ampar Port on Batam Island, Riau Islands province.
Securing the relevance of Asia-Pacific cooperative frameworks amid tariff wars
A Buddhist monk stands on May 24, 2023, among the rocky shore at Purwahamba Indah Beach in Tegal, Central Java, during the visit of 32 monks from Nakhon Si Thammarat in Thailand to take part in the Waisak rituals on June 4 at Borobudur Temple in Magelang.
Academia

Buddhists and Catholics work together to promote peace
Workers clean a Buddha statue on May 15, 2024, at the Maha Vihara Mojopahit Bejijong complex in Trowulan, Mojokerto, East Java. Measuring 22 meters long, 6 m wide and 4.5 m tall, the statue must be cleaned ahead of Waisak, which celebrates the Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death.
Academia

Earth faces a 'polycrisis': One Buddha is not enough

Containers and cranes are seen at the container port in Lianyungang, in Chinas eastern Jiangsu province on April 13, 2025. China said on April 14, that exports soared 12.4 percent year-on-year last month, beating expectations as Beijing navigated mounting trade headwinds sparked by US President Donald Trump.
Economy

US, China hail 'substantial progress' after trade talks in Geneva
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV
Editorial

‘Habemus papam Americanum'
Dancers perform the barongsai (lion) dance at Pantjoran Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2024. Pantjoran PIK management holds several performances, such as the barongsai and liong (dragon) dances, to commemorate the Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year or Imlek.
Economy

Travel is back, but a rise in local trips highlights economic stress

Asia & Pacific

Albanese to visit Jakarta after being sworn in
Politics

Prabowo seeks House support for stalled asset forfeiture bill
Economy

Multifinance firms stuck in slow lane as car sales stall
Asia & Pacific

South Korea's presidential campaigns kick off, focus on ailing economy
Europe

Zelensky offers to meet Putin in Turkey 'personally'
Companies

EV battery giant CATL aims to raise $4b in Hong Kong IPO
Americas

Trump hails Air Force One 'gift' after Qatari luxury jet reports
Society

Online gambling drops 80% in Q1 2025: PPATK
The Jakarta Post
