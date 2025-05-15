TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Hidden job crisis behind the falling unemployment rate

A rising wave of layoffs and the persistent expansion of informal and precarious jobs suggest that headline figures alone are no longer sufficient to understand the state of labor market.

Lili Retnosari (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, May 15, 2025

Jobseekers line up on May 14, 2024, to file their employment applications during a job fair in Pandeglang, Banten. (Antara/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas)

tatistics Indonesia (BPS) reported on May 5 a decline in the national open unemployment rate (TPT) to 4.76 percent as of February. At first glance, this may appear to signal progress.

However, the reality on the ground tells a more complex, and concerning, story.

A rising wave of layoffs and the persistent expansion of informal and precarious jobs suggest that headline figures alone are no longer sufficient to understand the state of Indonesia’s labor market.

In early 2025, over 18,000 workers were laid off, twice the number from the same period last year. Despite a slight increase in the number of unemployed persons, the unemployment rate fell due to a significant rise in the labor force. With more than 153 million people now classified as economically active and over 7 million unemployed, the rate has technically declined.

But does this represent genuine labor market improvement?

The answer lies in how “employment” is defined. According to International Labour Organization (ILO) standards, anyone who worked at least one hour in the previous week for pay or profit is considered employed.

This broad classification includes a large portion of Indonesia’s informal sector, freelancers, street vendors, online sellers, gig workers, and unpaid family members. While this approach captures labor activity, it can also overstate employment levels while concealing deteriorating job quality.

Related Article

Indonesian banking credit prospects amid economic slowdown

Charting a constructive path for Indonesia-China ties

Red-White cooperatives neither essential, nor strategic for now

A dull May Day

Prabowo pledges stronger worker protections, labor reform at May Day rally

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard on May 13, 2025 at a marketplace in Srinagar, a city in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir in the disputed Kashmir region.
Academia

Norms have changed in South Asia, future deescalation is much harder
A local fisherman examines his catch on July 30, 2023 in the Indian Ocean near Lhok Paroy district in Aceh Besar regency, Aceh. Students at the School of Maritime and Fisheries at Syah Kuala University recommended the use of fish traps to improve fish quality and maintain industry sustainability.
Academia

Centering women, youth and indigenous peoples for ocean justice

Visitors line up to take the escalator at Plaza Blok M on Feb. 1. Consumption remains the main driver of Indonesia's economic growth.
Academia

Indonesian banking credit prospects amid economic slowdown

Chimneys stand tall at the newly constructed gas processing plants operated by Chandra Asri in the industrial city of Cilegon in Banten, West Java. The plants produce methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) and butene1.
Regulations

Kadin moves to address extortion issues by regional branch in Cilegon
Police officers stand at formation during a roll call on May 9, 2025 in preparation for a two-week operation to curb thuggery and street brawls across Jakarta that will last until May 23.
Editorial

The hidden tariff
Cleaning staffs clean an art collection at Jakarta History Museum, also known as Fatahilah Museum, Jakarta, on June 6, 2020. DKI Jakarta govenrment allows a number of tourist attractions such as museums to be able to operate again from June 8, 2020 as Jakarta enter a transition phase of the large-scale social restrictions (PSBB).
Society

Concern grows over project to rewrite history

Companies

Agrinas to manage nearly half a million hectares of food estate
Society

Press Council welcomes new chair Komaruddin Hidayat
Academia

Norms have changed in South Asia, future deescalation is much harder
Markets

Beef for chicken: Argentina, RI to intensify trade in agriculture
Europe

Dengue, chikungunya may soon be endemic in Europe: research
Arts

Sculptures and selfies: Scenes from Art Jakarta Gardens 2025
Europe

Putin, Trump to skip Ukraine's peace talks
Academia

Centering women, youth and indigenous peoples for ocean justice

